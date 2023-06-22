Best Drum Sets for Beginner 2023

Are you looking to start drumming but don't know where to start? Look no further! We've researched and tested several beginner drum sets to help you find the perfect one to kick start your drumming journey. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one, but we've got you covered.

Drumming is not only a fun hobby but also beneficial for your mental and physical health. Playing the drums can help reduce stress and anxiety while improving your hand-eye coordination and motor skills. However, finding the right beginner drum set can be challenging, especially if you're new to the world of drumming.

We've analyzed essential criteria such as sound quality, durability, ease of use, and budget to provide you with the best options in the market. Our team has also taken into consideration customer reviews to ensure that we're recommending products that have been tried and tested by other beginners like yourself. Stick around to find out which drum sets made our top ranking list!

Best Drum Sets for Beginner

The Mendini By Cecilio Kids Drum Set is an excellent choice for beginner drummers. With four drums (bass, tom, snare, and cymbal), drumsticks, and a drum throne, this kit has everything your child needs to get started. The black metallic finish looks sleek and professional, and the compact size makes it easy to store when not in use. The drums are made from quality materials, ensuring a durable and long-lasting product. This drum set is perfect for children who are just starting to explore the world of music.

What we liked about it

The Mendini By Cecilio Kids Drum Set is a perfect beginner drum kit that packs a lot of punch! We were impressed with the quality of the drums, which include a bass, tom, snare, and cymbal, as well as the drumsticks and drum throne that come included. The black metallic finish gives the kit a sleek and modern look that kids will love.

One of the key features we loved was the adjustable throne, which can be raised or lowered to accommodate different heights. This makes it easy for kids to find a comfortable playing position and develop proper posture while playing. We also appreciated the durable construction of the drums, which can withstand the wear and tear of young drummers.

In terms of performance, we found that the drums produced a clear and crisp sound that was true to their respective pitches. The cymbal had a nice sustain and the bass drum had a satisfying thud. The kit also offered a good range of dynamics, allowing for softer and louder playing. Overall, we think the Mendini By Cecilio Kids Drum Set is a great option for parents looking to introduce their kids to the world of drumming.

What we didn't like about it

While the Mendini By Cecilio Kids Drum Set is a great beginner drum set, there are some aspects of it that could be improved. One of the main issues is the quality of the drumheads, which tend to dent and lose their shape easily. Additionally, the cymbal is not very durable and may crack after extended use. It would be beneficial to upgrade these components to improve the overall quality and longevity of the set. However, despite these drawbacks, the drum set is still a great value for beginners and comes with all the necessary components, including a drum throne and drumsticks.

The Alesis Drums Debut Kit is a great option for kids who want to learn how to play the drums. With 4 quiet mesh electric drum pads, drum stool, drum sticks, headphones, and 60 melodics lessons, this junior drum kit has everything you need to get started. The kit features 120 sounds, allowing for endless creativity and experimentation. The drums are also easy to set up and use, making it perfect for beginners. The kit is designed to be quiet, so kids can play at any time without disturbing others. Overall, the Alesis Drums Debut Kit is a fantastic option for kids who want to learn how to play the drums.

What we liked about it

The Alesis Drums Debut Kit is an excellent choice for young drummers who want to practice without disturbing the neighbors. The four quiet mesh electric drum pads provide a realistic drumming experience with over 120 sounds to choose from. The included drum stool, drum sticks, and headphones make it easy to start playing right away. Plus, with 60 Melodics lessons included, beginners can learn how to play along to their favorite songs in no time. We were impressed with the quality of the drum pads and the ease of use, making this kit a great value for its price. Overall, the Alesis Drums Debut Kit is a fantastic option for young musicians looking to get started on the drums.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Alesis Drums Debut Kit, there are a few aspects that we found to be lacking. Firstly, the drum pads are quite small, which may not be suitable for older or more experienced drummers. Additionally, the drum stool is not adjustable, which may make it uncomfortable for some users to play for long periods of time. Finally, while the headphones are included, they are not of the highest quality and may not provide the best sound experience. However, despite these shortcomings, the kit does offer a wide range of sounds and 60 Melodics lessons, making it a good option for beginners looking to learn and practice their drumming skills.

