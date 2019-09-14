UN sets up an internal investigation regarding bombed Syrian hospitals

UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres announced on Friday that he will be establishing an internal investigation into the bombing of various hospitals in Syria, which are supposed to be exempt from attacks.



Guterres referred to what he called "a series of incidents that have occurred in northwest Syria" which have taken place since the signing of Memorandum on stabilization of the Situation in the Idlib De-escalaition area between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey on September 17th 2018.

The investigation will cover destruction of, or damage to facilities on the deconfliction list and UN-supported facilities in the area.Stephane Durjarric, the spokesperson of the Secretary general stated that this is not a criminal investigation, but rather aiming to establish the fact for the secretary general.The board will begin its work on September 30th, though it is yet to have a deadline as to when they'll have to submit their findings. Being urged by Human Right Watch to work quickly, saying " work quickly to attribute attacks on medical facilities and other humanitarian sites in Syria to the forces who committed them".

