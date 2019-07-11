New Titans actor is trans, Asian, deaf – and Jewish

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

When the DC series, Titans, premieres its second season (most likely this fall, according to reports), it will feature an actor who checks more boxes on the diversity list than perhaps anyone in history: Chella Man, a model and artist who is trans, Asian, deaf – and Jewish.



He plays Jericho, whose power is his ability to take possession of anyone making eye contact with him and who is a mute who communicates via sign language.

Keeping my cultures around my neck at all times.



I am half Jewish-mom’s side,

half Chinese-dad’s side.



Proud to be Chinese.

Proud to be Jewish.

Grateful for my family’s acceptance on both sides. pic.twitter.com/63BCWGou6n — CHELLA MAN (@chellamanart) June 7, 2018

He wrote on Twitter: “Keeping my cultures around my neck at all times. I am half Jewish-mom’s side, half Chinese-dad’s side. Proud to be Chinese. Proud to be Jewish. Grateful for my family’s acceptance on both sides.”In a separate post, following his casting on the series, he posted: “As a trans, Deaf, Jewish POC, I have always reminded myself of the power in my differences. It’s a dream come true as I will now be able to showcase this power on the Titans.”Filming the series has been an exciting experience for the young actor, who recently posted on his Instagram account, “Filming the Titans has been hilarious, terrifying, gut-wrenching, and satisfying so far. I already feel as if I have lived many lifetimes, and Jericho (my character) is adding another to the line.I cannot wait for you all to see sign language authentically represented on the Titans as individuals with disabilities have long been misrepresented/underrepresented. I hope to make you all proud.”Man chronicled his gender transformation via a YouTube channel which has hundreds of thousands of subscribers.In 2017, Man told the website i-D, “Growing up, my temple’s rabbi was openly gay. Seeing our temple’s community accept a queer individual as a leader gave me hope at such a young age, although I had not come to terms with my sexuality yet. It made me feel included in a community as well as Jewish culture.”Admirers of Man from his art and modeling careers are already predicting that his Titans’ character will become a fan favorite. Others focused on his Jewish identity. Twitter user j@tutankhara posted: “Chella Man is Jewish, my life is COMPLETE.”

