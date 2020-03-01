AIPAC rewards Cory Booker for abandoning Israel

I was the first to introduce my close friend Senator Cory Booker to America’s largest pro-Israel group AIPAC, and I mean this literally. In the fall of 2008 I traveled with Cory to Chicago and presented him to the prestigious AIPAC summit consisting of America’s foremost pro-Israel donors.As Cory entered the stage, he picked me up and bear hugged me as the assembled crowd was wowed by the deep love that bonded us. He then delivered a speech on the Torah portion of the week, Genesis, that we had practiced together on the plane on the way to the windy city. This speech, and many others that we delivered before AIPAC and pro-Israel audiences throughout the United States, would lead to Cory becoming one of the foremost recipients of pro-Israel donations in America, helping to ultimately propel him to the Senate in 2013.But then came the Iran nuclear deal and Cory’s utter betrayal of Israel, and his personal convictions, for political gain. Cory voted to give the murderous mullahs of Iran $150 billion, facilitating their murder of innocent people worldwide and wholesale slaughter of political dissidents at home, including just two months ago when Iran mowed down thousands of peaceful protesters in the streets.Even as Iran threatened to annihilate Israel’s six million Jews and bring about Holocaust 2.0, Cory refused to condemn their genocidal promises to destroy Israel.From there his record on Israel would crater almost completely as he would, in short order, vote against the Taylor Force Bill that sought to forbid American funds being used in pay-for-slay salaries to Palestinian terrorists; condemn the moving of the American Embassy to Jerusalem; delete any mention of Jewish influences or mentorship in his autobiography; vote against the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act which provided legal cover to state governments that seek to stymie the BDS movement; and infamously took a smiling photograph with Israel-hating BDS leaders which read “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls must go.” Of course, if the wall built to defend Israeli citizens from suicide bombers would be removed, as Cory’s photo would have it, then the only thing that would go would be the lives of thousands of innocent Israeli citizens.Now, tonight at AIPAC’s policy conference, which I have attended for some 30 years, I was shocked to read that at the most prestigious plenary session, taking place Monday morning, Cory Booker will follow Vice President Mike Pence as a keynote speaker.But what has Cory done to deserve such a high honor, unless abandoning Israel’s security, funding its genocidal enemies, condemning the United States for recognizing Jerusalem as its capital, and taking selfies with BDS haters and serving as a human billboard for the hateful messages, counts.Speaking at an AIPAC plenary is a high honor, especially for a failed presidential candidate like Cory who probably now realizes that he has to pivot back to supporting Israel if he is to regain pro-Israel political support and donations. I can almost hear his speech already. He will quote from the Torah which I taught him. Sprinkle in some Hebrew words that I taught him. And quote from, say, Elie Wiesel, whose books I gave him, all in an effort to obfuscate from his appalling recent record on Israel’s vital security.But it goes without saying that I did not spend hundreds of hours teaching Torah to Cory in order to have it used as a parlor trick. And that’s what makes all of this so utterly painful.The amazing friendship between Cory and me once served to unite the Jewish and African-American communities in a story so inspiring that Barbra Streisand invited us to discuss making a movie about our shared experience. Cory became my student President at Oxford just a year after the Crown Heights riots of 1991 tore the Black and Jewish communities apart. Cory became like a brother to me, an uncle to my children, and I loved him with all my heart. We spent countless hours together. In the summer of 1994, he moved into my house and over several months we wrote an as yet unpublished book about our friendship. We could not have been closer.His abandonment of Israel would have strained our relationship but it would not have ended our friendship. I have many friends who are serious critics of Israel. Rather, it was his refusal to condemn genocide that was a mortal blow to the bonds that tied us. Genocide is my red line. Cory professed a love of the Jewish people but would not even go to the well of the Senate to condemn Iran’s promise to exterminate the Jews. He would not even give a single speech demanding that Iran stop promising to kill all the Jews.So why on earth would AIPAC reward him with a speech before 20,000 people? This makes a mockery of everything AIPAC stands for.I am well-known supporter and advocate for AIPAC. But they become their own worst enemy when they undermine their core pro-Israel advocacy with stunts like this. What message does it send to elected officials when those who abandon Israel’s security become AIPAC standard-bearers? The people who should be speaking at AIPAC are Democratic heroes like Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Cory’s senior Senator, who risked his entire career to vote against a President of his own party to oppose the Iran deal. Nancy Pelosi’s father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., was a brace Democratic Congressman who likewise challenged a President of his own party, Franklin Roosevelt, for not doing enough to save Europe’s Jews. Heroes like these should be honored by AIPAC.There is a way back for Cory. He can apologize for having broken his promises to the pro-Israel community and endangered the security and people of Israel. He can acknowledge that being silent in the face of genocide, especially toward a community that loved him like a son, is indecent.His votes in the Senate must reflect a renewed commitment to Israel’s permanence. He should say he regrets condemning America’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and condemn Iran instead for its vile commitment to eradicating the Middle East of all Jews.Only then, when he has earned it, should Cory be rewarded with the high honor of an AIPAC policy speech. Otherwise, that high honor will be cheapened and AIPAC will continue to hemorrhage credibility and unwittingly contribute to the growing Corbynization of American politics, as more and more leaders on the left cater to the Israel-haters on the fringe and abandon Israel’s security.Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, whom the Washington Post calls “the most famous Rabbi in America,” is the international best-selling author of 33 books, including the upcoming “Holocaust Holiday: One Family’s Descent into Genocide Memory Hell.” Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @RabbiShmuley.