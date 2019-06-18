Google Doodle animation honors falafel

Google Doodle honors the falafel balls.
(photo credit: GOOGLE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Google Doodle decided to honor falafel balls on Tuesday by replacing their logo with three animated falafel balls.
In Tuesday's animated Google Doodle, three falafel balls jump into a pita bread spread with either hummus or tahini and filled with a salad, to replace Google's daily logo.
This is not the first time Google Doodle honors food, as it has done so before in 2018, honoring the 4th of July with an interactive map of foods from across the country, and when in 2017 when it featured a doodle honoring rice noodles.
Google dubbed the falafel balls "the best thing that ever happened to chickpeas."
Falafel is thought to have originated from ancient Egypt and later spreading to the Levant section of the Eastern Mediterranean, where it acquired its name.
Today, the falafel dish is the national food of Israel, Egypt and the Palestinians.