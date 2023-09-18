10 Best Electric Trailer Jacks for 2023

Our Top Picks

In this article, we present the top electric trailer jack recommendations based on our extensive research and analysis. An electric trailer jack is a valuable asset for any trailer owner as it simplifies the process of attaching and detaching a trailer from a vehicle. Our research took into account important factors such as weight capacity, lifting height, and convenience of use, as well as customer feedback. It's important to consider the jack's lifting height and power source when selecting one. Our expert tips include regularly cleaning and lubricating the jack to ensure smooth operation and prevent damage. Our recommendations are sure to provide you with a reliable and efficient solution for all of your trailer needs.

1 Lippert Electric Tongue Jack 3500 lbs. Lippert Electric Tongue Jack 3500 lbs. View on Amazon 9.8 The Lippert Power Tongue Jack Electric Trailer A-Frame is a must-have for anyone who frequently uses their trailer. With a weight capacity of 3,500 lbs and an 18-inch stroke, it can easily lift and lower your trailer with the push of a button. The durable textured casing ensures that it can withstand the elements while the 5.4-inch foot pad provides stability. In case of an emergency, the manual crank override allows you to manually lift or lower your trailer. With a retracted length of 10.75 inches and an extended length of 28.75 inches, it's the perfect size for most trailers. Say goodbye to manual cranking and hello to effortless trailer lifting with the Lippert Power Tongue Jack Electric Trailer A-Frame. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to operate, Sturdy build quality, Emergency manual crank override Cons May require additional wiring

2 POLESTAR Electric Power Tongue Jack for Trailer POLESTAR Electric Power Tongue Jack for Trailer View on Amazon 9.4 The POLESTAR 5000LB Electric Power A-Frame Tongue Jack is a must-have for anyone who owns a trailer, camper, or RV. With its 5,000 lbs. weight capacity and 12V DC hard wiring, this jack makes it easy to raise and lower your trailer with just the push of a button. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to store and transport, while its durable construction ensures that it can handle even the toughest jobs. Perfect for anyone who loves to travel and wants to make their setup and teardown process a breeze. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 5000lb weight capacity, Electric power jack, Easy to install Cons May not fit all trailers

3 WEIZE Power Tongue Jack with Protective Cover WEIZE Power Tongue Jack with Protective Cover View on Amazon 9.3 The Weize 5000 Lb Power Tongue Jack is a heavy-duty electric trailer jack that comes with a 600D polyester protective cover. With a clear-floor lift of 29-1/2", this jack can lift up to 5000LB with ease. It operates on a 12V DC power source and is perfect for RVs, trailers, and boats. The jack is made of durable materials, making it resistant to rust and corrosion, and it comes with a manual override to ensure your safety in case of power failure. Its easy-to-use control panel and LED lights make it a breeze to operate, making it a must-have for any trailer owner. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Easy to install, Protective cover included Cons Loud motor

4 Uriah Products Electric Trailer Jack UC500010 Uriah Products Electric Trailer Jack UC500010 View on Amazon 8.8 The Uriah Products UC500010 Electric Trailer Jack is a powerful and reliable tool for lifting and lowering trailers. With a weight capacity of 5000 lb. and a 12V DC power source, this jack is perfect for heavy duty trailers. The 7-way connector makes it easy to connect to your vehicle's electrical system, and the black finish gives it a sleek and professional look. Whether you're hauling a boat, RV, or other large trailer, the Uriah Products UC500010 Electric Trailer Jack is a must-have for any serious trailer owner. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Convenient to use, Strong and durable Cons Loud motor noise

5 Mission Automotive Rubber Jack Pads Slotted Pucks Mission Automotive Rubber Jack Pads Slotted Pucks View on Amazon 8.6 The 2-Pack of Rubber Jack Pads (Slotted Pucks) by Mission Automotive is a must-have for any car owner who wants to protect their vehicle during maintenance. These standard-size adapters are designed to fit most vehicles and prevent damage to pinch welds, paint, and metal. Made from high-quality rubber, they are durable, non-slip, and easy to use. Whether you're changing a tire or doing routine maintenance, these jack pads provide a safe and secure surface for your vehicle. Don't risk damaging your car - invest in the 2-Pack of Rubber Jack Pads (Slotted Pucks) today. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Universal size fits all, Protects pinch welds and paint, Slotted design for easy use Cons May not fit all jacks

