Best Truck Bed Rails Review

Our Top Picks

Truck bed rails are a must-have accessory for truck owners who transport cargo frequently. They provide protection and secure mounting points for tie-down straps, preventing cargo from shifting or falling. Our team has done extensive research and testing to compile a list of the best truck bed rails available on the market. We analyzed criteria such as durability, ease of installation, and customer feedback to ensure our recommendations are based on real-world experiences. With our comprehensive guide, you can select the right truck bed rails that meet your needs, whether you are transporting heavy equipment or fragile goods. Protect your cargo, prolong your truck bed's lifespan, and enhance its resale value with the right truck bed rails.

1 Go Rhino Truck Bed Rail Bars and Grab Handles Accessory Go Rhino 8048UB Truck Bed Rail Bars and Grab Handles Accessory View on Amazon 9.8 The Go Rhino 8048UB Heavy Duty Multi Fit Universal Truck Bed Rail Bars and Grab Handles Accessory is a versatile and durable addition to any truck bed. Made of mild steel and coated in black, these bars and handles are designed to withstand heavy use and tough weather conditions. The 47.5 inch length allows for a variety of uses, from securing cargo to providing a sturdy grip for getting in and out of the truck bed. The included hardware makes installation easy and hassle-free. Overall, this product is a great investment for truck owners looking to add functionality and durability to their vehicle. Pros Heavy duty, Multi-fit, Comes with hardware Cons May not fit all models

2 Auto Dynasty Stainless Steel Chrome Truck Side Bar Rail Compatible with Silverado/Sierra 6.5ft Bed Cab Metallic Auto Dynasty Stainless Steel Chrome Truck Side Bar Rail Compatible with Silverado/Sierra 6.5ft Bed Cab Metallic View on Amazon 9.4 The Pair of Stainless Steel Chrome Truck Side Bar Rail Compatible with Silverado/Sierra 6.5ft Bed Cab Metallic is a durable and stylish addition to any pickup truck. Made from high-quality stainless steel, these side bars are built to withstand the elements and provide added protection for your vehicle. They are easy to install and fit seamlessly onto the side of your truck, giving it a sleek and modern look. These side bars are great for anyone who wants to give their truck a little extra flair while also enhancing its functionality. Pros Stainless steel material, Easy to install, Stylish and durable design Cons May not fit all truck models

3 Westin Molded Truck Bed Rail Caps Ribbed with Stake Holes Westin Molded Truck Bed Rail Caps Ribbed with Stake Holes View on Amazon 9.2 The Westin Molded Truck Bed Rail Caps Ribbed with Stake Holes is a must-have for anyone who wants to protect their truck bed. Made of high-quality materials, these caps fit perfectly on 1999-2007 Silverado Sierra 1500 2500 (2007 Classic only) with a 6'6" bed. The textured black finish not only looks great but also provides excellent grip for cargo. The ribbed design adds extra strength to the caps, making them durable and long-lasting. With easy installation and a perfect fit, these bed rail caps are a great investment for any truck owner. Pros Durable material, Easy installation, Stake holes included Cons May not fit all models

4 TAC Bed Rails for Dodge Ram Trucks TAC Bed Rails for Dodge Ram Trucks View on Amazon 9 TAC Bed Rails for Dodge Ram 1500 and Ram 2500/3500 trucks provide a stylish and functional upgrade to your vehicle. Made from durable T304 stainless steel, these side rails are built to last and withstand the toughest conditions. They are compatible with Dodge Ram 1500 models from 1994-2023 and Dodge Ram 2500/3500 models from 1994-2015 with a 6.5' standard bed (excluding 2002 Ram 2500&Rambox Model). These bed rails offer added protection to your truck bed while also serving as a convenient tie-down point for cargo. Installation is easy and requires no drilling, making it a great DIY project for any truck owner. Upgrade your Dodge Ram with TAC Bed Rails today. Pros Easy installation, Durable stainless steel, Compatible with multiple models Cons Not compatible with all models

5 Westin Truck Bed Rail Caps for GMC Sierra. Westin Truck Bed Rail Caps for GMC Sierra. View on Amazon 8.7 The Wade 72-51101 Truck Bed Rail Caps are a great investment for anyone who wants to protect their 1999-2007 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, or 3500 (Classic only) with an 8ft bed. Made with a black smooth finish and stake holes, these caps are easy to install and offer a durable layer of protection for your truck bed. Whether you use your truck for work or play, these rail caps will help keep your bed looking like new. Plus, the set of two ensures that both sides of your truck bed are covered. Pros Stylish black finish, Durable and long-lasting, Easy to install Cons Only fits specific models

