How does the Plarium expand abroad?

The platinum company from Herzliya is in further negotiations for its sale to foreign companies. The total agreement can reach $ 1.4 billion. In a profitable game company. A big way out? Israeli game development company "Plarium" is in further negotiations for sales of around $ 1 billion.



Buyers are Australian public companies, which also handle games. Over the past two years, both have negotiated, which recently reached the advanced stage. If the transaction is completed, under the current questionable conditions, the Plarium is expected to obtain 100% cash of around $ 900 million, with the amount then growing to $ 1.4 billion, depending on the milestones of the company's achievement to be achieved in the future.

However, the agreement has not been completed and may not even be implemented in the end. Plarium is a successful and repetitive company, which, according to estimates, has received offers of acquisitions in the past but has not yet matured in the agreement. The Plarium Company was not notified yesterday.



250 million users Plarium develops games, especially Facebook and smartphone strategy games. Over the years it has been regarded as one of the most promising start-ups in Israel, and in the gaming field in particular. Plarium's income is estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars per year, and its value is estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars and up to $ 1 billion. The game has more than 250 million registered users, and has 1,100 employees in Israel, Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States. The head office is located in Herzliya.



The company was founded in 2009 by brothers Avi and Gabi Shalal and brothers Haim and Ilia Torpishvili, immigrants from Georgia, along with Yaron Hakimi, Ivan Vorobeichik and Michael Morgovsky. The main investors in the company are Israeli-Georgian businessman Michael Mirilashvili and his son Yitzhak. The company did not collect money from venture capital funds, even though he received many investment offers.



Plaryum began as a social gaming company on the Russian market, but over time it changed direction and began developing strategy games that can be played on browsers and Facebook, and the games have become very successful on social networks. He then began developing his game for smartphones too. This is considered a great pride for the Israeli game development industry, because it does not develop gambling games or gambling (like many other Israeli companies), but games that are "serious" and relatively complex for gamers who are willing to invest time, energy and money in games.



The company's revenue mainly comes from purchases made by players in games, such as upgrades and virtual objects. For example, a group of Russian oligarchs is considered an amateur who likes to play the pallarium. They spend a little time and money playing. In fact, sometimes they make large purchases, in the order of thousands and tens of thousands of dollars in virtual objects (such as special weapons). The Plarium also begins to produce virtual content and special objects for them.

Online battle

In general, corporate games are considered popular in Russia. One of the games, Viking: War of Clans, last year was one of the 10 games that got the highest revenue in the AppStore in Russia.

Other games released by the company are Total Domination, Stormfall, Soldiers, Sparta, and many more. The company recently launched a war strategy game called Gates of War. This game makes it possible to build bases, produce soldiers and combat vehicles, control soldiers and fight in big battles. Among other things you can play against other people online.

The company also recently launched the Rio based game, Match 3 party, in collaboration with 20th Century Fox Studios. While the previous game was a heavy strategy game, this time a light and colorful puzzle game for a wider audience.



A simple game turns out to be rude



If the sale of palladium works, this will be a testament to the extraordinary dominance of the Israeli game development industry. Only last August, the Israeli Playtech game company sold $ 4.4 billion in cash. A Chinese company bought it from an American company Cesar Interactive (which acquired Plitika in 2011 for $ 100 million).



What is the secret of the local game industry? Low-budget Israeli companies always focus more on developing casual games, but in recent years it has proven to be the most profitable in the world. This allows Israeli game development companies to advance. According to GameIS, Israel's digital game industry, there are around 200 gaming companies operating in Israel, employing around 4,500 people, with this industry generating around $ 2 billion per year.



Over the past few years, several Israeli gaming companies have been acquired by larger Israeli companies, such as Pentactix, which are sold to Telegi Sagi's Playtech for $ 10 million, and the studio "Opopa" was acquired by Israel Sources. Many of the other exits are new companies mostly dealing with social casino games and games such as gambling, such as InfiApps, which were developed and sold to Stride the England for $ 20 million in cash; Diwip, also a casino game, is sold to Canadian companies for $ 100 million; And Dragonfly is sold to Bally for $ 51 million.



There are several other game companies in Israel. For example, the Tabitel, which develops games for children, has exceeded the one billion mark. Other prominent companies include Jelly Button, which is responsible for the hit game Fireat King, and Tactixoft.

New games continue to appear in almost the entire world, including the Middle East region. In the midst of cultures that do not allow some kinds of games, they continue to expand. But in practice, online casino games still dominate given that they can operate behind the scenes, even in the most conservative countries. Hopefully this article can give you knowledge about how a game company expands and how they collect a large amount of funds for its operations. Thanks for your time.

