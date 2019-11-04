6 Simple Ways to Ensure Long-Term Hassle-Free Motoring

Owning a car is a huge monetary responsibility but also often a necessity. In fact, a car is most people’s second largest financial outgoing after their home. Needless to say, when it comes to looking after and maintaining a car – prevention is better than cure.





To keep your car in top shape it’s best that you have an understanding of the fundamentals of car care. Too many of us don’t spend the time, money and effort in taking care of our automobiles. We expect them to shuttle us around trouble free with little care or maintenance; believing that the even slightest glimpse of a gas station is enough to keep them on the straight and narrow.

However, this is not the case – cars need a little love now and then, especially if you want them to function in a hassle-free manner for the long run. So, check out the six basic things most people don’t do that will help you enjoy hassle free motoring in the long run.

Buy a Reliable Car

As we mentioned above – prevention is better than cure and buying a reliable car is definitely the best start to ownership. By purchasing a good reliable vehicle, you will be faced with fewer maintenance costs and inconveniences.



The experts recommend that you consider carefully the sort of car you are going to buy. For example, you need to ask yourself, what will you use the car for? Or, how many miles will you be driving? A person driving hundreds of business miles per week will have different requirements from their vehicle to someone commuting to a job down the road.

Automotive news site AutoWise provides a wide range of info on different makes and marques and is a go to if you’re wondering what sort of vehicle could work for you.



Store it Correctly

Do as much as possible to make sure you store your car correctly. You are responsible for protecting your car from damage, theft and adverse weather conditions. If you can, storing your car in a garage is the best option. As this isn’t always possible you should cover your car with a protective cover, particularly in the winter months, to protect it as much as possible.

Protect it on the Road with an Extended Warranty

Protecting your vehicle when it’s on the road is essential for all car owners. If you’ve purchased a new car, then some manufacturers offer warranties of up to 7 years. If it’s a second hand motor then an extended warranty can be a great choice if your car is older and prevent you having to stump up large amounts of cash when a warranty expires.

Maintenance Tips

Maintenance of your vehicle is essential to ensure that it continues to run efficiently and safely. Although regular maintenance seems like an expensive game it will prove to be less costly in the long run. Always take your car for an annual service and regularly check tires, oil and water. You can carry out some basic maintenance yourself. You need to give your car the care and attention it deserves to keep it in the best condition possible.

Keep it Clean

An important part of car maintenance is to keep your car as clean as possible. We recommend, wherever possible that you clean the car on a regular basis. Use a vacuum to clean the inside of the vehicle to help it look smart and clean and clear debris that may damage the interior of your car. Make sure you clean the outside with hot water and soap, and ensure the vehicle looks as good as possible. Once you have washed it, you might consider waxing the bodywork to really go that extra mile to improve your car and its aesthetic appeal. Not only does keeping your car clean make it look great, but it prevents damage to paintwork by washing off potentially damaging substances.

Drive Sensibly

Confident and sensible driving is important for looking after yourself and your car. By driving sensibly, you are decreasing the chances of receiving bumps and scrapes to your car. You would be surprised how effective this can be, as a car owner it is your responsibility to be safe on the roads not only for the good of your vehicle but for other road users.

By following these tips, you can improve the way that you look after your car. In return, you will have a long-lasting, safe vehicle that will keep you on the roads.

