About RwandAir

(photo credit: RWANDAIR MANAGEMENT)
From its hub at the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir is reputed for its excellent on-time performance, customer service and safety, and has one of the youngest fleet on the African continent. RwandAir, an IATA member airline renewed its IOSA certification and has been ISAGO and EASA certified.
With a fleet of twelve aircraft including two wide-body Airbus A330, the airline currently reaches out to twenty-nine (29) destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.
Previously, RwandAir started flights from Kigali to Mumbai, Harare, London (Gatwick) and Brussels as well as Dakar from its second hub in Cotonou. RwandAir also introduced flights to Abidjan, Libreville and Brazzaville from its Cotonou hub. In April, 2018 RwandAir started flights to Abuja in Nigeria and Cape Town has joined its network in May, 2018. This year, RwandAir started flights to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo effective 17th April, 18th June & 25th June Guangzhou and Tel Aviv respectively. Addis Ababa and Luanda will also be added to our expanding network this year. RwandAir also plans to enter the American market with flights to New York.
