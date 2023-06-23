The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Appliances

The Best Acoustic Cellos for 2023

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 12:34

Updated: JUNE 23, 2023 12:35
Best Acoustic Cello for 2023 (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST STAFF)
Best Acoustic Cello for 2023
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST STAFF)

If you're interested in playing the cello, finding the right one can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it's essential to know what to look for to ensure you get the best acoustic cello that suits your needs. We've researched and tested many products in this category, analyzing essential criteria such as sound quality, durability, and value for money.

Finding the right cello is crucial, whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, as it can significantly affect your playing experience. The right cello can help you produce a beautiful sound and make playing more comfortable, while a poor-quality instrument can be frustrating and demotivating. Our expert insights and tips will help you understand what to look for and what challenges to consider when purchasing an acoustic cello.

Customer reviews are also an important consideration when selecting the best acoustic cello. They provide valuable insights into the user experience and can help you make an informed decision. In the following sections, we'll share our top picks for the best acoustic cellos, based on our analysis of essential criteria and customer reviews. So, scroll down to see our top-ranking products and find the perfect cello for your needs.

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Cecilio CCO-500 Cello with Accessories, 3/4 Size
Jump to Review
Cecilio Cello Instrument Mendini Full Size Cellos
Jump to Review
Ktaxon Full-Size Beginner Cello Kit
Jump to Review
Hilitand Cello Music Box Model
Jump to Review
Vasitelan Acoustic Cello with Case, Bow, Rosin (Wood Color)

Best Acoustic Cello for 2023

Cecilio Cello with Accessories, 3/4 Size

The Cecilio CCO-500 Ebony Fitted Flamed Solid Wood Cello is a stunning instrument that is perfect for intermediate to advanced players. The cello is made from high-quality materials, including a solid wood body and ebony fittings. It comes with a hard and soft case, a stand, a bow, rosin, a bridge, and an extra set of strings. The 3/4 size is perfect for younger students or smaller adults.

The sound of the Cecilio CCO-500 is rich and full-bodied, with excellent projection. The ebony fittings provide a smooth and comfortable playing experience, and the extra set of strings ensures that you always have a backup. The included hard and soft case make it easy to transport your cello to lessons or performances. Overall, the Cecilio CCO-500 is an excellent investment for any serious cellist looking for a high-quality instrument.

Pros

Solid wood

Ebony fittings

Complete set

Flamed finish

Cons

Expensive

May need tuning

Heavy

The Cecilio CCO-500 Cello is a great value for its quality, including an ebony fingerboard and flamed back and sides. It comes with a complete set of accessories and a hard case.

Cecilio Cello Instrument Mendini Full Size Cellos

The Cecilio Cello Instrument is perfect for both kids and adults. This full-size cello comes with a bow, case, and strings, making it an excellent value for the price. The instrument is made with high-quality materials, ensuring a beautiful tone and long-lasting durability. The cello is also lightweight and easy to handle, making it a great choice for beginners. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced musician, the Cecilio Cello Instrument is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, affordable cello.

Pros

Affordable price

Comes with bow and case

Suitable for kids and adults

Natural full-size

Cons

Strings may need replacing

Quality may not be professional

Some assembly required

Great value cello package for beginners.

Ktaxon Full-Size Beginner Cello Kit

The Ktaxon Full-Size Cello is the perfect starter instrument for those interested in learning the cello. It comes with everything you need to get started, including a portable bag, bow, bridge, and rosin. The cello itself is made from quality materials and has a beautiful natural finish.

This cello is suitable for both adults and kids and is perfect for beginners who are just starting out on their musical journey. It is a full-size cello, measuring 4/4, and is lightweight and easy to handle. The sound quality is also impressive, with a rich and warm tone that is sure to impress.

Overall, the Ktaxon Full-Size Cello is an excellent choice for anyone looking to learn the cello. It is affordable, easy to use, and comes with everything you need to get started. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced musician, this cello is sure to impress.

Pros

Affordable price

Comes with accessories

Suitable for beginners

Great for both adults and kids

Cons

Quality may be lower

No mention of warranty

Not suitable for advanced players

Affordable full-size cello kit with accessories.

