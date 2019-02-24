Sweden unable to bring ISIS fighters to justice, or even reach a policy

AN ISIS fighter uses his phone to lm a military parade in Syria’s northern Raqqa province in 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Pointing to a picture of a smiling blond man holding an assault rifle and a baby, Swedish sociologist Staffan Marklund asks “How can one not look upon a white man born in Sweden traveling to a terrorist organization in a third world country…and not see the immense bigotry of the Swedish state?”
In an article published in Global Research, Marklund described how he contacted every political party in Sweden asking if they would turn to the police to file complaints about returning ISIS members. None of them would.
He pointed out that the Swedish Social Democrats Women’s Group filed a police complaint against a dating site promoting sugar – daddies [relationships in which a wealthy partner dates a less wealthy and usually younger partner], but not against people who agreed to commit murders in Syria who happen to also be Swedes.
Marklund’s anger is not without reason. Under Swedish law, a specific crime must be suspected of for the police to start looking into it. If a crime is committed outside the country, it’s much harder to begin an official inquiry.
Gothenburg police chief Erik Nord disagreed and called for the revocation of foreign fighters' citizenship.
"Revoking Isis terrorists' Swedish citizenship is a part of the solution. Simpler, cheaper and more effective than prosecuting them in Swedish court," he wrote on Twitter.
"We are too soft with these terrorists," he said to The Local, a Swedish English news paper.
At the moment, around 100 Swedish citizens are in Syria and are suspected of being ISIS members. There are no plans to prevent them from returning or to investigate them should they return.
