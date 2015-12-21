aa
I would simply exhort potential fliers to think carefully before purchasing tickets on American Airlines this fall.
test with pnina
Submissions for FYI should be typed or written clearly in English and include the name of the sponsoring organization, event type, date, time, location, cost, and a contact telephone number. Deadline for all FYI items and promotional materials – including photos – is 8 p.m. Thursday, the week before (eight days before the item is expected to appear in FYI). Please update details for all Ongoing Ac