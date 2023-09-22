10 Best Class 4 Hitch Receivers Review

Our Top Picks

Class 4 hitch receivers are a necessary tool for any serious towing enthusiast, as they provide a secure platform for towing heavy loads. Compared to Class 3 counterparts, Class 4 hitch receivers can handle significantly more weight, making them ideal for larger trailers and heavier loads. They come in various sizes and configurations to fit almost any vehicle and towing setup, making them highly versatile. However, it's essential to ensure that the receiver you select can manage the weight of your trailer and cargo and is compatible with your vehicle. We've compiled a list of the top products on the market today, based on various factors, to help you choose the best Class 4 hitch receiver for your needs.

1 CURT 14017 Class 4 Trailer Hitch Receiver CURT 14017 Class 4 Trailer Hitch Receiver View on Amazon 9.8 The CURT 14017 Class 4 Trailer Hitch is the perfect addition to your Ford F-150. With a 2-inch receiver, this hitch can handle heavy-duty towing and hauling with ease. Its durable black powder-coated finish protects against rust and corrosion, ensuring long-lasting use. Installation is simple and straightforward, with no drilling required. This trailer hitch is compatible with select Ford F-150 models and is ideal for anyone who needs to transport heavy loads or tow trailers. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sturdy construction, Easy to install, Vehicle-specific fit Cons May require drilling

2 CURT 14301 Trailer Hitch for Chevrolet/GMC CURT 14301 Trailer Hitch for Chevrolet/GMC View on Amazon 9.4 The CURT 14301 Class 4 Trailer Hitch is a high-quality hitch that fits select Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 models. Made with durable materials and a 2-inch receiver, this hitch is perfect for hauling heavy loads or towing trailers. With easy installation and a sleek design, the CURT 14301 Class 4 Trailer Hitch is a reliable and functional addition to any truck. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Durable construction, Fits specific truck models Cons May require professional installation

3 CURT 45310 Trailer Hitch Ball Mount CURT 45310 Trailer Hitch Ball Mount View on Amazon 9.3 The CURT 45310 Class 4 Trailer Hitch Ball Mount is a durable and reliable option for those in need of a heavy-duty hitch. With a weight capacity of up to 10,000 lbs, this ball mount is perfect for towing larger trailers, boats, and other heavy equipment. Its 2-inch drop and 1-inch rise make it versatile for various towing needs, while the 1-1/4-inch hole ensures a secure fit onto the trailer hitch. Made with high-quality materials, this ball mount is built to last and provide a safe towing experience. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 10, 000 lbs capacity, Fits 2-inch receiver, 1-inch rise Cons May not fit all vehicles

4 CURT Class 4 Trailer Hitch Ball Mount CURT Class 4 Trailer Hitch Ball Mount View on Amazon 8.8 The CURT 45336 Class 4 Trailer Hitch Ball Mount is a reliable option for those in need of a sturdy and durable hitch. With a weight capacity of up to 10,000 pounds, this ball mount fits a 2-inch receiver and has a 1-1/4-inch hole, a 6-inch drop, and a 4-3/4-inch rise. Made with high-quality materials, this hitch ball mount is perfect for towing trailers, boats, and other heavy-duty equipment. Its sleek design and easy installation make it a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable and efficient hitch ball mount. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High weight capacity, Fits 2-inch receiver, Adjustable drop and rise Cons Heavy

5 Hefty Haul Trailer Hitch Tightener Hefty Haul Trailer Hitch Tightener View on Amazon 8.5 The Hefty Haul Trailer Hitch Tightener is the perfect solution for anyone who has experienced the annoying rattle and wobble of their trailer hitch. Made of heavy-duty steel, this anti-rattle hitch tightener is designed for 1.25" and 2" hitches and is easy to install. Say goodbye to the frustration of a loose hitch and enjoy a more secure and stable towing experience. This hitch clamp is a must-have trailer hitch accessory for anyone who frequently hauls heavy loads. Don't let a loose hitch ruin your next trip, invest in the Hefty Haul Trailer Hitch Tightener for a more comfortable and enjoyable ride. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Anti-rattle, Heavy duty steel, Fits multiple hitch sizes Cons May require some adjustments