The Gammon Percussion 5-Piece Junior Starter Drum Kit with Cymbals, Hardware, Sticks, & Throne - Black is a great option for young musicians just starting out on the drums. This kit comes with everything a beginner needs to get started, including drums, cymbals, hardware, sticks, and a throne. The black finish gives the kit a sleek look that will appeal to young drummers. The drum sizes are perfect for young players, and the quality of the hardware and cymbals is impressive for the price point. This kit is perfect for young drummers who want to learn the basics and develop their skills.

What we liked about it

The Gammon Percussion 5-Piece Junior Starter Drum Kit with Cymbals, Hardware, Sticks, & Throne - Black is an excellent choice for young beginners looking to get into drumming. We were impressed by the quality of the kit, which includes everything needed to start playing right away. The key features that stood out to us were the sturdy hardware, durable construction, and the inclusion of a throne. The drums themselves have a great sound and are perfect for practicing at home. We were also pleased with how easy it was to set up the kit and start playing. Overall, we highly recommend this drum kit for young beginners who are just starting out on their drumming journey.

What we didn't like about it

While the Gammon Percussion 5-Piece Junior Starter Drum Kit is a great option for young beginners, there are a few aspects of the kit that could be improved. The cymbals included with the kit are not of the highest quality, and may not produce the desired sound for more experienced drummers. Additionally, the throne included with the kit is not as sturdy as it could be, and may not hold up well over time.

To improve the kit, it may be beneficial to upgrade the cymbals to a higher quality brand, or offer the option to purchase cymbals separately. Additionally, a sturdier throne could be included in the kit, or again, offered as an optional upgrade. Despite these shortcomings, the kit is still a great option for beginners, with its easy-to-assemble hardware and included drum sticks.

The Music Alley 3 Piece Kids Drum Set with Throne, Cymbal, Pedal & Drumsticks in Metallic Black (DBJK02-BK) is the perfect starter kit for young drummers. The set includes a bass drum, a tom drum, and a snare drum, as well as a cymbal, a pedal, drumsticks, and a throne. The kit is ideal for children aged 4-7, and is made from durable materials that are built to last.

The set is easy to assemble, and comes with all the necessary hardware to get started. The drums are lightweight and easy to transport, making them perfect for practice sessions or live performances. The cymbal is made from high-quality brass, and produces a bright, clear sound that is perfect for a range of musical genres. The pedal is adjustable, allowing young drummers to customize the feel of their drum kit to suit their playing style. Overall, the Music Alley 3 Piece Kids Drum Set with Throne, Cymbal, Pedal & Drumsticks is an excellent choice for parents looking to introduce their children to the exciting world of drumming.

What we liked about it

The Music Alley 3 Piece Kids Drum Set with Throne, Cymbal, Pedal & Drumsticks, Metallic Black, (DBJK02-BK) is an excellent choice for parents looking to introduce their children to the world of music. What impressed us the most about this drum set is how well it caters to the needs of young beginners. The set includes everything a child needs to get started, including a throne, cymbal, pedal, and drumsticks.

The set is designed to be easy to use and comfortable for young children, with a compact size that is perfect for smaller hands. The metallic black finish is also a nice touch, giving the drums a sleek and modern look that kids will love. Overall, we highly recommend the Music Alley 3 Piece Kids Drum Set for parents looking to cultivate a love of music in their children.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Music Alley 3 Piece Kids Drum Set with Throne, Cymbal, Pedal & Drumsticks, Metallic Black, (DBJK02-BK), there were a few aspects that we didn't particularly like. Firstly, the set is quite small, making it only suitable for younger children. Additionally, the cymbal is made of plastic and doesn't produce a very realistic sound. Furthermore, the sound quality of the drums themselves is not great, with a somewhat tinny and hollow tone.

However, there are still some positives to note about this drum set. For one, it's a great option for beginners who are just starting to learn how to play. The set is also quite affordable, making it a good choice for parents who don't want to spend a lot of money on a child's first drum set. Overall, while there are some areas for improvement, the Music Alley 3 Piece Kids Drum Set with Throne, Cymbal, Pedal & Drumsticks, Metallic Black, (DBJK02-BK) is still a decent choice for young children who are just starting out with drumming.

