Pilot arrests 'God' aboard Delta flight, returns to Puerto Rico

‘THE VERY absence of God or even His name is the very lesson of Esther.’.
(photo credit: NICK YOUNGSON/THE BLUE DIAMOND GALLERY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Delta Air Lines flight attendants restrained a passenger on a flight from Puerto Rico to New York after he shouted "I am God!" and claimed he would save the world, forcing the plane to return to the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rican police and the airline said on Wednesday.
Delta credited passengers with helping subdue the man who "became unruly on board."
Puerto Rican police then took custody of a man identified as Carlos Ramirez, 30, and the case was taken over by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said in a statement.
The suspect "was aggressive and shouted 'I am God! San Juan is going to disappear tomorrow. I came to save the world and I am going to end terrorism,' and he also tried to enter the main cabin," the statement said.
The cockpit door remained closed and secured throughout the incident, Delta said.
"Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew of Delta flight 579," the airline said. "The flight attendant crew swiftly restrained the individual with help from some customers."
The flight ultimately arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport two hours late, Delta said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>