Thinking of Being a Surrogate Mother: Here’s What it will Cost You

Being a surrogate mother takes a special act of generosity.

It’s a wonderful gift to carry someone else’s pregnancy…. but make no mistake there’s a price tag attached to that gift.

If you’re thinking about becoming a surrogate for a friend, first make sure you’re not being short-changed.





Most of the people don’t really understand the role of their surrogate. They know you’ll carry their pregnancy for nine months, but they don’t generally think beyond that. They’ve never been pregnant –so how could they realizethe sacrifices required and the value of the gift you’re offering.

Getting pregnant requires an array of humiliating medical and psychological evaluations, followed by weeks of fertility treatments. Even a perfectly healthy pregnancy is no cake walk– there are invasive procedures on a weekly basis. But God forbid there are complications! Even common medical nuisances become grim -- catch a cold? sore throat? Suddenly a simple aspirincarries thespecter of life or death.

It’s even harder when you must accommodate other people’s whims in the process. Parents love to uncover new fears and dire warnings on Google. Can you shampoo your hair! Can you weed your garden?One couples refused to let their surrogate visit her mother in hospital. Be prepared for obscure restrictions you never considered with your own pregnancy!

And there are costs – many of which you’ll be expected to pay from your own pocket. Most surrogacy services are not covered by medical insurance. If your medical insurance covers a surrogate pregnancy, then you are in good shape. But that’s very rare. Ninety percent of cases you’ll need to switch insurance policies.

Maybe your current OBGYNcan accommodate this, or refer you to a good obstetrician if he can't. Your obstetrician should have treatment privileges at a local hospital --and that is probably where you will deliver the baby. Check that both the doctor and the hospital will accept your health insurance. If not, you’ll need to hunt for another doctor.

If your insurance does cover your prenatal care (office visits, ultrasound exams, and the delivery), your policy likely also includes some co-payment or deductible. Every time you see your doctor, expect to layout some cash. Some policies ask you to pay a co-payment of $25 to $50 for each visit to your obstetrician. Others have a deductible and won't pay anything until you have paid at least $5000 out of your own pocket first. To understand your own costs, you should talk with your insurance provider.

Obviously the parents should pay any deductible or co-payment. In the commercial surrogacy world, it's common for the Intended Parents (your friends) to pay for your all health insurance premiums while you are pregnant (since they are the ones taking advantage of that service). They should offer... but if they don't, subtly bring up the subject of your insurance costs.

I don't think it's rude to suggest they chip in on the costs given the effort you are making for them. If your family will also use the insurance, then perhaps the IPs can pay a portion of the premiums.

Other than the prenatal care and delivery, there are some additional expenses you should be aware of. A few professional agencies like Sensible Surrogacy take care of these expenses but most of others offer these as standard Benefits. If you’re working with your friend, then it’s up to you to make sure you’ll get reimbursed for these:

• Maternity clothes. Yep, none of your clothes are going to fit after the first couple of months. Plan on a whole new wardrobe of comfortable and practical clothes. This is usually about $750 in a typical contract.

• Medications. This can be $2,000 to $4000 in injections to prepare your uterus for the embryo transfer. After the transfer, there are vitamins and some hormone supplements, which can cost $500 or more. Insurance doesn’t often cover cost of medications.

• If you get sick during the pregnancy, the doctor may recommend bed rest. That means you may be out several days of salary from your job -- which can be a big blow to the family budget. That's why most surrogacy contracts include payments for Loss of Work.

• If you're married and your husband needs to stay home and look after you, then his lost wages are an additional expense as well. Most surrogacy contracts limit Loss of Wages to just a few weeks of lost work, or alternatively a simple maximum amount to be paid (about $5000 is a typical number

• Alternatively, if the doctor recommends bed rest, you could ask your friends to chip in for a weekly housekeeper to do the household chores you now can't. Consider a few hundred dollars for that. (And be sure to add daycare or babysitting charges as well).

• Bed rest can also be prescribed after the delivery as well (especially if you have a C-section). You may find yourself unable to work for 2 to 3 weeks if the pregnancy is difficult.

• Depending on where you obstetrician is, you may have significant travel expenses. (Ask your friend to fill your car with gas.)

Finally, but most important...

You are very lucky that you are working with a friend, and you can discuss these possible costs in a friendly conversation. But my final recommendation is the most important…

PLEASE have all these agreements written down so that there is no confusion or misunderstanding during the pregnancy. Regardless of your personal relationship with the Intended Parents, every surrogate should sign a simple Surrogacy Agreement.

You should make it clear in the Surrogacy Agreement what will be your future relationship to the child. You will not be the legal mother, but will the baby know the role you played in its birth? Will you be "the Cool Aunt" or just a casual friend of the family? Will you get to visit the child regularly? What are the limits? What if the family moves away, can you still come visit?

The Surrogacy Agreement can also manage expectation about the pregnancy itself. Will your friends insist that you change your diet (no more tuna sandwiches or rare steaks!)? Will they object if you travel on an airplane? What if you want to go to Mexico or the Florida Keys where Zika mosquitoes still persist? Do you want the parents in the delivery room? Will they want you to breastfeed (which can be problematic, by the way).

A Surrogacy Agreement is a bit like a prenuptial agreement -- nobody thinks it will be necessary, and in most cases it may not be. But if it becomes necessary; boy, it is REALLY necessary! The Agreement forces everyone to put all of their expectations out on the table. It protects against misunderstandings that can devastate a friendship. I have seen entire families torn apart when it comes to the very emotional topic of a baby. It’s tragic that such an act of love and generosity can lead to such a painful final result.

Whether a surrogate is in Kiev or California, intended parents should remember that the surrogate mother is an equal participant in the surrogacy journey. The Surrogacy Contract is a partnership agreement. As much as you’re obliged to take care of the developing baby – the parents are obliged to take care of you.