The Best Choice Products Kids Drum Set is perfect for any young musician looking to start drumming. This three-piece beginner set includes a throne stool, cymbal, drum sticks, bass drum pedal, and two toms, making it a great value. The blue color is eye-catching and appealing to kids, and the set is made with sturdy materials to withstand regular use. This set is perfect for kids who want to learn how to play drums and explore their musical talents.

What we liked about it

The Best Choice Products Kids Drum Set is a must-have for any young aspiring drummer. What impressed us the most was the complete package it offers, including a throne stool, cymbal, drum sticks, bass drum pedal, and two toms. The set is perfect for beginners and provides a comfortable and adjustable throne stool for hours of practice. The cymbal and toms produce a clear and crisp sound, making it easy for kids to learn and play along with their favorite songs. The bass drum pedal is also smooth and responsive, enhancing the overall playing experience. This drum set is a great investment for parents looking to support their child's musical journey.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Best Choice Products Kids Drum Set, one aspect that could be improved is the quality of the drumsticks. While they are included in the set, they may not be durable enough for younger children who are just starting out with drumming. Additionally, the cymbal included in the set is on the smaller side, which may not provide the best sound quality. However, the set does come with a throne stool and a bass drum pedal, which are great features for beginners to have. Overall, with some improvements in the drumsticks and cymbal, this could be a great option for kids who want to start learning how to play the drums.

The Best Choice Products 5-Piece Full Size Complete Adult Drum Set is a must-have for any aspiring drummer. This set comes with everything you need to get started, including cymbal stands, a stool, drum pedal, sticks, and a floor tom. The black finish gives it a sleek and professional look that will impress any audience.

Crafted with high-quality materials, this drum set is durable and built to last. The full-size drums provide a rich and powerful sound that will make you feel like a pro. Whether you're playing in a band or just practicing at home, this drum set is the perfect choice for any level of player. So, get ready to rock out with the Best Choice Products 5-Piece Full Size Complete Adult Drum Set.

What we liked about it

The Best Choice Products 5-Piece Full Size Complete Adult Drum Set is a fantastic option for both beginners and experienced drummers. What we loved the most about this set was the inclusion of all the necessary components, including cymbal stands, stool, drum pedal, sticks, and floor tom. Each piece is of high quality and built to last, ensuring that you get the most out of your investment. The set is also incredibly easy to assemble, making it a great choice for those who are just starting out. Whether you're jamming with friends or practicing at home, this drum set is sure to impress with its excellent sound quality and comfortable playing experience.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Best Choice Products 5-Piece Full Size Complete Adult Drum Set, there are a few aspects that we found could be improved. Firstly, the quality of the cymbals is not up to par, and they tend to produce a tinny sound that is not very pleasant to listen to. Additionally, the drumsticks that come with the set are not very durable and tend to break easily, which can be frustrating for players.

Despite these drawbacks, the drum set still has plenty of positive features that make it a good choice for beginners and intermediate players. The set is easy to assemble and comes with everything you need to start playing right away. The drum shells are well-made and produce a good sound, and the included stool and drum pedal are both comfortable and easy to use. Overall, while there are a few areas where the Best Choice Products 5-Piece Full Size Complete Adult Drum Set could be improved, it is still a solid choice for anyone looking to get started with drumming.

The Ashthorpe 5-Piece Complete Full Size Adult Drum Set is a great option for both beginners and experienced drummers. With Remo batter heads and a deep red finish, this set is both stylish and high-quality. The set includes a snare, bass drum, two rack toms, and a floor tom, as well as all necessary hardware and cymbals. Made from durable materials, the Ashthorpe drum set is built to last and produce great sound. This set is perfect for those looking to start playing drums or for those wanting to upgrade their current set.

What we liked about it

The Ashthorpe 5-Piece Complete Full Size Adult Drum Set with Remo Batter Heads in Red is a must-have for any drummer. What we loved the most about this set is the high-quality Remo batter heads that produce a clear and crisp sound. The set also includes everything you need to get started, such as cymbals, hardware, and sticks. The sturdy construction ensures that it can withstand even the most vigorous playing, making it an excellent investment for any drummer.

The performance of this drum set is exceptional, and it exceeded our expectations. The sound quality is impressive, and the hardware is easy to adjust to get the perfect sound. Additionally, the set is designed with the user in mind, with a comfortable throne and adjustable hardware that caters to every drummer's needs. Overall, the Ashthorpe 5-Piece Complete Full Size Adult Drum Set with Remo Batter Heads in Red is a top-notch drum set that is worth the investment.

