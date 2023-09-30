10 Best Fast Car Chargers for 2023

Our Top Picks

In this article, we have researched and tested various fast car chargers to bring you the top options available. As more people rely on their smartphones and other devices while traveling, having a reliable and efficient car charger is critical. We analyzed the charging speed, compatibility, customer reviews, design, and durability of each product. We made sure to include options that are compact, easy to use, and can charge multiple devices simultaneously. With our research and testing, you can make an informed decision and never have to worry about running out of battery on the go again. Keep reading to see our top-ranked products in this category.

1 Scosche PowerVolt USB-C Car Charger (20W) Scosche PowerVolt USB-C Car Charger (20W) View on Amazon 9.7 The Scosche CPDC20 PowerVolt 20-Watt Certified USB Type-C Fast Car Charger with Power Delivery 3.0 is a must-have for anyone who needs to charge their USB-C devices on the go. This single USB-C 20W charger is certified for use with all USB-C devices and provides fast charging with Power Delivery 3.0 technology. Its compact size makes it easy to take with you wherever you go, and its durable construction ensures that it will last for a long time. Whether you're commuting to work or going on a road trip, this car charger is a reliable and convenient way to keep your devices powered up. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast charging, Certified for safety, Compatible with all devices Cons May not fit all car outlets

2 Scosche ReVolt Dual Port USB Car Charger Scosche ReVolt Dual Port USB Car Charger View on Amazon 9.5 The Scosche ReVolt Universal Cigarette Lighter Multi Device Compact Dual Port USB Car Charger is a versatile and efficient way to charge two devices simultaneously while on the go. With its small size and dual USB-A ports, this charger is perfect for anyone who needs to keep their devices charged while in their car. Whether you're charging your phone, tablet, or other USB-powered devices, the Scosche ReVolt will provide fast and reliable charging. Plus, its sleek black design adds a touch of style to your car's interior. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual port charger, Fast charging, Compact size Cons May not fit all cars

3 Anker USB C Car Charger Adapter 52.5W Anker USB C Car Charger Adapter 52.5W View on Amazon 9.3 The Anker USB C Car Charger Adapter is a compact and powerful charging solution for your on-the-go lifestyle. With 30W PowerIQ 3.0 fast charging technology, this charger can quickly charge your iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, Galaxy S23/22, Pixel, and other USB-C devices. Its sleek design fits perfectly into your car's cigarette lighter, and its durable construction ensures it can withstand daily wear and tear. Whether you're commuting to work or going on a road trip, the Anker USB C Car Charger Adapter is a must-have accessory for any tech-savvy individual. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast charging, Compact design, High power output Cons May not fit all car models

4 AINOPE Car Charger USB C 67.5W AINOPE Car Charger USB C 67.5W View on Amazon 8.9 The AINOPE Car Charger USB C is a must-have for anyone who needs to charge their devices on the go. This compact and durable charger features both PD45W and QC3.0 Type C fast charging capabilities, making it compatible with a wide range of devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Pixel. Its mini and metal design makes it easy to carry in your pocket or purse, while the black color ensures it will match any car interior. Don't let a dead battery slow you down – pick up the AINOPE Car Charger USB C today. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast charging, Dual ports, Metal construction Cons May not fit all cars

5 FLYLEAD USB Car Charger with Coiled Cable FLYLEAD USB Car Charger with Coiled Cable View on Amazon 8.7 The USB C 60W Super Fast Car Charger PD& QC3.0 with 5ft 30W Type C Coiled Cable is the perfect car phone charger adapter for those who are always on the go. With its retractable design and coiled cable, it's easy to store and won't clutter up your car. This charger is compatible with a variety of devices including the iPhone 15 Pro Max Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23/S22/S21, Google Pixel/Moto/LG/Android, and iPad Pro 55W. It's also equipped with PD& QC3.0 technology, providing super fast charging for your devices. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast charging, Retractable coiled cable, Compatibility with various devices Cons May not fit all car models

6 AINOPE Fast USB Car Charger Adapter AINOPE Fast USB Car Charger Adapter View on Amazon 8.2 The AINOPE Fast USB Car Charger is an all-metal, 45W charger that is perfect for charging your devices quickly and efficiently while on the go. Compatible with iPhone 15/14/13/12/11pro/x/8/Samsung S23/S22/S22+/Ultra/S21/Note 9/S10, this charger is designed to deliver fast charging speeds, making it perfect for busy individuals who need to stay connected on the go. Its sleek and durable design ensures that it can withstand the rigors of daily use, while its compact size allows it to fit easily into any car's cigarette lighter. Whether you're on a road trip or just running errands around town, the AINOPE Fast USB Car Charger is the perfect accessory for anyone who needs to keep their devices charged and ready to go at all times. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast charging, All metal design, Wide device compatibility Cons May not fit all car models