6 Reese Class III-IV Custom-Fit Hitch with Receiver Opening Reese Class III-IV Custom-Fit Hitch with Receiver Opening View on Amazon 8.4 The Reese 44564 Class III-IV Custom-Fit Hitch is a sturdy and reliable hitch that is perfect for towing heavy loads. With a 2" square receiver opening and a black finish, this hitch is designed to fit most trucks and SUVs. It includes a hitch plug cover to keep your hitch clean and protected when not in use. Made from high-quality materials, this hitch is built to last and can handle up to 6,000 pounds of weight. Whether you're towing a boat, trailer, or other heavy equipment, the Reese 44564 Class III-IV Custom-Fit Hitch is a great choice for any driver. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Custom-fit for specific vehicles, Easy to install, Durable construction Cons May require professional installation

7 Mission Automotive Zero Turn Mower Hitch Mission Automotive Zero Turn Mower Hitch View on Amazon 8.1 The Universal Zero Turn Mower Trailer Hitch is a heavy duty and rugged steel hitch that is perfect for those who need to tow their zero turn mowers. Made from 3/16'' thick steel, this hitch is built to last and can handle even the toughest jobs. With a 3/4'' trailer hitch mount, it can be easily attached to most zero turn mowers and is perfect for those who need to transport their mower from one location to another. Whether you are a professional landscaper or just need to move your mower around your property, the Universal Zero Turn Mower Trailer Hitch is the perfect accessory to make your job easier. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy-duty steel construction, Easy to install, Fits most zero turn mowers Cons May not fit all models

8 CURT 14055 Class 4 Trailer Hitch CURT 14055 Class 4 Trailer Hitch View on Amazon 7.7 The CURT 14055 Class 4 Trailer Hitch is a sturdy and reliable option for those looking for a hitch compatible with select Ford E-series vans. With a 2-inch receiver, this hitch is able to handle a variety of towing needs, from small trailers to larger equipment. The black powder-coated finish ensures durability and resistance to rust and corrosion. Easy to install, this hitch is a great choice for those in need of a heavy-duty towing solution. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Sturdy construction, Secure towing Cons May require trimming

9 CURT 14332 Class 4 Trailer Hitch CURT 14332 Class 4 Trailer Hitch View on Amazon 7.4 The CURT 14332 Class 4 Trailer Hitch is a durable and reliable option for those in need of a trailer hitch for their Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra 1500 or 2500. Made with high-strength steel and a black powder coat finish, this hitch can handle up to 10,000 pounds of gross trailer weight and 1,000 pounds of tongue weight. Its 2-inch receiver tube allows for easy installation and compatibility with a variety of hitch accessories. Whether towing a boat or hauling equipment, the CURT 14332 Class 4 Trailer Hitch is a great choice for those in need of a heavy-duty hitch. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Strong and durable, Compatible with multiple vehicles Cons May require drilling

10 CURT 45311 Trailer Hitch Ball Mount CURT 45311 Trailer Hitch Ball Mount View on Amazon 7.1 The CURT 45311 Class 4 Trailer Hitch Ball Mount is a reliable option for those in need of a strong and sturdy hitch. With a 10,000 lb weight capacity, this hitch is suitable for heavy-duty towing. The 4-inch drop and 2-3/4-inch rise make it versatile for different trailer heights. The gloss black powder coat finish not only looks great but also provides extra protection against rust and corrosion. Overall, the CURT 45311 is a solid choice for anyone looking for a durable and dependable trailer hitch. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fits 2-Inch Receiver, 10, 000 lbs capacity, Gloss Black Powder Coat Cons May not fit all vehicles

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between class 3, class 4, and class 5 hitch receivers?

A: The main difference between class 3, class 4, and class 5 hitch receivers is their weight capacity. Class 3 hitches can tow up to 5,000 pounds, class 4 hitches can tow up to 10,000 pounds, and class 5 hitches can tow up to 18,000 pounds.

Q: Can I use a class 4 hitch receiver if my vehicle requires a class 3 hitch receiver?

A: No, it is not recommended to use a hitch receiver with a higher weight capacity than what your vehicle requires. This can put unnecessary strain on your vehicle and potentially cause damage.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing various Class 4 hitch receivers, it's clear that these heavy-duty trailer hitch accessories are essential for those who need to tow heavy loads. From anti-rattle hitch tighteners to ball mounts, there are many options available to ensure a secure and stable connection between your vehicle and trailer. Whether you're hauling construction materials or a boat, a Class 4 hitch receiver is a reliable and sturdy choice. We encourage readers to consider their towing needs and invest in a high-quality Class 4 hitch receiver to ensure a safe and stress-free towing experience.