The Best Commercial Deep Fryers of 2023
Are you in the market for a new commercial deep fryer? If so, you've come to the right place! In this blog post, we'll be taking a look at the best commercial deep fryers of 2023. We'll be discussing what features to look for when shopping for a new fryer, as well as providing a list of our top picks.
Best deep fryer overall
Tooya 108cm Electric Oil Fryer
This fryer is ideal for both restaurant and home use, and it features a large capacity stainless steel basket that is detachable for easy cleaning. Plus, it has an adjustable temperature control so you can fry your food to perfection every time. The Tooya Commercial Deep Fryer with Basket is a high-quality fryer that is perfect for both home and restaurant use. It features a large stainless steel basket that is detachable, making it easy to clean. Plus, it has an adjustable temperature control so you can fry your food to perfection every time.
Reasonable priceOne-piece design for easy storageCan perform two frying operations simultaneouslyAdjustable temperatureLarge capacity
Doesn't work with hard to find oilsLarge and cumbersome to store
Wattage: 3400 Oil Capacity: 12.00 Weight: 15.5 Pounds Number of Dimensions: 16.5"D x 21.6"W x 11.5"H Temperature Control: Yes
Best budget-friendly electric deep fryer
VEVOR Commercial Electric Deep Fryer 24L
Looking for a reliable and durable commercial electric deep fryer? The VEVOR Commercial Electric Deep Fryer is a great option to consider! This fryer is made of stainless steel and features two removable baskets, making it easy to cook multiple items at once. It also has an oil filtration system to keep your oil clean and lasting longer. Plus, the time control feature ensures that your food is cooked perfectly every time. This fryer is perfect for commercial use, and would be a great addition to any restaurant kitchen.
Removable basketsHeating element in each tankTwo removable basketsBuilt-in thermometerExcellent for chicken wings
Can be difficult to read time controls
Wattage: 1500 Model: 24L 3000W Weight: 34.8 Pounds Oils Capacity: 11 Liters Model: Electric Countertop Fryer Basket type: Dual Design: Stainless Steel
Best value electric deep fryer
EGGKITPO 1200W Electric Deep Fryer
The EGGKITPO deep fryer is a top quality product that is perfect for any restaurant. It comes with two frying baskets and lids, and has a total of 1800 watts of power. This electric deep fryer is also very easy to clean, making it a great choice for any business.
Adjustable temperatureCan be used with or without an oil drip pan
Heavy, complex designRequires level ground for installation
Type: Fryer Capacity: 12L Oil usage: 24.00 gal. Power: 3600 W Size: 16.5 x 22 x 15.3 inches Heating element: 1800 W
Best electric deep fryer
Crosson Electric Countertop Deep Fryer 6L
If you're looking for a top-of-the-line deep fryer for your restaurant, crosstown's 6L electric countertop deep fryer is a great option. This fryer is extra large, making it great for busy restaurants, and it has a drain, timer, basket, and lid for easy use. The 1800W of power ensures that your food will be cooked quickly and evenly, and the 120V voltage means that it can be used in most commercial kitchens. This fryer is a great option for any restaurant that wants to serve delicious, fried food.
Powerful cooking powerBuilt-in lid provides extra space for batchingLarge capacityAdjustable temperatureExcellent for making fried foods
Heavy to move around
Wattage: 1800 Oil capacity: 6.00 L Trending: Powerful performance Size: 18.5 x 11.4 x 13.6 inches Timer: 60 minitue Brand: crosson
The best quality electric deep fryer
NuoNuoLe Deep Fryer with Basket
The NuoNuoLe Commercial Deep Fryer with Basket is a top-quality appliance that is perfect for both restaurant and home use. With a 3200W heating element, it can accommodate up to 12.7 quarts of food, making it a great choice for large gatherings. The detachable basket makes it easy to clean, and the temperature control ensures that your food remains at a consistent temperature, ensuring perfect results every time.
Excellent for French friesAdjustable temperatureLarge capacity
Large and bulky
Wattage: 3200 Weight: 15.72 pounds Temperature knob: Yes Design: Easy & Safety in Use Oil Capacity: 12L Basket: Large Capacity Stainless Steel
Best big capacity fryer
TANGME Large Capacity Electric Deep Fryers
Today, we'll be taking a look at the TANGME commercial deep fryer. This deep fryer is made of stainless steel and is 0.6mm thick. It has two 6.35QT baskets and a temperature limiter. It has a large capacity of 20.7QT. This deep fryer is perfect for those who want to fry large quantities of food. It is also great for those who want to fry different types of food at the same time. The temperature limiter ensures that your food will not get overcooked. The TANGME commercial deep fryer is a great choice for those who are looking for a durable and reliable deep fryer. It is also a great choice for those who want to fry large quantities of food.
Larger capacity than most modelsTemperature rangeTemperature knob with a flip-open coverTubular designTemperature control
Large, heavy unit
Wattage: 3400 Weight: 7 Kilograms Size: 17.3"D x 11"W x 12.2"H Oil Capacity: 20.00 Qts Design: Silver Commercial Brand: TANGME Types of oil: oil