Hilitand Cello Music Box Model

The Hilitand Cello Music Box Model is a delightful miniature replica of a cello that doubles as a music box. Constructed from high-quality plastic, this model is lightweight and easy to handle. The 360° rotatable design adds an extra element of fun, allowing you to enjoy the music from any angle. It makes a perfect gift for kids, friends, and music lovers alike, and can be used as a decorative piece or as a functional music box. Measuring just the right size, this miniature cello is an excellent addition to any collection and a fun way to introduce children to the world of music.

Pros

360° rotatable

Mini replica instrument

Ideal gift for music lovers

Attractive and decorative

Cons

Plastic material

Limited song selection

May not be durable

A charming miniature cello music box that rotates 360°. Made of plastic, it makes a great gift for young children, music lovers, and collectors.

Vasitelan Acoustic Cello with Case, Bow, Rosin (Wood Color)

The Vasitelan 4/4 Acoustic Cello with Case, Bow, and Rosin (Wood Color) is a must-have for any aspiring cellist. Made with high-quality materials, this cello produces a rich and warm sound that is perfect for both solo performances and orchestral settings. The included case, bow, and rosin make this cello a complete package, ready for immediate use. With its beautiful wood color and sleek design, this cello is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. The perfect choice for students and professionals alike, the Vasitelan 4/4 Acoustic Cello is a great investment in any musician's future.

Pros

Complete set with case

Beautiful wood color

Good sound quality

Great for beginners

Cons

May need tuning

Not suitable for advanced players

Bow quality could be better

Great value cello package for beginners and students.

Pssopp Cello Shape Musical Box

The Pssopp Cello Shape Musicial Box is a beautiful addition to any home or music lover's collection. This music box is shaped like a cello and features a rotating base that plays a sweet and relaxing melody. It's made with high-quality materials and designed to be a durable and long-lasting piece of home decor.

This musical instrument model is perfect for anyone who enjoys music or wants to add a touch of elegance to their home. It can be used as a centerpiece on a table or shelf, or hung on a wall as an ornament. This music box is also an excellent gift for friends or family members who appreciate music and art. Overall, the Pssopp Cello Shape Musicial Box is a charming and delightful product that is sure to bring joy and tranquility to any space.

Pros

Unique cello shape

Rotating base

Can be used as decoration

Plays beautiful music

Cons

May not be high quality

Small size

Limited musical selection

A beautiful cello shaped music box with a rotating base, perfect for home decoration. Plays a lovely melody. Made of high-quality resin.

Eastar Acoustic Cello for Beginners Kit

The Eastar Acoustic Cello 4/4 is a fantastic option for beginner adults looking to learn the instrument. With an imprinted finger guide, beginners will have an easier time learning the proper finger placement. The cello also comes with a stand, case, bow, bridge, rosin, and an extra set of strings, making it a complete kit. The full size and matt natural varnish give the cello an authentic look and feel. Made with high-quality materials, this cello produces a beautiful, rich sound that is sure to impress. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, the Eastar Acoustic Cello 4/4 is an excellent choice.

Pros

Imprinted finger guide for beginners

Comes with cello stand

Includes extra set of strings

Affordable for beginners

Cons

Not suitable for advanced players

Case quality may be lacking

Bow may need upgrading

The Eastar Acoustic Cello kit is a great choice for beginner adult players, with an imprinted finger guide and all necessary accessories included.

Lykos Acoustic Cello with Case, Bow, Rosin - Wood Color, Matte Golden Finish

The LYKOS 4/4 Acoustic Cello is a stunning instrument with beautiful varnish finishing in a matte golden wood color. The package includes a case, bow, and rosin, making it a complete set for beginners and professionals alike. This cello produces a rich and warm sound that is perfect for classical music, but can also be used for other genres. The size and weight of the cello make it easy to carry and store. The materials used for its construction ensure durability and longevity. Overall, the LYKOS 4/4 Acoustic Cello is a great investment for anyone looking to start or continue their cello playing journey.

Pros

Complete set with accessories

Beautiful varnish finishing

Matte golden color

Quality sound

Cons

Expensive

No information on brand

No customer reviews

The LYKOS 4/4 Acoustic Cello is an excellent value and beautiful instrument with a matte golden varnish finish. Comes with case, bow, and rosin.