6 Kohree Electric Trailer Jack 3700lbs Kohree Electric Trailer Jack 3700lbs View on Amazon 8.3 The Kohree Electric Trailer Jack is a heavy-duty RV electric power tongue jack that is perfect for travel trailers and A-frame campers. With a maximum weight capacity of 4000lbs and a 22" lift, this electric jack makes hitching and unhitching your trailer a breeze. The jack also comes with a drop leg and a weatherproof cover, making it durable and long-lasting. It runs on 12V DC power and is easy to operate. Overall, the Kohree Electric Trailer Jack is a reliable and efficient tool for RV enthusiasts. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Weatherproof cover, Easy to install Cons Noisy operation

7 BEETRO Electric Trailer Jack 4000 lbs Black BEETRO Electric Trailer Jack 4000 lbs Black View on Amazon 8 The BEETRO 4000 lbs Electric Trailer Jack is a must-have for any travel enthusiast. This power tongue jack is designed to make your life easier by providing you with a reliable and effortless lifting experience for your trailer, camper, or RV. With a 22" lift and 12V DC power supply, this black jack is easy to install and operate. It's made with durable materials that can withstand the harsh outdoor elements, ensuring that it will last for years to come. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a first-time RV owner, the BEETRO 4000 lbs Electric Trailer Jack is a game-changer that you won't want to miss. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 4000 lbs capacity, Easy to install, Convenient remote control Cons May be noisy during operation

8 RAM Trailer Products Electric Trailer Jack Black RAM Trailer Products Electric Trailer Jack Black View on Amazon 7.6 The RAM Trailer Products EJ-3520-BBX 3,500 lb. Electric Trailer Jack with Drop Leg - Black is a must-have for anyone who frequently loads and unloads heavy items onto their trailer. With a weight capacity of 3,500 pounds and a drop leg for extra extension, this electric jack makes the process of raising and lowering your trailer effortless. The black finish is sleek and durable, ensuring it will withstand the wear and tear of frequent use. It's easy to install and operate, making it a convenient addition to any trailer setup. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Electric powered, Durable and sturdy Cons Some users reported slow operation

9 RVMATE Electric A-Frame Trailer Jack RVMATE Electric A-Frame Trailer Jack View on Amazon 7.3 The RVMATE Electric A-Frame Trailer Jack is a heavy-duty RV electric power tongue jack that can lift up to 3500lbs. It comes with a manual crank handle and level, as well as bright LED lights, making it easy to use even in low-light conditions. With an 18" lift and 12V DC power source, this jack is perfect for RV enthusiasts who want a reliable and convenient way to lift and lower their trailers. Made with durable materials and built to last, the RVMATE Electric A-Frame Trailer Jack is a must-have for any serious RV owner. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Bright LED lights, Manual crank handle included Cons May not fit all trailers

10 LIBRA 3500lbs Trailer RV Electric Power A-Frame Tongue Jack 26042 White LIBRA 3500lbs Trailer RV Electric Power A-Frame Tongue Jack 26042 White View on Amazon 7.1 The LIBRA 3500lbs Trailer RV Electric Power A-Frame Tongue Jack 26042 white is a must-have for anyone who wants to make hitching and unhitching their trailer a breeze. This electric tongue jack is easy to install and operate, and it can lift up to 3500lbs with ease. The jack also comes with a built-in level and LED night light for added convenience. Made with high-quality materials, this jack is durable and built to last. Whether you're a seasoned RV enthusiast or a newbie, the LIBRA 3500lbs Trailer RV Electric Power A-Frame Tongue Jack is an essential tool for any trailer owner. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Electric-powered for ease, 3500lbs weight capacity, A-frame design for stability Cons May be noisy during operation

Q: What is an electric trailer jack?

A: An electric trailer jack is a device that helps you lift and lower your trailer hitch. It is powered by electricity and can save you time and effort when hitching or unhitching your trailer.

Q: How do I use an electric trailer jack?

A: To use an electric trailer jack, simply attach it to your trailer hitch and plug it into an electrical outlet. Then, use the control switch to raise or lower the jack to the desired height.

Q: What are the benefits of using an electric trailer jack?

A: Using an electric trailer jack can save you time and effort when hitching or unhitching your trailer. It can also reduce the risk of injury and strain on your back and arms. Additionally, it allows for more precise and controlled movement of your trailer hitch.

After conducting extensive research and analysis, we found that the electric trailer jack category offers a wide range of options to suit any trailer owner's needs. Our team reviewed several top-rated products, considering factors such as lifting capacity, durability, ease of use, and safety features. We discovered that each product has unique strengths, but they all share the common goal of making trailer setup and towing easier and more efficient. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a weekend warrior, we highly recommend considering an electric trailer jack to streamline your towing experience.