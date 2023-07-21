The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Best Commercial Cool Portable Air Conditioner for 2023

"Stay cool wherever you go with the Commercial Cool Portable Air Conditioner. Find out why it's a top pick in our product comparison."

By PR
 
JULY 21, 2023 15:16
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Appliances
Best Commercial Cool Portable Air Conditioner for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Best Commercial Cool Portable Air Conditioner for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
ZAFRO Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU
Jump to Review
LifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler 1800CFM Portable
Jump to Review
LifePlus Portable Evaporative Cooler 11 GAL.
Jump to Review
LifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler 1800 CFM
Jump to Review
MEPTY Portable Evaporative Cooler 3531CFM

Looking for the best commercial cool portable air conditioner products in the market? Our extensive research and testing have analyzed essential criteria such as performance, energy efficiency, noise level, ease of use, and customer reviews to provide you with the most comprehensive guide possible. Our analysis revealed that the most popular products are highly energy-efficient, easy to use, and produce minimal noise. They also come with a range of features to enhance your comfort and convenience, such as adjustable thermostats, programmable timers, and remote controls. Rather than describing each product in detail, we have compiled a list of top ranking products, empowering you to make an informed decision based on your unique situation. Stay cool and comfortable this summer with the best commercial cool portable air conditioner products!

1

ZAFRO Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU

ZAFRO Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTUZAFRO Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU
9.8

The ZAFRO 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is a versatile and powerful unit that can cool up to 450 square feet. With built-in cool, dehumidifier, and fan modes, this portable AC offers a variety of options to suit your needs. It also comes with a remote control and installation kits for easy set up. The white design is sleek and modern, making it a great addition to any room. Plus, the energy-saving feature helps you save on your electricity bill. Stay cool and comfortable with the ZAFRO portable air conditioner.

Pros
Portable and easy to move, Cools large areas up to 450 sq. ft., Multiple modes including dehumidifier and fan
Cons
May be noisy during operation

2

LifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler 1800CFM Portable

LifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler 1800CFM PortableLifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler 1800CFM Portable
9.4

The LifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler is an impressive 3-in-1 swamp cooler that's perfect for large rooms, commercial garages, and outdoor spaces. With a powerful 1800CFM airflow, this windowless air conditioner can quickly cool down any space. The remote control makes it easy to adjust the settings, while the 12-hour timer ensures that you don't waste energy when you're not using it. Plus, the 5.3-gallon tank means that you won't have to refill it too often. Overall, this air cooler is a great investment for anyone who wants to stay cool and comfortable during hot summer days.

Pros
Powerful 1800CFM airflow, Large 5.3 gallon tank, Comes with 4 ice packs
Cons
Not suitable for humid climates

3

LifePlus Portable Evaporative Cooler 11 GAL.

LifePlus Portable Evaporative Cooler 11 GAL.LifePlus Portable Evaporative Cooler 11 GAL.
9.2

The Pure White 11 GAL Evaporative Cooler is a powerful and portable air conditioner that's perfect for commercial outdoor use. With a 2100 CFM cooling fan and 3 speed settings, this swamp cooler can easily cool large spaces up to 600 sq.ft. It also features a continuous auto-fill system, making it easy to maintain and use. Plus, the included ice packs provide extra cooling power for those extra hot days. With its durable construction and convenient scroll casters, the Pure White 11 GAL Evaporative Cooler is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient cooling solution.

Pros
Continuous auto fill, Portable with casters, Includes 4 ice packs
Cons
May not cool large areas

4

LifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler 1800 CFM

LifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler 1800 CFMLifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler 1800 CFM
9

The LifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler is a powerful and portable solution to beat the heat. With a 1800 CFM swamp cooler, this unit is perfect for rooms, garages, and commercial spaces up to 350 square feet. The 5.2-gallon water tank and included 4 ice packs provide up to 10 hours of cooling relief, while the 3-speed fan and remote control allow for customizable comfort. Plus, the compact design and easy-roll casters make it easy to move from room to room. Stay cool and comfortable all summer long with the LifePlus Evaporative Air Cooler.

Pros
Remote control, Large water tank, Portable
Cons
Not as powerful

5

MEPTY Portable Evaporative Cooler 3531CFM

MEPTY Portable Evaporative Cooler 3531CFMMEPTY Portable Evaporative Cooler 3531CFM
8.5

The MEPTY 3531 CFM Evaporative Cooler is an industrial strength swamp cooler that boasts a 10.6-gallon water tank and 3-speed mode to keep commercial spaces cool and comfortable. With scroll casters for easy mobility and continuous auto fill, this portable air conditioner is perfect for warehouses, workshops, and other large areas. Its powerful 3531 CFM airflow also makes it ideal for outdoor use. Made with high-quality materials and designed for durability, the MEPTY evaporative cooler is a reliable and cost-effective solution for all your cooling needs.

