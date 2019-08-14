Game of Thrones British-Israeli actress: Help me get my baby back

British-Israeli actress Josephine Gillian took to social media last week Thursday to raise money to pay for legal representation to fight social services, which took her baby girl away from her.



The baby, named Gloria, was given by her mother to a friend as Gillian was suffering from depression. The move was done at the request of social services.



According to Gillian, Gloria was taken from her friend in the dead of night by social services, who came with a police escort and told the friend that unless the infant is handed over they will be arrested. Gillian does not know where the child is and is not allowed to have any contact with her.





The red-headed actress is known globally after taking on the role of Marei on the widely viewed HBO program Game of Thrones based on the series of fantasy books by George R.R. Martin.

The role, which is that of a sex-worker, included nudity. The show gained notice – and much criticism – for using nudity and sexual themes during its early seasons.





In 2016, the Daily Mail reported that Gillian claimed that the show saved her from a “life of prostitution” as she was “working as a whore and at the same time making X-rated movies.”

It was then that she saw an ad for the HBO show, which was looking for women who wouldn't mind being filmed in the nude, and she sent her picture.



The British paper reported that Gillian had a painful childhood filled with abuse, including substance abuse, and turned to sex work to support herself after a failed relationship.



The British-Jewish actress is not the only cast member to be linked to pornography; other cast member with similar plot roles had also been porn actresses, such as Sibel Kekilli [Shae] from Germany and Aeryn Walker from Australia, who played one of the wives of Craster, played by Robert Pugh.





A spokesman for Israel’s Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services confirmed to the Jewish Chronicle that the child had been taken but refused to divulge any more details.

The spokesman said that the ministry is guided by “the baby’s best interest.”



Gillian asked friends and fans for help, saying that “no child should be without their parent.”