What we didn't like about it

When we tried out the Ashthorpe 5-Piece Complete Full Size Adult Drum Set with Remo Batter Heads - Red, we found a few things we didn't like. Firstly, the cymbals felt quite thin and didn't produce the sound quality we were hoping for. Additionally, the hardware felt a bit flimsy and we had concerns about its durability over time. While it's great that the set comes with Remo batter heads, we didn't find them to be as responsive as we would have liked. Overall, we think this drum set has potential, but some improvements could be made to ensure a better playing experience.

The Eastar 22 inch Drum Set is a great option for both beginners and experienced drummers. This full-size kit includes 5 pieces, including cymbals, stands, a stool, and sticks. The mirror black finish gives the set a sleek and stylish look that will appeal to a wide range of users. The set is easy to assemble and is made with high-quality materials that are built to last. The kit is perfect for a variety of uses, including practicing at home, recording in a studio, or performing live on stage.

The Eastar 22 inch Drum Set is a versatile and reliable option for those looking to learn how to play the drums or for those who are looking for an affordable yet high-quality drum set. The set is perfect for a variety of genres, including jazz, rock, and pop. The cymbals and stands are adjustable, allowing for greater customization and comfort. The set is also lightweight and easy to transport, making it ideal for gigging musicians. Overall, the Eastar 22 inch Drum Set is a great investment for anyone looking for a durable and high-quality drum set.

What we liked about it

The Eastar 22 inch Drum Set is a must-have for any aspiring drummer. We were impressed with the kit's full size and 5-piece construction, making it suitable for both beginners and intermediate players. The kit comes with a pedal, cymbals, stands, stool, and sticks, ensuring a complete and convenient setup. We particularly enjoyed the mirror black finish, which adds a touch of elegance to the overall design. The drum set's performance exceeded our expectations, with a rich and dynamic sound that is perfect for a wide range of musical styles. The user experience is also top-notch, with easy assembly and comfortable seating. Overall, the Eastar 22 inch Drum Set is a fantastic investment for anyone looking to elevate their drumming skills.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Drum Set Eastar 22 inch for Adults, there are a few aspects that we didn't enjoy. Firstly, the quality of the cymbals could be improved. They don't produce the best sound and can be quite noisy. Secondly, the stool that comes with the kit is not very comfortable, making it difficult to play for long periods of time. Additionally, the instructions for assembly are not very clear, which can be frustrating for those who are not experienced with drum sets. However, despite these shortcomings, the kit is a good choice for beginners who are just starting out on their drumming journey. The full-size drum kit comes with everything one needs to get started, and the mirror black finish is quite attractive.

The Eastar 14'' Drum Kit is an excellent choice for kids and beginners who want to learn how to play the drums. This 3-piece set comes with an adjustable throne, cymbal, pedal, and 2 pairs of drumsticks. The mirror blue finish adds a touch of style to the kit and makes it stand out from other beginner drum sets. The bass tom and snare drum are both made of high-quality materials and produce great sound that will keep beginners motivated to keep practicing. This drum set is easy to assemble and is lightweight, making it easy to move around. Overall, the Eastar 14'' Drum Kit is a great investment for anyone who wants to learn how to play the drums.

What we liked about it

The Eastar 14'' Drum Set is an excellent choice for kids and beginners who are just getting started with drumming. What we loved the most about this product is its high-quality construction and attention to detail. The set comes with everything you need to get started, including an adjustable throne, cymbal, pedal, and two pairs of drumsticks. The bass, tom, and snare drums are all well-crafted and produce a clear, resonant sound. We were also impressed by the Mirror Blue finish, which adds a touch of style and sophistication to the set. Overall, the Eastar 14'' Drum Set is a great investment for anyone looking to learn the drums and start their musical journey on the right foot.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Eastar 14'' drum set for kids and beginners, there are a few aspects that we didn't like. Firstly, the cymbal quality could be improved as it doesn't produce a very rich sound. Additionally, the drumsticks that come with the set could be of better quality, as they tend to break easily. Another issue we encountered was with the drum pedal, which can be a bit difficult to adjust. However, despite these shortcomings, the drum set does come with an adjustable throne and a mirror blue finish that is sure to appeal to young drummers. Overall, while there are some areas for improvement, the Eastar drum set is a decent option for beginners who are just starting out.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right drum set, there are several factors to consider. Here are five criteria to keep in mind:

1. Skill level: Are you a beginner, intermediate, or advanced drummer? This will determine the level of quality and features you need in a drum set. For example, beginners may want a more affordable set with fewer drums, while advanced drummers may require a larger and more complex set.