D'Luca Meister Student Cello Package 4/4.

The D'Luca MC100-4/4 Meister Student Cello 4/4 Package is an excellent choice for beginner to intermediate cellists. The package includes a free stand, bag, strings, chromatic tuner, rosin, and bow, making it a great value for the price. The cello itself is made with high-quality materials and has a beautiful sound. It's also lightweight and easy to handle, making it perfect for younger players. With its excellent sound and included accessories, the D'Luca MC100-4/4 Meister Student Cello 4/4 Package is the perfect choice for any aspiring cellist.

Pros

Complete package

Free accessories included

Good for beginners

Decent sound quality

Cons

Not the best quality

Stand not very sturdy

Bow needs rosin application

Affordable cello package for beginner students with free accessories.

Broadway Cello with Case and Stand Music Box

The Cello w Case Stand Music Box Musical Instrument NEW is a must-have for any music enthusiast. Made from quality materials, this cello comes with a case and stand for easy storage and display. Its beautiful sound is perfect for solo performances or for accompanying a group. The size and weight make it easy to transport to gigs or concerts. Whether you're a professional musician or a beginner, the Cello w Case Stand Music Box Musical Instrument NEW is a great addition to your collection. Get yours today and experience the joy of playing this classic instrument.

Pros

Complete package

Comes with case

Includes stand

New condition

Cons

Pricey

Not for beginners

Limited color options

Great starter cello with case and stand.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right acoustic cello, there are a few important criteria to consider. Here are three key factors to keep in mind:

1. Size: Cellos come in a range of sizes, from 1/10th to full size. It's important to choose a cello that fits your body size and arm length, as this will affect your ability to play comfortably and with good technique. Generally, adults will need a full-size cello, while younger players may need smaller sizes. Be sure to try out different sizes to find the right fit.

2. Sound quality: The sound of a cello is determined by a number of factors, including the type of wood, the thickness of the plates, and the quality of the strings. It's important to choose a cello with a rich, warm tone that is well-balanced across all registers. Look for a cello with good projection and sustain, as well as clarity and definition in the higher registers.

3. Price: Cellos can range in price from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. While it's tempting to go for the cheapest option, it's important to invest in a quality instrument that will last and provide a good playing experience. Consider your budget and look for a cello that offers good value for money, with a balance of quality and affordability. Don't be afraid to try out a range of cellos at different price points to find the best fit for you.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right size acoustic cello for me?

A: Choosing the right size acoustic cello is crucial for comfortable playing and good sound quality. The size of the cello should be based on your height and arm length. Measure from the base of your neck to the middle of your left-hand palm, and add 4-6 inches to determine the appropriate cello size. It is also recommended to try out different sizes before making a final decision.

Q: What type of wood should I look for in an acoustic cello?

A: The type of wood used in the construction of an acoustic cello can greatly affect its sound quality. Higher-end cellos are often made with spruce or maple wood, while lower-end cellos may use less expensive woods such as basswood or plywood. Look for cellos made with solid pieces of high-quality wood for the best sound.

Q: What should I consider when purchasing an acoustic cello?

A: When purchasing an acoustic cello, consider your skill level, budget, and intended use. Beginner cellos are typically less expensive and may be made with less expensive materials, while professional-grade cellos can be quite pricey. Consider what type of music you will be playing and whether you will be using the cello for performances or just for practice. Also, be sure to try out different cellos before making a final decision to ensure you find one that feels comfortable and produces the sound you desire.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various acoustic cellos, we highly recommend the Cecilio CCO-500 Ebony Fitted Flamed Solid Wood Cello and the Ktaxon Full-Size Cello as two of the best options on the market today. These cellos offer exceptional sound quality, durability, and ease of use for both beginners and professionals alike. The Cecilio CCO-500 comes with a variety of accessories, including a hard and soft case, stand, bow, and extra set of strings, making it a great value for its price. Similarly, the Ktaxon Full-Size Cello kit provides everything you need to get started, including a portable bag, bow, bridge, and rosin. Whether you're a seasoned cellist or just starting out, these cellos are sure to impress.We hope this review has been helpful in guiding you towards the perfect acoustic cello for your needs.



Tags music product reviews Best Products review
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by