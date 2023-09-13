10 Best Fuel Pump Control Modules for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested various fuel pump control module products to bring you a comprehensive overview of the best options available. Fuel pump control modules are critical components that regulate fuel delivery, ensuring your vehicle operates smoothly and efficiently. Investing in a reliable fuel pump control module is crucial to avoid engine misfires, stalling, decreased fuel efficiency, and costly repairs. We've analyzed different modules based on essential criteria such as compatibility, durability, affordability, and customer reviews. We've compiled a list of the top fuel pump control modules, providing expert insights and tips to help you make an informed decision. With our guide, you can choose the right product for your vehicle and buy with confidence.

1 Reeoutdoor Fuel Pump Driver Module with Mounting Bolts Reeoutdoor Fuel Pump Driver Module with Mounting Bolts View on Amazon 9.7 The 590-001 Fuel Pump Driver Module is a reliable replacement option for the FD1002 590001. This module comes with mounting bolts for easy installation and is designed to meet or exceed OEM specifications. It is compatible with a variety of Ford models and is built to withstand harsh conditions. This product is perfect for those in need of a durable and trustworthy fuel pump driver module. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Good quality, Direct replacement Cons Limited compatibility

2 Dorman Fuel Pump Driver Module 590-001 Dorman Fuel Pump Driver Module 590-001 View on Amazon 9.5 The Dorman 590-001 Fuel Pump Driver Module with Mounting Bolts is a reliable and high-quality replacement for select Lincoln and Mercury models. Made with durable materials, this module ensures optimal fuel delivery to your engine. Easy to install with included mounting bolts, this module is a great choice for those in need of a fuel pump driver module replacement. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, OE FIX ensures compatibility, Comes with mounting bolts Cons Limited vehicle compatibility

3 Dorman Fuel Pump Relay Module 601-225 Dorman Fuel Pump Relay Module 601-225 View on Amazon 9.3 The Dorman 601-225 Fuel Pump Relay Module is a must-have for Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury owners experiencing fuel pump issues. This OE FIX solution provides a reliable and durable replacement for the faulty factory module. Made with high-quality materials and designed to meet or exceed OEM specifications, this module ensures proper fuel delivery, engine performance, and overall vehicle safety. Easy to install and backed by Dorman's lifetime limited warranty, the 601-225 Fuel Pump Relay Module is a smart investment for any car owner looking for a dependable solution to their fuel pump woes. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, OE FIX, Compatible with multiple models Cons Limited compatibility

4 Dorman Fuel Pump Driver Module Compatible with Models. Dorman Fuel Pump Driver Module Compatible with Models. View on Amazon 9 The Dorman 601-132 Fuel Pump Driver Module is a reliable and durable replacement part for select vehicle models. Made with high-quality materials, this OE FIX module ensures proper functioning of the fuel pump and prevents stalling or no-start conditions. Its easy installation process and compatibility with various models make it a convenient and cost-effective solution for any driver in need of a fuel pump driver module replacement. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, OE FIX compatible, Reliable performance Cons Limited vehicle compatibility

5 A-Team Performance LS Fuel Pump Kit A-Team Performance LS Fuel Pump Kit View on Amazon 8.5 The A-Team Performance Parts LS Universal High Flow & Pressure External Inline 255LPH Fuel Pump Kit is a reliable replacement for the GSL 392 Walbro Black pump. This kit is perfect for those looking to upgrade their fuel system for better performance and efficiency. The pump delivers high flow and pressure to ensure a consistent fuel supply to the engine, while the kit includes everything needed for easy installation. Made with high-quality materials, this fuel pump kit is built to last and improve the overall performance of your vehicle. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros High flow and pressure, Universal fit, Easy installation Cons May require tuning

6 XtremeAmazing Fuel Pump Control Unit for BMW. XtremeAmazing Fuel Pump Control Unit for BMW. View on Amazon 8.3 The XtremeAmazing Fuel Pump Control Unit for BMW 1 3 5 Series 16147229173 is an essential component for maintaining the performance of your BMW. This unit is made with high-quality materials and is designed to provide reliable and consistent fuel delivery. It is easy to install and can be used for a variety of common applications. Whether you are upgrading your car's performance or simply need to replace a faulty fuel pump control unit, this product is a great choice. So if you want to keep your BMW running smoothly, be sure to check out the XtremeAmazing Fuel Pump Control Unit. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, High quality, Fits multiple BMW models Cons Compatibility limited to BMW

