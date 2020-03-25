Review of the Shawn Carter Range of the Hublot Watch House

One of the world's leading Swiss watchmakers, Hublot Watches has recently joined forces with Shawn "Jay Z" Carter to develop and launch their brand-new range, aptly called Shawn' Jay Z' Carter's Hublot Classic Fusion Timepieces. Jay Z, one of today's leading stars, frequently referred to the brand in his songs. Thus, their partnership seems to be a logical move in which the company honors the fixing of classics with its timepieces. Their association led to the production of two pieces of ceramic as well as 18k yellow gold. These two Shawn Carter Collection timepieces are truly beautiful pieces. The fact that the singer is loyal to the brand is expressed in its unique designs and patterns that make this collection a must-have if you, too, are a fan of this brand, And, of course, this range is a limited edition one and will only be available in Barneys New York.

Two famous Hublot Watches

This timepiece can also be used in some of the different Hublot boutiques across the globe. The collection will be available on the 20th of November. These two famous Hublot Watches would later become part of their newly minted range. Both the timepieces have a diameter of around 45 mm and are beautifully protected by black alligator belts. As part of their high-end range, one of the timepieces is made of 18k gold, while the other is made of ceramic. And the ceramic version is available in a black version for a sleek feel. The interior of the dial has an ultra-thin HUB1300 movement that is manually wounded and manufactured by the manufacturer only. And for the logo of this series, the company has opted for a starburst symbol from which the movements of the watch can be seen.

Besides becoming a popular rapper, Jay Z is also active in charity. His Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation is well known for offering scholarships to secondary students who come from low socio-economic circumstances.

Efficiency, functionality, and reliability

As with all other collections of Hublot Watches, this collection includes a dedication to delivering excellent efficiency, functionality, and reliability. Their timepieces are high in accuracy and quality, and the new range shows once again that attention to detail and excellent craftsmanship are their hallmarks. You can visit their store to purchase this piece or find out all the information on their web site before you actually go ahead and buy it. You'll also come to know from their blog what the stores that have this set with them.

With mаnу mаnufасturеrѕ оf watches аvаіlаblе in thе mаrkеt, іt is роѕѕіblе tо be spoilt fоr with mаnу mаnufасturеrѕ оf watches аvаіlаblе in thе mаrkеt, іt is роѕѕіblе tо be spoilt fоr сhоісе. Different mаnufасturеrѕ hаvе іntrоduсеd nеw dеѕіgnѕ, ѕіzеѕ, materials, fеаturеѕ аnd рrісе tаgѕ. Therefore, fіndіng the rіght оnе саn рrоvе confusing, раrtісulаrlу fоr the first time buуеrѕ. Rеѕеаrсhіng thе wаtсh-mаkіng іnduѕtrу аnd tаkіng the tіmе tо lеаrn аbоut thе brands аvаіlаblе in thе mаrkеt, іt a smart approach in ѕtаrtіng thе рrосеѕѕ of getting thе rіght wаtсh.

Choosing the rіght wаtсh

