Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Jpost.Com

  • Caroline B. Glick

    Watch: Caroline Glick's Speech at Jpost NY Conference

    Jerusalem Post columnist Caroline Glick gave the final address of the day, wrapping up the publication's annual conference in New York.

  • Caroline Glick

    Who’s brave enough to debate Caroline?

    A popular and outspoken columnist, Glick’s speeches have been the highlights of previous conferences, both in New York and most recently in Jerusalem.

  • Alibaba

    Alibaba makes first Israel investment in Visualead

    Visualead makes QR codes out of other images, sprucing up the usual black-and-white pixelated image.

  • Pills

    Effective drugs for carriers of hepatitis C not included in health basket

    The majority of carriers are immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

    By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

  • Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference

    MIDDLE ISRAEL: Turkey's deepening entanglement in Middle East chaos

    Regional events have conspired to leave Turkey with little choice but to pursue rapprochement with Israel.

    By AMOTZ ASA-EL

  • JOE BLUMBERG at his desk at ‘Drum’ magazine, Johannesburg.

    The gentle mentor

    By AVI HOFFMANN

  • Brian Hendler

    PARTING SHOT: Requiem for ghosts

    Photographer Brian Hendler died this week at the age of 63.

    By DAVID BRINN

  • French Jet Fighters Prepare to Attack ISIS in Syria

    Israel and Syria

    The cease-fire effort is an attempt by the US and EU to end the civil war that has resulted in a million deaths.

    By JPOST EDITORIAL

  • dance

    PARTING SHOT: And the Oscar goes to…

    Let’s face it, the perception of Israel in the US is predominantly defined by its relationship with the Palestinians.

    By DAVID BRINN

  • Jacob Zuma

    SOUTH AFRICAN BUZZ: ITMA: It’s that man again

    Now here in South Africa we have our own ITMA, none other than our venerable President Jacob Zuma.

    By LIONEL SLIER

  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knesset in Jerusalem

    The POSTman Knocks Twice: Reform rabbis; a reforming prime minister

    The statement voices support for the survival of Israel. Well dammit, I hate that term. Our survival is not in question.

    By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

  • Illustration by Darius Gilmont

    Parshat Truma – Where does the Torah come from?

    An unusual item was placed above the ark that we would never have assumed should be there – the kruvim, or cherubim.

    By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ

  • Channel 2 television

    THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE: Soldiers who talk

    By GREER FAY CASHMAN

    • Most Read
    Hot Opinion
    The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
    Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
    ux design by: studio Inbar Edut