10 Best Motorcycle License Plate Frames Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best motorcycle license plate frame? Look no further! We have thoroughly researched and tested several options available on the market to bring you our top picks. A license plate frame is not just a small accessory, it can make a big difference in the appearance and safety of your motorcycle. It adds a touch of personalization, protects your license plate from damage, and keeps it securely in place. When selecting a frame, consider the material, design, and safety features such as built-in LED lights. Customer reviews can also provide valuable insight into the quality and performance of a particular product. Stay tuned for our top ranking products in this category.

1 Rightcar Solutions Motorcycle Silicone License Plate Holder Black Rightcar Solutions Motorcycle Silicone License Plate Holder Black View on Amazon 9.9 The Rightcar Solutions Motorcycle Premium Grade Silicone Bike Plate Frame is the ultimate license plate holder for motorcycle enthusiasts. Made with high-quality silicone, this frame is rust proof, rattle proof, and weather proof, ensuring that your license plate stays securely in place no matter where your adventures take you. Its sleek black design adds a stylish touch to your bike while also being functional. Easy to install and compatible with most standard license plates, the Rightcar Solutions Motorcycle Premium Grade Silicone Bike Plate Frame is a must-have for any motorcycle rider. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Rust-proof, Rattle-proof, Weather-proof Cons May not fit all bikes

2 Tactilian Motorcycle American Flag License Plate Frame Tactilian Motorcycle American Flag License Plate Frame View on Amazon 9.6 The Motorcycle American Flag License Plate Frame is a perfect addition for any motorcycle enthusiast. Featuring a subdued 3D embossed USA flag in gloss on a matte black finish, this license plate frame is designed for Harley motorbikes. The frame is made with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. It's easy to install and fits standard size license plates. Not only does it add a stylish touch to your motorcycle, but it also shows your patriotism. Overall, this license plate frame is a great way to enhance the look of your motorcycle while displaying your national pride. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Glossy American flag design, 3D embossed pattern, Suitable for Harley motorcycles Cons May not fit all motorcycles

3 LFPartS Motorcycle Stainless Steel License Plate Frame LFPartS Motorcycle Stainless Steel License Plate Frame View on Amazon 9.2 The LFPartS Motorcycle Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame is a sleek and durable option for any motorcycle owner looking to upgrade their plate frame. Made from high-quality stainless steel, this slim style frame is both stylish and practical. It fits standard size license plates and is easy to install, making it a great addition to any motorcycle. Its polished finish adds a touch of shine to your bike's overall look. Overall, the LFPartS Motorcycle Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame is a great investment for any motorcycle enthusiast. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel material, Slim and stylish design, Easy installation process Cons May not fit all motorcycles

4 LFPartS Motorcycle License Plate Frame Stainless Steel Black LFPartS Motorcycle License Plate Frame Stainless Steel Black View on Amazon 8.8 The LFPartS Black Motorcycle Stainless Steel License Plate Frame is a sleek and durable addition to any motorcycle. Made with high-quality stainless steel, this frame is built to withstand harsh weather conditions and resist rust and corrosion. Its black finish adds a touch of style to your bike while also protecting your license plate from damage. Easy to install, this frame is compatible with most standard motorcycle license plates. Upgrade your motorcycle's look and protect your license plate with the LFPartS Black Motorcycle Stainless Steel License Plate Frame. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel material, Sleek black design, Fits standard license plates Cons May not fit all motorcycle models

5 RICEFINE Motorcycle License Plate Frame American Flag. RICEFINE Motorcycle License Plate Frame American Flag. View on Amazon 8.7 The American Flag Motorcycle License Plate Frame Tag Bracket with 3D Raised Letter (Black/Black) is a must-have for any proud American biker. Made from high-quality materials, this license plate frame is durable and built to last. The 3D raised lettering adds a unique and eye-catching touch, while the black and black color scheme gives it a sleek and stylish look. Perfect for showing off your patriotism and adding a touch of personality to your ride. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3D raised letters, Durable material, Patriotic design Cons May not fit all vehicles

6 Custom Accessories Matte Black Dealer Frame Motorcycle License Plate Frame. Custom Accessories Matte Black Dealer Frame Motorcycle License Plate Frame. View on Amazon 8.4 The Custom Frames 92774 Matte Black Dealer Frame Motorcycle License Plate Frame is a high-quality frame that is perfect for those who want to add a touch of elegance to their motorcycle license plate. Made from durable materials, this frame is built to last and will keep your license plate safe from any damage. The sleek matte black finish adds a touch of sophistication to your motorcycle and is easy to install. Whether you're a motorcycle enthusiast or just want to add some personality to your ride, the Custom Frames 92774 Matte Black Dealer Frame Motorcycle License Plate Frame is a great choice. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Customizable design, Matte black finish, Fits most motorcycle plates Cons May not fit all plates