7 GM Genuine Parts Fuel Pump Power Control Module GM Genuine Parts Fuel Pump Power Control Module View on Amazon 8.1 The GM Genuine Parts 23482933 Fuel Pump Power Control Module is an essential component for vehicles with electronic throttle control systems. It helps regulate fuel flow to the engine, ensuring optimal performance and fuel efficiency. Made with high-quality materials and designed to meet OEM specifications, this module is a reliable and long-lasting option for car owners. Its compact size makes it easy to install, and it is compatible with a wide range of GM vehicles. Whether you're a mechanic or a DIY enthusiast, the GM Genuine Parts 23482933 Fuel Pump Power Control Module is a must-have for your vehicle maintenance toolkit. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Genuine GM part, Original equipment, High quality Cons Limited compatibility

8 A-Premium Fuel Pump Driver Module for Ford Vehicles A-Premium Fuel Pump Driver Module for Ford Vehicles View on Amazon 7.6 The A-Premium Fuel Pump Driver Module with Bolts is a reliable and essential component for various Ford, Lincoln, and Mazda models from 2004 to 2011. This module is made of high-quality materials, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance. It is easy to install and offers a perfect fit for the mentioned vehicle models. The fuel pump driver module is responsible for regulating the fuel pump's voltage, preventing damage to the fuel system and ensuring optimal engine performance. Get your hands on this product to ensure a smooth and efficient driving experience. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple models, Comes with bolts, Easy to install Cons May not fit all vehicles

9 GM Genuine Parts Fuel Pump Flow Control Module GM Genuine Parts Fuel Pump Flow Control Module View on Amazon 7.4 The GM Genuine Parts 20759945 Fuel Pump Flow Control Module is a high-quality replacement part for your vehicle's fuel system. Made with durable materials and designed to meet OEM specifications, this module ensures reliable performance and efficient fuel flow. It can be used in a variety of GM vehicles and is easy to install. Upgrade your fuel system with the GM Genuine Parts 20759945 Fuel Pump Flow Control Module. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Genuine GM part, Original Equipment quality, Easy installation Cons Limited compatibility

10 GM Genuine Parts Fuel Pump Flow Control Module GM Genuine Parts Fuel Pump Flow Control Module View on Amazon 7.1 The GM Genuine Parts 20877116 Fuel Pump Flow Control Module is an essential component for ensuring reliable fuel delivery in compatible vehicles. Made with high-quality materials and designed to meet OEM specifications, this module provides precise control over fuel flow and pressure, contributing to optimal engine performance and efficiency. Whether you're a professional mechanic or a DIYer, this module is a must-have for maintaining your vehicle's fuel system. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Original equipment, Genuine GM part, Easy to install Cons Limited compatibility

FAQ

Q: What is a fuel pump control module?

A: A fuel pump control module is an electronic component that regulates the fuel pump's performance. It's located near the fuel pump in modern cars, and it works by adjusting the fuel flow based on the engine's needs.

Q: What are some signs of a failing fuel pump control module?

A: Some common signs of a failing fuel pump control module include a decrease in fuel efficiency, difficulty starting the engine, and stalling while driving. If you notice any of these symptoms, it's best to have your car checked by a mechanic.

Q: Can a faulty fuel pump control module damage the engine?

A: Yes, a faulty fuel pump control module can cause damage to the engine if not fixed promptly. If the fuel pump isn't delivering enough fuel to the engine, it can cause the engine to run lean, which can lead to overheating and other problems. Therefore, it's essential to get a failing fuel pump control module replaced as soon as possible.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the fuel pump control module category offers a range of options to choose from, each with their own unique features and benefits. Our review process involved thorough research and analysis of various products, taking into account factors such as compatibility, efficiency, and durability. Whether you're looking for a replacement for your existing fuel pump control module or seeking an upgrade, there are options available to suit your needs. We encourage you to take action based on our review, whether that means purchasing one of the products we've reviewed or exploring alternative options.