Looking for the best guitar strap locks? We’ve done the research and testing to bring you the top options available. It’s important to use a guitar strap lock to prevent your instrument from slipping off the strap and causing damage or injury. When choosing a lock, consider factors like ease of installation and removal, durability, and compatibility with your guitar strap. Be sure to read customer reviews and double-check compatibility before making a purchase. Expert tips include using two locks for added security or attaching the lock to the guitar itself. Stay tuned for our top picks.

Our Top Picks

Best Guitar Strap Locks for 2023

Guitar Savers Premium Strap Locks offer a simple, yet effective solution to keep your guitar strap securely in place while playing. Made with durable materials and easy to install, these strap locks come in a pack of three pairs, ensuring you have a backup set in case of loss or damage. With their sleek black design, they blend seamlessly with any guitar style and allow for easy strap attachment and removal. Perfect for guitar players of all levels, these strap locks provide peace of mind and allow you to focus on your playing without worrying about your guitar slipping off.

Pros Easy to install, Secure strap attachment, Durable materials Cons May not fit all guitars

The Dreokee Silver Guitar Strap Locks are a must-have for any guitar player. These strap locks are designed to provide a secure and quick release system that will keep your guitar safe while you play. Made of high-quality materials, these guitar strap locks are perfect for electric, bass, and acoustic guitars. They are easy to install and come in a set of two. With these strap locks, you can play with confidence and never worry about your guitar slipping off your strap. Get your set today and take your guitar playing to the next level!

Pros Easy to install, Secure lock system, Quick release button Cons May not fit all guitars

Schaller S Locks Guitar Strap Locks and Buttons (Pair) Nickel are the perfect addition to any guitar player's setup. These durable and reliable locks ensure that your guitar strap stays securely in place, giving you peace of mind while you play. They are easy to install and made from high-quality materials, so you can trust that they will last. Whether you're playing on stage or at home, these locks are a must-have for any guitar player who wants to keep their instrument safe and secure.

Pros Easy to install, Secure locking mechanism, Durable and long-lasting Cons May not fit all strap sizes

The Guitar Strap Locks Buttons Metal End Pins with Mounting Screws for Acoustic Classical Electric Guitar Bass Ukulele are a must-have accessory for any musician. These high-quality strap locks ensure that your instrument stays securely attached to your strap, giving you peace of mind while you play. Made from durable metal, these buttons are built to last and come with all the necessary mounting screws for easy installation. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, these strap locks are an essential addition to your collection.

Pros Durable metal construction, Easy to install, Compatible with multiple instruments Cons May not fit all guitars

Anwenk Guitar Strap Locks Premium Strap Blocks Guitar Protector Black, 6Pair is the ultimate solution for guitar players who want to protect their instruments from accidental drops. These locks are made of high-quality materials that ensure durability, and they are easy to install and use. With six pairs of locks included in the pack, you'll have enough to secure multiple guitars. The strap blocks are compatible with most guitar straps and provide extra security for players who like to move around on stage. These locks are a must-have for any serious guitar player who wants to keep their instrument safe and secure.

Pros Easy to install, Secure hold on strap, Durable material Cons May not fit all straps

The D'Addario Dual-Lock Guitar Strap Locks are a must-have for any guitarist looking to protect their instrument without the need for modifications or hardware. These easy-to-attach strap locks come in a set of 1 pair and come in a sleek black color. In addition to securing your guitar strap, these locks can also be used to secure cables. Their durable design ensures that your guitar will stay in place during even the most energetic performances. Trust the experts at D'Addario to keep your guitar safe and secure with their innovative Dual-Lock Guitar Strap Locks.

Pros Easy to attach, No modifications needed, Secures cables Cons May not fit all straps

Wolfride 4PCS Guitar Strap Lock Buttons Silver Quick Release Guitar Strap Buttons are a must-have for any guitar player. These lightweight and durable buttons provide added security to your guitar strap, preventing any unexpected falls or slips while playing. The quick-release feature allows for easy and efficient strap changes, making it perfect for performers who frequently switch between guitars. Made with high-quality materials, this product ensures longevity and reliability for years to come. Upgrade your guitar accessories with Wolfride's guitar strap lock buttons.

Pros Quick release, Easy to install, Secure locking Cons May scratch guitar finish

The Eison Guitar Strap Locks and Buttons Security Quick Release Straplocks Strap Retainer System is a must-have for any guitarist looking for a reliable and secure way to keep their instrument safe. Made from high-quality nickel, these strap locks are strong and durable, ensuring that your guitar stays in place during even the most energetic performances. With an easy-to-use quick release system, you can quickly and easily attach and detach your guitar strap, making it easy to switch between instruments or take a break between sets. Whether you're a professional musician or just starting out, the Eison Guitar Strap Locks and Buttons Security Quick Release Straplocks Strap Retainer System is an essential accessory for any guitar player.

Pros Quick release, Secure strap hold, Easy installation Cons May scratch guitar finish

The 12 Pieces Guitar Strap Locks are a must-have accessory for any guitar player. Made of durable silicone and rubber, they provide a secure and stable fit for your guitar strap, preventing it from slipping off during performances or practices. These locks are easy to install and compatible with most guitar straps. They also come in a sleek black color that complements any guitar. Protect your guitar and play with confidence with the 12 Pieces Guitar Strap Locks.

Pros Durable silicone material, Easy to install, Protects guitar from damage Cons May not fit all guitars

IVU CREATOR guitar strap locks premium strap blocks are a game changer for guitar players. Made with high-quality materials, these strap blocks are designed to keep your guitar securely in place while you play. They're easy to install, lightweight, and durable, making them perfect for both gigging musicians and hobbyists alike. With IVU CREATOR strap locks, you can say goodbye to the worry of your guitar slipping off mid-performance and focus on playing your best.

Pros Securely locks guitar strap, Easy to install, Durable material Cons May not fit all straps

FAQ

Q: What are guitar strap locks?

A: Guitar strap locks are accessories that attach to your guitar's strap buttons and provide extra security to keep your guitar from falling off its strap while playing. They come in different designs and materials, but all serve the same purpose of keeping your guitar safe and secure.

Q: Why do I need guitar strap locks?

A: If you're a guitar player who frequently moves around on stage or while practicing, guitar strap locks are essential to prevent your guitar from slipping off its strap. They provide added security and give you peace of mind while playing, allowing you to focus on your music and performance.

Q: How do I choose the right guitar strap locks?

A: When choosing guitar strap locks, consider the type of guitar you have, the weight of your guitar, and your playing style. Look for a design that is easy to install and use, and made from durable materials such as metal or high-quality plastic. You may also want to read reviews from other guitar players to see which strap locks they recommend for your specific needs.

Conclusions

Throughout our review process, we found that guitar strap locks provide a simple yet necessary solution for any guitarist looking to protect their instrument. After much consideration, we recommend two standout products: Guitar Savers Premium Strap Locks and Schaller S Locks Guitar Strap Locks and Buttons. The Guitar Savers offer a high-quality, durable option that comes in a pack of three, making it a great value for the price. The Schaller S Locks provide a sleek design and secure hold on the guitar strap, making it a reliable choice for any musician.

While all of the products we reviewed offer reliable protection for your guitar, it ultimately comes down to personal preference and budget. We recommend doing further research to find the best fit for you and your instrument. Additionally, we suggest considering the type of guitar you have and the style of music you play when making your decision.