7 Custom Accessories Combos 92776 License Plate Shield and Frame Combo with Black Frame. Custom Accessories Combos 92776 License Plate Shield and Frame Combo with Black Frame. View on Amazon 7.9 The Custom Accessories Combos 92776 Clear Unbreakable Motorcycle License Plate Shield and Frame Combo with Black Frame is a durable and stylish accessory for any motorcycle. Made from high-quality materials, this license plate shield and frame combo is designed to last for years to come. The clear, unbreakable shield protects your license plate from dirt, debris, and other damage, while the sleek black frame adds a touch of style to your bike. This product is easy to install and fits most standard license plates. Whether you're a casual rider or a serious motorcycle enthusiast, the Custom Accessories Combos 92776 is a must-have accessory for your bike. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Unbreakable shield, Black frame, Easy to install Cons May not fit all motorcycles

8 HTTMT 3D Skull Flame Bones License Plate Frame HTTMT 3D Skull Flame Bones License Plate Frame View on Amazon 7.6 The HTTMT- MT294-006- 3D Skull Flame Bones Black Motorcycle License Plate Frame Compatible With HARLEY-DAVIDSON Black Classic Plate is a must-have accessory for any Harley-Davidson enthusiast. Made with high-quality materials, this license plate frame is durable and long-lasting. Its 3D skull flame bones design adds a touch of edginess to your motorcycle, while its sleek black finish complements any color scheme. This license plate frame is compatible with all Harley-Davidson models and is easy to install. Protect your license plate while adding some personality to your ride with this stylish and functional accessory. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stylish 3D design, Compatible with Harley-Davidson, Easy to install Cons May not fit all bikes

9 LP Frameworks Joker Motorcycle License Plate Frame MC Red/White LP Frameworks Joker Motorcycle License Plate Frame MC Red/White View on Amazon 7.3 The Why So Serious for Joker Motorcycle 3D Raised License Plate Frame (Red and White) offers a unique and eye-catching design for motorcycle enthusiasts. Made with durable materials and a 3D raised effect, this license plate frame is perfect for adding a touch of personality to your motorcycle. The red and white color scheme is bold and edgy, making it a popular choice for fans of the Joker character. Not only does it look great, but it also serves the practical purpose of protecting your license plate. Easy to install and compatible with most motorcycle models, the Why So Serious for Joker Motorcycle 3D Raised License Plate Frame is a must-have accessory. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3D raised design, Vibrant red and white, Universal fit for motorcycles Cons May not fit all states' plates

10 Pilot Automotive WL254-C Motorcycle License Plate Frame Pilot Automotive WL254-C Motorcycle License Plate Frame View on Amazon 7.1 The Pilot Automotive WL254-C 'Skull/Flames' Motorcycle License Plate Frame is a great way to add a touch of personal style to your motorcycle. Made from durable materials, this license plate frame is designed to withstand the rigors of the road. It features a unique skull and flames design that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This license plate frame is easy to install and fits most standard motorcycle license plates. Whether you're a seasoned rider or just starting out, the Pilot Automotive WL254-C 'Skull/Flames' Motorcycle License Plate Frame is a must-have accessory for any motorcycle enthusiast. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bold design, Sturdy construction, Easy to install Cons May not fit all motorcycles

FAQ

Q: What is a motorcycle license plate frame?

A: A motorcycle license plate frame is a decorative or functional accessory that surrounds your license plate. It's typically made of metal or plastic and can be customized with designs, logos, or text.

Q: Do I need a license plate frame for my motorcycle?

A: No, you don't need a license plate frame for your motorcycle. However, it can protect your license plate from scratches and damage caused by debris or weather. It can also add a personalized touch to your bike.

Q: Are license plate frames for motorcycles universal?

A: License plate frames for motorcycles are not universal. They are designed to fit specific license plate sizes and mounting holes. Before purchasing a license plate frame, make sure to check the size and mounting hole spacing of your license plate to ensure a proper fit.

Conclusions

In conclusion, motorcycle license plate frames are an essential accessory for any rider looking to protect their license plate while adding a touch of personal style to their bike. After reviewing multiple products, it is clear that there are many options available to fit any preference or budget. Whether you choose a premium grade silicone frame or a polished stainless steel frame, each product offers unique features such as rust-proofing, weather-proofing, and rattle-proofing. No matter which frame you choose, it is important to consider the quality of the product and its compatibility with your motorcycle. So, if you want to add some personality to your bike while protecting your license plate, consider investing in a motorcycle license plate frame today.