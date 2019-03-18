U.S And Israel Relations

Arab Israeli Conflict
Major General Yoav Mordechai, the coordinator of government activities in the territories, briefed government ministers on the security situation and existing threats in Gaza.
"That’s a false impression. First of all, there is, there is an irreplaceable ally. It’s called the United States of America," says Netanyahu.
A revival of an opera production that has already been performed is welcome, provided that the original production was an excellent one.
The latest sign of tension was evident this past week during Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon's trip to the US, during which he was categorically snubbed by the Obama administration.
By LAHAV HARKOV,MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The officials said this “openness” and “consultation” between Israel and the US is evident throughout the UN system, and was very apparent during the Gaza operation.
By HERB KEINON
Student failed to disclose trip after groups urged candidates in student government elections to sign a pledge promising not to accept trips to Israel.
By JTA
New multi-billion Shekel Diaspora initiative will more than double current spending on programs aimed at instilling Jewish identity.
By SAM SOKOL
By Jerusalem Post Readers
The Saraya Yehya Ayyash group has posted pictures and video of itself on social media, launching rockets from Gaza into Israel.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
During visit at the Knesset, the ex-governor declares the kidnapping as "nothing less than an act of anti-Semitic, rabid hatred."
By LAHAV HARKOV
By JONATHAN GREENBERG
What is needed from the new president is a clear articulation of a coherent foreign policy, for America to show leadership for its allies, and repair its image as a toothless superpower.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
The Right has legs left in its approach. My prediction is that Hamas will soon relent.
