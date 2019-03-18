Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Dr. Karnit Flug

  • Karnit Flug and Reuven Rivlin

    Bank of Israel report sees 'reasonable' economy, questions housing program

    While pleased with the level of economic growth in the private sector, Rivlin was never-the-less troubled by the huge gap in wages between high and low income earners.

  • Former Bank of Israel Governor Dr. Karnit Flug

    Former Bank of Israel Governor Flug returns to Hebrew University

    "We are delighted that Prof. Karnit Flug is joining our department," said chair of the Hebrew University's economics department Prof. Eric Gould.

  • Karnit Flug at her office on February 3, 2015

    Treasury slams Bank of Israel, signals governor to leave

    A Finance Ministry spokesman said the hunt for a new Bank of Israel governor would begin after Passover.

