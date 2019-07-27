Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sweden rebuffs Trump’s request to ‘treat Americans fairly!’

Sweden maintains it has an independent judicial system and that US singer A$AP Rocky will go on trial next week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 27, 2019 08:29
1 minute read.
.S. President Donald Trump reacts while talking to reporters as he departs to visit storm-hit areas of Alabama from the White House in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2019.. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

 
Sweden on Friday dismissed an angry outburst from US President Donald Trump after prosecutors charged US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault, saying the country's judicial system was independent of political interference. 
 
Trump tweeted that “we do so much for Sweden, but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around” and that “Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!” 
 
He further said that he watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky “and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!” 
 
Best known for his song "Praise the Lord," the 30-year-old performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained about three weeks ago following a street altercation with two men in Stockholm on June 30. 



 

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj also called for his release, the BBC reported. 