6 TAC Bed Rails for Chevy/GMC Short Bed TAC Bed Rails for Chevy/GMC Short Bed View on Amazon 8.4 The TAC Bed Rails for 2014-2023 Chevy Silverado 1500/GMC Sierra 1500 5.5ft Short Bed are a set of two side rails made from T304 stainless steel. Designed for off-road use, these bed rails are a great addition to your truck's exterior accessories. They provide extra protection for your cargo and also give your truck a sleek look. The installation process is easy and does not require any drilling. These bed rails are durable and can withstand harsh weather conditions. Overall, the TAC Bed Rails are a quality product that is worth considering for anyone who wants to upgrade their truck's exterior. Pros Easy to install, Durable stainless steel, Off-road ready Cons May not fit all models

7 Westin Truck Bed Rail Caps for Ford Trucks Westin Truck Bed Rail Caps for Ford Trucks View on Amazon 8 The Wade 72-01601 Truck Bed Rail Caps are a must-have for Ford truck owners with an 8ft bed. Made from durable materials, these caps provide protection against scratches, dents, and damage caused by daily wear and tear. The ribbed finish adds a stylish touch while the stake holes allow for easy installation of accessories. These caps are compatible with 1980-1996 Ford F-150 and F-250, as well as 1980-1998 Ford F-350 models. Don't let your truck bed suffer any longer, invest in the Wade 72-01601 Truck Bed Rail Caps today. Pros Stake holes for tie-downs, Easy installation, Durable ribbed finish Cons May not fit all models

8 Westin Truck Bed Rail Caps for Silverado Westin Truck Bed Rail Caps for Silverado View on Amazon 7.7 The Wade 72-41157 Truck Bed Rail Caps with Black Smooth Finish and Stake Holes are a great addition for anyone looking to protect their truck bed from scratches and dings. Designed specifically for the 2007-2013 Silverado 1500 and 2007-2014 Silverado 2500HD 3500 (Except Dually) with 8ft bed, this set of two rail caps is easy to install and provides a sleek and professional look. Made from durable materials, these rail caps are built to last and will provide the perfect amount of protection for your truck bed. Whether you use your truck for work or play, the Wade 72-41157 Truck Bed Rail Caps are a must-have accessory. Pros Durable material, Easy installation, Stake holes included Cons May not fit all models

9 Durevo Truck Rack with Cross Bars and Brackets Durevo Truck Rack with Cross Bars and Brackets View on Amazon 7.5 The Truck Rack with Two Cross Bars and Four Brackets for Pickup Bed is a versatile and durable solution for transporting cargo on your pickup truck. Made from high-quality aluminum, this rack is lightweight and adjustable, with a bar length that can be adjusted from 49” to 64”. The rack also works seamlessly with tonneau covers that mount on top of the rails, making it a great option for those who need to protect their cargo from the elements. With its easy installation and sturdy design, the Truck Rack with Two Cross Bars and Four Brackets for Pickup Bed is a must-have for any pickup truck owner. Pros Adjustable length, Works with tonneau cover, Durable aluminum material Cons May not fit all trucks

10 Husky Liners Quad Cap Bed Rail Protectors. Husky Liners Quad Cap Bed Rail Protectors. View on Amazon 7.1 The Husky Liners Quad Cap Bed Rail Protectors are a must-have for any 2007 - 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Short Bed 5.8' owner. Made with durable materials, these bed rail protectors are designed to keep your truck looking like new by preventing scratches, dents, and dings from everyday use. With four pieces included in each set, these protectors are easy to install and offer maximum coverage for your truck bed. Perfect for those who use their truck for work or play, these bed rail protectors will keep your truck looking great for years to come. Pros Durable material, Easy to install, Protects bed rails Cons May not fit all models

FAQ

Q: What are truck bed rails?

A: Truck bed rails are metal or plastic bars that are mounted along the sides of a pickup truck bed. They provide extra protection and support for cargo, as well as a place to attach tie-downs and other accessories.

Q: How do I choose the right truck bed rails?

A: When choosing truck bed rails, consider the material, style, and compatibility with your specific truck model. Metal rails are generally more durable and offer greater protection, while plastic rails are lighter and more affordable. Choose a style that fits your truck's aesthetic and functional needs, such as stake pocket or bolt-on rails. Make sure to check compatibility with your truck's bed size and mounting system.

Q: What are the benefits of truck bed rails?

A: Truck bed rails provide several benefits, including added protection for your cargo, a secure attachment point for tie-downs and accessories, and a stylish upgrade for your truck's appearance. They can also help to prevent scratches and dents in your truck's paint job, which can save you money in the long run. Overall, truck bed rails are a worthwhile investment for any pickup truck owner.

Conclusions

After thorough research and analysis of various truck bed rails, we can confidently say that this accessory is a must-have for any truck owner. It not only enhances the appearance of your truck but also provides added functionality and protection. We reviewed the Go Rhino 8048UB, Pair of Stainless Steel Chrome Truck Side Bar Rail, Westin 72-01151 Molded Truck Bed Rail Caps, TAC Bed Rails Compatible with Dodge Ram, Wade 72-51101 Truck Bed Rail Caps, and TAC Bed Rails for Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra. Each product had unique features that catered to different needs and preferences. We encourage you to consider these options and invest in a quality truck bed rail that will serve you well for years to come.