Pros
High CFM, Large water tank, Portable with casters
Cons
May be loud

6

DELLA 11000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with WiFi

DELLA 11000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with WiFiDELLA 11000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with WiFi
8.4

The DELLA 11000 BTU Smart WiFi Enabled Portable Air Conditioner is a perfect solution for those looking for a powerful and convenient cooling system. With its 11,000 BTU cooling capacity, this unit can cool rooms up to 600 sq. ft. The smart WiFi feature allows you to control the air conditioner from anywhere using your smartphone. This freestanding electric auto swing fan dehumidifier AC unit comes with a remote control and window kit for easy installation. Its sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any room. Say goodbye to hot and stuffy rooms with this efficient and reliable air conditioner.

Pros
Smart WiFi enabled, Cools up to 600 sq. ft., Comes with remote control
Cons
Noisy

7

DELLA Portable Air Conditioner with Heat Pump

DELLA Portable Air Conditioner with Heat PumpDELLA Portable Air Conditioner with Heat Pump
7.9

The DELLA 8000 BTU with Heat Pump Smart WiFi Enabled Portable Air Conditioner is an amazing device that cools up to 350 sq. ft. It also functions as a dehumidifier and fan, and comes with a remote control and window kit. With its smart WiFi connectivity, you can easily control the temperature and settings from your smartphone. The heating feature is a bonus, making it a versatile device for year-round use. It's lightweight and portable, making it easy to move from room to room. If you're looking for an efficient and convenient air conditioning unit, the DELLA 8000 BTU with Heat Pump Smart WiFi Enabled Portable Air Conditioner is a great choice.

Pros
WiFi enabled, Cools & heats, Portable with remote control
Cons
May be noisy

8

EENOUR Portable Air Conditioner PA600

EENOUR Portable Air Conditioner PA600EENOUR Portable Air Conditioner PA600
7.7

The EENOUR PA600 Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for those on-the-go. With a 6000BTU fast cooling system and a dehumidifying function, this portable AC can quickly cool and dehumidify any small space. The sleep mode, timer, and remote control make it easy to use and customize to your needs. Ideal for RV, van life, outdoor camping, truck, or home use, this portable AC is a must-have for anyone looking to beat the heat this summer.

Pros
Fast cooling, Portable for outdoor use, Sleep mode for quiet operation
Cons
May not cool larger spaces

9

ROCSUMOO Portable Air Conditioner 8,000 BTU

ROCSUMOO Portable Air Conditioner 8,000 BTUROCSUMOO Portable Air Conditioner 8,000 BTU
7.4

The Portable Air Conditioner, 8,000 BTU is a versatile 3-in-1 unit that can cool, dehumidify, and fan a room up to 260 sq. ft. The touch screen and remote control make it easy to adjust the temperature and settings to your liking. With its compact size and easy mobility, it's perfect for those who need a portable and convenient cooling solution. The unit also includes a washable and reusable filter for added convenience and cost savings. Overall, this portable air conditioner is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient way to cool their space.

Pros
Portable and easy to move, Touch screen control, 3-in-1 cooling, dehumidifying, and fan
Cons
Loud when on high

10

Shinco Portable Air Conditioner SPF1-08C

Shinco Portable Air Conditioner SPF1-08CShinco Portable Air Conditioner SPF1-08C
7.1

The Shinco 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is a versatile cooling solution for rooms up to 200 sq. ft. With built-in cool, dehumidifier, and fan modes, this portable AC unit can quickly and efficiently cool down your space. The remote control and 24-hour timer make it easy to customize your comfort, while the included installation kit ensures a hassle-free setup. Its compact size and sleek design make it perfect for small apartments or rooms with limited space. Made with high-quality materials, the Shinco portable air conditioner is a reliable and efficient choice for staying cool during hot summer days.

Pros
Easy to install, Efficient cooling, Convenient remote control
Cons
Can be noisy

FAQ

Q: How do I install my commercial cool portable air conditioner?

A: Installing your commercial cool portable air conditioner is easy. First, choose a location near a window or vent for proper ventilation. Then, attach the exhaust hose to the unit and the window or vent. Finally, plug in the air conditioner and turn it on. For more detailed instructions, consult the user manual.

Q: Can I use my commercial cool portable air conditioner in multiple rooms?

A: Yes, you can use your commercial cool portable air conditioner in multiple rooms. However, you will need to move the unit and the exhaust hose to each room you want to cool. This can be cumbersome, so it's recommended to choose a central location for the air conditioner.

Q: How often should I clean my commercial cool portable air conditioner?

A: It is recommended to clean your commercial cool portable air conditioner every two weeks. This includes cleaning the air filter and wiping down the unit with a damp cloth. Regular cleaning will improve the air conditioner's performance and keep it running efficiently. Consult the user manual for specific cleaning instructions.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing several commercial cool portable air conditioners, I can confidently say that these products are a great investment for those looking to cool large spaces efficiently. Each model offers unique features such as remote control, dehumidifier, fan modes, and scroll casters, making them versatile and easy to use. Whether you're looking for an evaporative cooler or a smart-enabled unit, there's a commercial cool portable air conditioner to suit your needs. Don't suffer through another hot summer without one!



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by