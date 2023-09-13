10 Best 12 Inch Subs for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested the best 12 inch sub products on the market to find the perfect addition to your car audio system. These subs provide unbeatable bass and sound quality, making them an ideal choice for music lovers and audiophiles alike. Our analysis considered sensitivity rating, power handling, impedance, and customer reviews to identify the standout products. With so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the right sub for your needs and budget. Our expert insights and tips will help you make an informed decision and enjoy a superior audio experience that adds value to your car. Read on to discover our top picks.

1 MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D Sub Enclosure MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D Sub Enclosure View on Amazon 9.7 The MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D 1,200-Watt Dual 12-Inch Sub Enclosure is a powerful and well-made subwoofer that is perfect for anyone looking to add some serious bass to their car audio system. The dual 12" subwoofers deliver a deep, rich sound that will enhance any type of music, from hip-hop to rock. The enclosure itself is made from high-quality materials and is designed to last, even under the most demanding conditions. With a total power output of 1,200 watts, this subwoofer is sure to impress even the most discerning audiophile. Overall, the MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality subwoofer that delivers outstanding performance and reliability. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful bass, Easy installation, Durable enclosure Cons May not fit all cars

2 Skar Audio SVR-12 D2 Car Subwoofer Skar Audio SVR-12 D2 Car Subwoofer View on Amazon 9.6 The Skar Audio SVR-12 D2 12" 1600 Watt Max Power Dual 2 Ohm Car Subwoofer is a high-quality subwoofer that is perfect for car audio enthusiasts looking for powerful and clear sound. With 1600 watts of maximum power and dual 2 ohm impedance, this subwoofer provides deep and rich bass that enhances any music genre. Its size of 12 inches and durable materials make it a great addition to any car audio system, and its easy installation ensures that you can enjoy your music in no time. Whether you're listening to hip-hop, rock, or electronic music, the Skar Audio SVR-12 D2 12" 1600 Watt Max Power Dual 2 Ohm Car Subwoofer delivers the perfect bass for an immersive listening experience. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful bass, Durable build, Easy installation Cons May not fit all cars

3 BOSS Audio Systems CXX12 Car Subwoofer BOSS Audio Systems CXX12 Car Subwoofer View on Amazon 9.3 The BOSS Audio Systems CXX12 Car Subwoofer is a powerful and high-quality addition to any audio system. With a maximum power of 1000 watts and a 12-inch size, this subwoofer delivers deep and rich bass tones that enhance the listening experience. Its single 4 ohm voice coil adds to its versatility, allowing it to be used in a variety of car audio setups. Sold individually, this black 12-inch SVC subwoofer is a great choice for car enthusiasts looking to upgrade their audio system. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 1000 watts, Clear and crisp sound, Easy installation Cons May not fit all cars

4 Pyle Car Audio Subwoofer PLPW12D Pyle Car Audio Subwoofer PLPW12D View on Amazon 8.9 The Pyle PLPW12D 12' Car Audio Speaker Subwoofer is a powerful addition to any car audio system. With 1600 watts of high power bass, this subwoofer provides an immersive surround sound experience. The non-press paper cone and 2-inch 4 layer voice coil ensure crystal clear audio quality with a 90 dB sensitivity and 40 ohm impedance. The 60 oz magnet provides added power and depth to your music. Overall, this subwoofer is a great choice for those looking to elevate their car audio experience. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High power output, Clear and powerful bass, Durable construction Cons May require additional equipment

5 Infinity Primus 1200 Car Audio Subwoofer Infinity Primus 1200 Car Audio Subwoofer View on Amazon 8.5 The Infinity Primus 1200 subwoofer is a high-performance car audio accessory that delivers strong, clear sound with deep bass. With a 12-inch speaker and 2400 watts of power handling, this subwoofer can handle even the most demanding tracks. It's made with high-quality materials, including a carbon-injected cone and sturdy rubber surround, to ensure long-lasting durability. Ideal for music lovers who demand the best sound quality from their car audio system, the Infinity Primus 1200 is a must-have for any serious car audio enthusiast. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros High performance subwoofer, Powerful 2400W output, 12 inch size Cons May not fit all cars

6 Skar Audio EVL-12 D4 12 inch Subwoofer Skar Audio EVL-12 D4 12 inch Subwoofer View on Amazon 8.3 The Skar Audio EVL-12 D4 12" 2500 Watt Max Power Dual 4 Ohm Car Subwoofer is the perfect addition to any car audio system. With its powerful 2500 watt max power and dual 4 ohm design, this subwoofer delivers deep, punchy bass that will impress even the most discerning audiophile. Whether you're looking to add some extra oomph to your music or create a full-fledged car audio system, the Skar Audio EVL-12 D4 is the way to go. And with its durable construction and high-quality materials, you can be sure that it will last for years to come. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros High power output, Dual 4 Ohm design, High quality sound Cons Requires amplifier

