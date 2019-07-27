Sweden rebuffs Trump’s request to ‘treat Americans fairly!’

.S. President Donald Trump reacts while talking to reporters as he departs to visit storm-hit areas of Alabama from the White House in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2019..
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Sweden on Friday dismissed an angry outburst from US President Donald Trump after prosecutors charged US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault, saying the country's judicial system was independent of political interference.
Trump tweeted that “we do so much for Sweden, but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around” and that “Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!”
He further said that he watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky “and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!”
Best known for his song "Praise the Lord," the 30-year-old performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained about three weeks ago following a street altercation with two men in Stockholm on June 30.
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj also called for his release, the BBC reported.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>