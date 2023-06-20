The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The Best Commercial Deep Fryers of 2023

A commercial deep fryer is essential equipment for running a successful business. Here are our top picks for durability and value.

By PR
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 22:46
The Best Commercial Deep Fryers of 2023 (photo credit: PR)
(photo credit: PR)

​Are you in the market for a new commercial deep fryer? If so, you've come to the right place! In this blog post, we'll be taking a look at the best commercial deep fryers of 2023. We'll be discussing what features to look for when shopping for a new fryer, as well as providing a list of our top picks.

Commercial Deep Fryer with Basket, 3400W 12.7QT/12L Electric Deep Fryers for Restaurant or Home Use, Detachable Large Capacity Stainless Steel Countertop Electric Oil Fryer with Temperature Control

Best deep fryer overall 

Tooya 108cm Electric Oil Fryer

This fryer is ideal for both restaurant and home use, and it features a large capacity stainless steel basket that is detachable for easy cleaning. Plus, it has an adjustable temperature control so you can fry your food to perfection every time. Here is a closer look at the Tooya Commercial Deep Fryer with Basket: The Tooya Commercial Deep Fryer with Basket is a high-quality fryer that is perfect for both home and restaurant use. It features a large stainless steel basket that is detachable, making it easy to clean. Plus, it has an adjustable temperature control so you can fry your food to perfection every time. Here is a closer look at the Tooya Commercial Deep Fryer with Basket: The Tooya Commercial Deep Fryer with Basket is a great choice for those who are looking for a quality deep fryer. It is perfect for both home and restaurant use, and it features a large, detachable stainless steel basket that is easy to clean. 

Reasonable priceOne-piece design for easy storageCan perform two frying operations simultaneouslyAdjustable temperatureLarge capacity

Doesn't work with hard to find oilsLarge and cumbersome to store

Wattage: 3400 Oil Capacity: 12.00 Weight: 15.5 Pounds Number of Dimensions: 16.5"D x 21.6"W x 11.5"H Temperature Control: Yes

VEVOR Commercial Electric Deep Fryer, 24L 3000W w/Dual Removable Basket, Stainless Steel Electric Countertop Fryer w/Time Control and Oil Filtration, Deep Fryer for Commercial Restaurant Use, Silver

Best budget-friendly electric deep fryer

VEVOR Commercial Electric Deep Fryer 24L

Looking for a reliable and durable commercial electric deep fryer? The VEVOR Commercial Electric Deep Fryer is a great option to consider! This fryer is made of stainless steel and features two removable baskets, making it easy to cook multiple items at once. It also has an oil filtration system to keep your oil clean and lasting longer. Plus, the time control feature ensures that your food is cooked perfectly every time. This fryer is perfect for commercial use, and would be a great addition to any restaurant kitchen.

Removable basketsHeating element in each tankTwo removable basketsBuilt-in thermometerExcellent for chicken wings

Can be difficult to read time controlsDifficult to read digital time controls

Wattage: 1500 Model: 24L 3000W Weight: 34.8 Pounds Oils Capacity: 11 Liters Model: Electric Countertop Fryer Basket type: Dual Design: Stainless Steel

EGGKITPO Commercial Deep Fryer 12L x 2 Large Dual Tank Electric Deep Fryers with Basket Electric Countertop Fryer for Restaurant with 2 Frying Baskets and Lids, 1800W x 2, 120V

Best value electric deep fryer

EGGKITPO 1200W Electric Deep Fryer

The EGGKITPO deep fryer is a top quality product that is perfect for any restaurant. It comes with two frying baskets and lids, and has a total of 1800 watts of power. This electric deep fryer is also very easy to clean, making it a great choice for any business.

Adjustable temperatureCan be used with or without an oil drip pan

Heavy, complex designRequires level ground for installation

Type: Fryer Capacity: 12L Oil usage: 24.00 gal. Power: 3600 W Size: 16.5 x 22 x 15.3 inches Heating element: 1800 W

CROSSON 6L Electric Countertop Deep Fryer Extra Large with Drain,Timer,Basket and Lid for Restaurant Use 120V,1800W Commercial Deep Fryers

Best electric deep fryer

Crosson Electric Countertop Deep Fryer 6L

If you're looking for a top-of-the-line deep fryer for your restaurant, crosstown's 6L electric countertop deep fryer is a great option. This fryer is extra large, making it great for busy restaurants, and it has a drain, timer, basket, and lid for easy use. The 1800W of power ensures that your food will be cooked quickly and evenly, and the 120V voltage means that it can be used in most commercial kitchens. This fryer is a great option for any restaurant that wants to serve delicious, fried food.

Powerful cooking powerBuilt-in lid provides extra space for batchingLarge capacityAdjustable temperatureExcellent for making fried foods

Heavy to move aroundHeavy to maneuver

Wattage: 1800 Oil capacity: 6.00 L Trending: Powerful performance Size: 18.5 x 11.4 x 13.6 inches Timer: 60 minitue Brand: crosson

NuoNuoLe Commercial Deep Fryer with Basket, 3200W 12.7QT Electric Deep Fryers for Restaurant or Home, Detachable Large Capacity Stainless Steel Electric Oil Fryer with Temperature Control

The best quality electric deep fryer

NuoNuoLe Deep Fryer with Basket

The NuoNuoLe Commercial Deep Fryer with Basket is a top-quality appliance that is perfect for both restaurant and home use. With a 3200W heating element, it can accommodate up to 12.7 quarts of food, making it a great choice for large gatherings. The detachable basket makes it easy to clean, and the temperature control ensures that your food remains at a consistent temperature, ensuring perfect results every time.

Excellent for French friesAdjustable temperatureLarge capacity

Large and bulkyLarge and heavy

Wattage: 3200 Weight: 15.72 pounds Temperature knob: Yes Design: Easy & Safety in Use Oil Capacity: 12L Basket: Large Capacity Stainless Steel

Commercial Deep Fryer - 3400W Electric Deep Fryers with 2x6.35QT Baskets 0.6mm Thickened Stainless Steel Countertop Oil Fryer 20.7QT Large Capacity with Temperature Limiter

Best big capacity fryer

TANGME Large Capacity Electric Deep Fryers

Today, we'll be taking a look at the TANGME commercial deep fryer. This deep fryer is made of stainless steel and is 0.6mm thick. It has two 6.35QT baskets and a temperature limiter. It has a large capacity of 20.7QT. This deep fryer is perfect for those who want to fry large quantities of food. It is also great for those who want to fry different types of food at the same time. The temperature limiter ensures that your food will not get overcooked. The TANGME commercial deep fryer is a great choice for those who are looking for a durable and reliable deep fryer. It is also a great choice for those who want to fry large quantities of food.

Larger capacity than most modelsTemperature rangeTemperature knob with a flip-open coverTubular designTemperature control

Large, heavy unitLarge and bulky

Wattage: 3400 Weight: 7 Kilograms Size: 17.3"D x 11"W x 12.2"H Oil Capacity: 20.00 Qts Design: Silver Commercial Brand: TANGME Types of oil: oil

