The situation among digital gaming industry in Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The digital gaming industry in Israel is growing and has a cycle turnover estimated at $ 450 million. According to data from the Association of Digital Game Developers in Israel, which operates through GameIS. The data were collected ahead of the GameIS annual conference on December 18 last year.



The association recently conducted an initial mapping of the volume of activity in the industry. According to the survey, there are about 150 companies developing digital games in Israel. The 10 largest companies each have about 40 employees, while the small companies employ between 5 and 10 employees. Local gaming companies usually make 2 or 3 games a year. The number of employees in the industry is estimated at over 2,000, and includes software writers, game designers, animators, production workers and other employees, as well as software development companies, as well as other companies and independent employees. Palarium, which develops games for social networks and mobiles, recently announced the hiring of 100 employees. Palarium was founded in 2009 and has more than 400 employees and over 90 million registered users. The company's center is located in Herzliya Pituach. Another successful gaming company in Israel is SideKick, which was founded in 2010 and employs 20 people.



In June this year, the world's largest gaming distributor, SQUARE ENIX, launched Microsoft's Mini Ninjas Adventures, a game developed by Sidecik. Recently, the company has developed three games for Intel UltraBook laptops and Romans from Mars for smartphones. TabTale is a mobile gaming company whose titles have already recorded 200 million downloads. The company has revenues of $ 15 million a year and employs 60 people. The company recently completed a second financing round of $ 12 million.

Looks impressive but not as good as people imagine

Although it came out impressive in recent years, the gaming industry, which employs around 4,000 people, has not increased. For example, 2 years ago, in 2017, the gaming industry around the world made $ 100 billion, but Israel's share of giant cakes was only 1%



Everyone talks about Waze and Mobilai, but in addition to the recent releases, other Israeli high-tech industries have been able to produce some big sales. The local gaming industry has made Israel an important global player on the ground, according to a new report by Deloitte, a consulting and accounting company that will be published this week, along with Strat Up Nation Central, GameIS, and Kaedan Capital. Without assistance from the state and with very few local investors.



The Israel Plarium game company was acquired by half a billion dollars, and a year before that, Playtech sold for $ 4.4 billion to a group of Chinese companies. Along with both, there are several Israeli companies in the field that sell hundreds of millions of dollars.



When you meet investors in Israel, you see that there is no understanding of the gaming industry. Talk to them about IT, autonomous vehicles, medical technology, everything - they understand very well, but if you talk to them about video games, you will see that they don't understand what is needed. This is a major problem for the Israeli game industry.



The income of computer game companies around the world, in billions of dollars



There is a big gap between the concept of games between decision makers and investors and actual industry success, but there are opportunities to break concepts and help the local game industry rise to a higher place in the world of high technology. The market has managed to grow by itself but needs to be helped by the next leap of growth, because it can bring extraordinary value at the global level.



When talking about games, there is a need to distinguish between entertainment games - casual games (games without complex plot), casino online games, multiplayer strategy games, video games and educational games - for games involving real money (gambling).



That small companies that make up the majority of them have large growth potential and low levels of money burning, compared to companies in other regions that need to maintain servers or produce in China at a lower cost. This year, 63% of the 170 companies operating in the field are small companies that employ up to 10 employees, and 28% employ 11-50 employees. For the market to continue to grow, the market has several obstacles that must be eliminated. The first obstacle is that the game industry has grown on its own, without investors, and most companies have brought their own money.



Israeli game company, divided into several stages



The second obstacle is that investors do not agree with the usual investment paradigm, and the world is closed only to genre lovers, and to be part of the gaming world, it is necessary to save a lot of money to buy computers and games. Mobility, and cellular, which drastically reduces the price of the game, now the main model for revenue is premium - take a free game, and if you want to go forward, you have to pay ... Investors don't understand their exit strategy.



The third barrier is human capital. In the past few years, gaming companies have had difficulty filling many roles, such as Game Architects, GameCracker, Game Production Managers. This is a position that does not exist in other high-tech industries, because no one is trained and no one with relevant experience. To be talented on the field, appropriate training must be established, and today there are ten academic bodies that train people in this field, including the Open University, Tlatan College, IDC Herzliya, and others. This is not enough, and to train more experts in this field must expand the number of courses and training. Because there is more demand in the field, people will go after school and gain experience - and help the industry grow. Everything must be changed together, so that the state encourages investment. Drastic changes in all aspects seem to be the only thing that can save this industry.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



