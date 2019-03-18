Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

U.S And Israel Relations

  • Greenblatt visits Gaza border, reaffirms US support for PA

    Major General Yoav Mordechai, the coordinator of government activities in the territories, briefed government ministers on the security situation and existing threats in Gaza.

  • US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a meeting in the Oval Office

    Netanyahu denies Israel 'inching toward an anti-American Mideast bloc'

    "That’s a false impression. First of all, there is, there is an irreplaceable ally. It’s called the United States of America," says Netanyahu.

  • israel

    Israeli Opera Verdi: Rigoletto Opera House May 21

    A revival of an opera production that has already been performed is welcome, provided that the original production was an excellent one.

  • Yair Lapid and John Kerry

    Israel-US ties have reached 'crisis' point, Lapid says

    The latest sign of tension was evident this past week during Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon's trip to the US, during which he was categorically snubbed by the Obama administration.

    By LAHAV HARKOV,MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF

  • UN General Assembly

    Israel-US cooperation at UN 'very close,' Jerusalem official says

    The officials said this “openness” and “consultation” between Israel and the US is evident throughout the UN system, and was very apparent during the Gaza operation.

    By HERB KEINON

  • Students protesting against the Iraq war shout at police in Berkeley, California, February 12, 2008.

    UCLA student leaders face hearing over Israel trips

    Student failed to disclose trip after groups urged candidates in student government elections to sign a pledge promising not to accept trips to Israel.

    By JTA

  • Bennett

    Cabinet to approve World Jewry Joint Initiative after Passover

    New multi-billion Shekel Diaspora initiative will more than double current spending on programs aimed at instilling Jewish identity.

    By SAM SOKOL

  • Letters

    February 21: Sharon and controversy

    By Jerusalem Post Readers

  • Saraya Yehya Ayyash in action.

    Videos show Lebanese jihadi group active in Gaza

    The Saraya Yehya Ayyash group has posted pictures and video of itself on social media, launching rockets from Gaza into Israel.

    By Ariel Ben Solomon

  • kidnapped

    Huckabee: US must help Israel bring back captive teens

    During visit at the Knesset, the ex-governor declares the kidnapping as "nothing less than an act of anti-Semitic, rabid hatred."

    By LAHAV HARKOV

  • Democratic U.S. congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib reacts after appearing after midterm elections

    Reform Judaism can have Zionism or fringe Leftism, not both

    By JONATHAN GREENBERG

  • Israel US flags

    Which course will new admin. set for US-Israel and US-Iran relationships?

    What is needed from the new president is a clear articulation of a coherent foreign policy, for America to show leadership for its allies, and repair its image as a toothless superpower.

    By ERIC R. MANDEL

  • Letters

    August 19: Who is protesting?

    The Right has legs left in its approach. My prediction is that Hamas will soon relent.

    By Jerusalem Post Readers