7 AINOPE 90W USB C Car Charger 6-Port AINOPE 90W USB C Car Charger 6-Port View on Amazon 7.9 The AINOPE 90W USB C Car Charger is a must-have for anyone who wants to charge multiple devices on the go. With 6 ports, including PD 30W and QC3.0, this car charger can quickly charge your iPhone 15 Pro Max and other devices. The 5FT cable provides ample length to reach all your passengers. Compatible with iPhone 14, iPad, and Samsung S23, this multi-port car charger is perfect for long road trips and daily commutes. Lightweight and easy to use, the AINOPE 90W USB C Car Charger is a convenient and reliable charging solution for all your devices. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6 ports for charging, Fast charging for multiple devices, 5ft cable included Cons May not fit all car models

8 Braveridge iPhone Car Charger with Type-C Cable Braveridge iPhone Car Charger with Type-C Cable View on Amazon 7.7 The Braveridge 60W Dual USB-C PD Power PPS Rapid Car Charger is the perfect accessory for iPhone and iPad users who are always on the go. With its Apple MFi certification, you can be sure that it will charge your devices quickly and efficiently. The charger comes with 2 Type-C to Lightning quick charging cables, making it easy to charge your devices while on the road. The charger is small and compact, making it easy to store in your car. The dual USB-C ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time, making it convenient for you and your passengers. This is an excellent product that provides fast and efficient charging for your Apple devices. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Apple MFi Certified, 60W Dual USB-C PD Power, 2 Pack Type-C to Lightning Quick Charging Cable Cons No cons found

9 JOYROOM Car Charger 3-Port USB C JOYROOM Car Charger 3-Port USB C View on Amazon 7.3 The JOYROOM 120W Car Charger USB C is a versatile and fast-charging option for those on the go. With 3 ports, including a PD 100W&35W QC 3.0/4.0 USB C, this car phone charger can quickly charge multiple devices at once, including the latest iPhone and Samsung models, as well as laptops like MacBook. It fits easily into any standard cigarette lighter port and is made of durable materials, ensuring a long-lasting and reliable charging solution for all your travel needs. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast charging for multiple devices, 3 port car phone charger, 100W&35W QC 3.0/4.0 USB Cons May not work with all devices

10 MIRAREED Dual USB-C Power Car Charger MIRAREED Dual USB-C Power Car Charger View on Amazon 7.1 The MIRAREED 72W Dual USB-C Power PD Rapid Car Charger Adapter is the perfect solution for those who need to charge their iPhone or iPad on-the-go. This Apple MFi Certified charger is designed for fast charging, with two USB-C ports that can deliver up to 72W of power. The package also includes two Type-C to Lightning cables, ensuring that you have everything you need to charge your device quickly and efficiently. This charger is compatible with iPhone 14/13/12/11/XS/XR/X/SE/iPad, making it a versatile option for anyone with an Apple device. Its compact size and durable construction make it an excellent choice for frequent travelers or anyone who needs to charge their device while on the road. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Apple MFi Certified, Fast charging, Dual USB-C Power Cons May not fit all car models

FAQ

Q: What is a fast car charger?

A: A fast car charger is a device that can charge your phone or other electronic devices quickly while driving. It typically has a higher wattage output than a standard car charger, allowing your device to charge faster.

Q: What is a portable car charger?

A: A portable car charger is a device that you can take with you on the go to charge your phone or other electronic devices while in your car. It is typically compact and easy to use, making it a convenient option for those who frequently travel.

Q: What is a wireless car charger?

A: A wireless car charger is a device that allows you to charge your phone or other electronic devices without the need for cords or cables. It typically uses Qi wireless charging technology, which allows you to simply place your device on the charging pad to initiate the charging process. This is a convenient option for those who want to avoid dealing with cords and cables while driving.

Conclusions

After reviewing a variety of fast car chargers, it's clear that these products have come a long way in terms of speed and efficiency. Each of the chargers we tested delivered on their promises, delivering fast and reliable charging for USB-C and USB-A devices. Whether you're looking for a single USB-C charger or a dual-port USB-A option, there are plenty of great choices on the market. We encourage anyone in need of a fast car charger to consider their specific needs and choose a product that meets those needs. With so many great options available, there's no reason to settle for a slow and unreliable car charger.