7 Skar Audio VXF-12 D4 Competition Subwoofer Skar Audio VXF-12 D4 Competition Subwoofer View on Amazon 8 The Skar Audio VXF-12 D4 12" 3000 Watt Max Power Dual 4 Ohm Competition Car Subwoofer 12" - Dual 4 Ohm is a top-of-the-line subwoofer that is perfect for car audio enthusiasts who demand the best. With a maximum power output of 3000 watts, this subwoofer delivers deep, powerful bass that will make your car audio system come alive. The dual 4 ohm voice coils allow for flexible wiring options, making it easy to integrate into any car audio system. Made from high-quality materials, this subwoofer is built to last and is sure to provide years of reliable performance. Whether you're a professional installer or a car audio enthusiast, the Skar Audio VXF-12 D4 12" 3000 Watt Max Power Dual 4 Ohm Competition Car Subwoofer 12" - Dual 4 Ohm is a must-have for anyone looking to take their car audio system to the next level. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 3000 watt max, Dual 4 ohm competition sub, High quality audio output Cons Requires powerful amplifier

8 SSL CG12D Car Subwoofer SSL CG12D Car Subwoofer View on Amazon 7.8 The Sound Storm Laboratories CG12D 12 Inch Car Subwoofer is a powerful addition to any car audio system. With a maximum power of 1200 watts and a dual 4 ohm voice coil, this subwoofer produces deep, rich bass that will enhance any genre of music. Sold individually, this 12 inch subwoofer is easy to install and perfect for those looking to upgrade their car audio experience. Constructed with high-quality materials, this subwoofer is built to last and provides exceptional sound quality that will impress even the most discerning audiophile. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 1200 watts, Dual voice coil, High-quality sound Cons May require professional installation

9 HIFONICS HFX12D4 12 inch Car Subwoofer HIFONICS HFX12D4 12 inch Car Subwoofer View on Amazon 7.3 The HIFONICS HFX12D4 12" 800W Car Audio Subwoofer is a powerful and reliable addition to any car audio system. Made with high-quality materials and boasting an impressive 800 watts of power, this subwoofer delivers deep, rich bass that adds a whole new dimension to your music. Whether you're a serious audiophile or just want to add some extra oomph to your favorite tunes, the HIFONICS HFX12D4 is the perfect choice. With its easy installation and durable construction, this subwoofer is sure to provide years of enjoyment. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 800W output, Clear and rich bass, Durable and high-quality build Cons May require additional amplifier

10 Rockville 12 Inch K9 Series Subwoofer Rockville 12 Inch K9 Series Subwoofer View on Amazon 7.1 The Rockville W12K9D4 12" subwoofer is a powerful and reliable addition to any car audio system. With a peak power of 4000w and 1000w RMS CEA rated, this dual 4-ohm subwoofer delivers impressive bass that will enhance any listening experience. The K9 Series subwoofer is made with high-quality materials and features a sleek black design that will complement any car interior. Whether you're a music enthusiast or a casual listener, the Rockville W12K9D4 subwoofer is an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their car audio system. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 4000w peak, CEA rated for accuracy, Dual 4-ohm voice coils Cons May require professional installation

FAQ

Q: What is a 12 inch sub?

A: A 12 inch sub refers to a type of subwoofer speaker that measures 12 inches in diameter. It is commonly used in car audio systems to produce low-frequency sounds that enhance the overall audio experience.

Q: What are the benefits of using a 12 inch sub?

A: A 12 inch sub provides several benefits such as improved bass response, better sound quality, and increased power handling. It allows you to enjoy your music with more depth and clarity, and can also add a level of excitement to your driving experience.

Q: What factors should I consider when choosing a 12 inch sub?

A: When choosing a 12 inch sub, you should consider its power handling capabilities, sensitivity rating, and impedance. You should also think about the size of your car and the amount of space available for installation. Additionally, you should choose a sub that complements your existing audio system and meets your specific audio needs.

Conclusions

After reviewing various 12 inch subwoofers, it's clear that this category offers a range of options for car audio enthusiasts. Through our research, we analyzed each product's specifications, performance, and user feedback. It's important to consider factors such as power output, voice coil configuration, and build quality when choosing the right subwoofer. Ultimately, the best 12 inch sub for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences. We encourage you to evaluate each product carefully and make an informed decision based on your budget and desired audio experience.