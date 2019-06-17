Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Pakistani politician accidentally streams conference with cat filter on

The video was removed from Facebook, but became an instant hit among users.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 17, 2019 19:48
Photo illustration of cat

Photo illustration of cat. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
A Friday press conference with Shaukat Yousafzai from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party [PTI] became a massive online hit when, by accident, the cat-filter was left activated and the politician appeared to have cat ears.

The mistake was noticed and the video removed from Facebook, but not before users purred over the mistake. Even Wikipedia users took to his page to change his name to ShauCAT Ali YousaMEOW as a prank.

The mistake was marked due to human error, BBC reported.

Pakistani Political commentator Ahsan Hamid Durrani said it “looks kinda cute.”