2. Size and configuration: Consider the size and configuration of the drums based on the style of music you play. For example, jazz drummers typically use smaller kits with fewer pieces, while rock drummers may prefer larger kits with more toms and cymbals.

3. Material and construction: The type of wood used in the drums can affect the sound quality, so consider materials such as maple, birch, or mahogany. Also, pay attention to the overall construction and quality of the hardware and components.

4. Brand and reputation: Look for reputable brands known for producing high-quality drum sets. Research customer reviews and ratings to get an idea of the brand's reputation for durability and sound quality.

5. Budget: Determine your budget before shopping for a drum set, as prices can vary greatly. Consider the level of quality you need within your budget and make sure to factor in additional costs such as cymbals and hardware.

By considering these five criteria, you can find the right drum set to suit your skill level, music style, and budget. Happy drumming!

FAQ

Q: What are the three criteria for choosing the right drum set?

A: When choosing a drum set, there are three main criteria to consider. The first is your skill level. If you're a beginner, a simple and affordable set will suffice. If you're more experienced, you might consider a more advanced set with better quality materials. The second is the style of music you play. Different styles require different types of drums, so consider what genre you'll be playing most often. Lastly, consider your budget. Drum sets can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, so make sure you choose one that fits within your price range.

Q: What size drum set should I buy?

A: The size of your drum set will depend on a few factors. If you're a beginner, a smaller set with fewer pieces will be easier to learn on. If you're a more experienced player, you might want a larger set with more pieces to create a wider range of sounds. Also, consider the space you have available. If you're practicing in a small room, a smaller set will be more practical. If you have a larger space, you might want a bigger set.

Q: What materials should I look for in a drum set?

A: The materials used in a drum set will affect the sound quality and durability. For example, maple and birch are popular materials for drum shells because they create a warm, full sound. Steel or brass cymbals are commonly used for their bright tones. Look for high-quality materials that will last a long time and produce the sound you want.

Q: Should I buy a drum set in person or online?

A: It's always a good idea to see and play a drum set in person before purchasing. This will give you a better sense of the sound and feel of the drums. However, buying online can be a convenient option if you know exactly what you want. Be sure to read reviews and check return policies before making a purchase.

Q: What accessories do I need with my drum set?

A: In addition to the drum set itself, you'll need a few accessories to get started. Drumsticks are a must, as well as a drum key for tuning. A drum throne or seat will also be necessary for comfortable playing. Cymbal stands, drum pedals, and a hi-hat stand are also important if your set doesn't come with them. And don't forget ear protection! Drumming can be loud, so invest in some good quality earplugs or headphones.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, we can confidently recommend two top picks for drum sets: the Mendini By Cecilio Kids Drum Set - Junior Kit and the Alesis Drums Debut Kit. Both sets are excellent choices for beginners and young drummers, offering durability, quality sound, and great value for their price.

The Mendini By Cecilio Kids Drum Set - Junior Kit features four drums (bass, tom, snare, and cymbal), drumsticks, and a drum throne, making it a complete and easy-to-use set for kids. Its black metallic finish adds a stylish touch, and its sturdy construction ensures long-lasting use. On the other hand, the Alesis Drums Debut Kit is an electric drum set that comes with four quiet mesh pads, 120 sounds, a drum stool, drum sticks, headphones, and 60 Melodics lessons. It offers a more advanced and versatile experience, allowing for quieter practice and a wider range of sounds and styles.

Overall, choosing the right drum set depends on the player's skill level, needs, and preferences. We recommend considering factors such as size, material, sound quality, and additional features when making a decision. Don't hesitate to do further research and read reviews, as well as consult with experts and experienced drummers. With the right drum set, anyone can start their musical journey and enjoy the joys of drumming.