Truck tail light assemblies are a crucial safety feature for any vehicle. They not only make your truck more visible on the road but also add a touch of style. With so many options available in the market, finding the best product can be challenging. Our research has identified crucial factors like durability, brightness, ease of installation, and design that can guide you in making an informed decision. A durable product can withstand harsh weather conditions and rough terrain, while brightness should be sufficient for low-light visibility without causing discomfort to other drivers. The product should also be easy to install, even for those with no technical expertise. Finally, the design should complement the overall look of your truck. Check out our top-ranking product reviews to select the best truck tail light assembly for your needs.

1 A-Team Performance Tail Light and Fender Kit. A-Team Performance Tail Light and Fender Kit. View on Amazon 9.8 The A-Team Performance 6-Piece Tail Light Housings and Side Fender Kit is a must-have for owners of 1973-79 Ford F150 F250 Trucks and 1978-79 Broncos. This kit includes everything needed to replace the worn-out or damaged tail light housings and side fenders. Made from high-quality materials, these parts are built to last and provide a perfect fit to ensure safety while driving. With easy installation and excellent compatibility, this kit is a great investment for any Ford truck or Bronco owner looking to restore their vehicle's original look and function. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality materials, Easy installation, Enhanced appearance Cons May not fit all models

2 MAXXHAUL Universal Combination LED Tail Light - 2 Pack MAXXHAUL Universal Combination LED Tail Light - 2 Pack View on Amazon 9.4 The MAXXHAUL 80685 Universal Square 12V Combination 38 LED Signal Tail Light is a versatile and high-quality option for those in need of reliable lighting for their truck, trailer, boat, Jeep, SUV, RV, vans, or flatbed. With 38 LED lights, this product provides bright and clear signals for maximum visibility on the road. Its universal design allows for easy installation and compatibility with a wide range of vehicles, making it a convenient and practical choice for any driver. Plus, with a pack of two, you can ensure that both your left and right lights are covered. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Universal fit, Bright LED lights, Suitable for various vehicles Cons May require wiring modification

3 AKKON Black Tail Lights for Dodge Ram Truck AKKON Black Tail Lights for Dodge Ram Truck View on Amazon 9.1 The AKKON Full LED Black Tail Lights Pair for the 2009-2018 Dodge Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks are a great upgrade to the factory tail lights. These lights provide a sleek and modern look that will make your truck stand out on the road. The full LED lights are brighter and more energy-efficient than the factory lights, making them a practical choice. Installation is easy and straightforward, and the black housing adds an aggressive touch to your truck's appearance. These tail lights are perfect for those who want to upgrade their truck's look and improve visibility on the road. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full LED lights, Fits multiple Dodge models, Easy installation Cons Some users report condensation

4 AUTOSAVER88 Tail Lights for 1989-1995 Pickup Trucks AUTOSAVER88 Tail Lights for 1989-1995 Pickup Trucks View on Amazon 8.9 The AUTOSAVER88 Tail Lights Compatible with 1989-1995 Pickup Truck provide a sleek and stylish upgrade to your vehicle's appearance. These black smoke tail light assemblies are sold in pairs and come with a black housing and smoke lens. They are easy to install and are compatible with various truck models. Not only do they enhance the look of your truck, but they also provide improved visibility and safety on the road. Upgrade your truck today with these high-quality tail lights. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Stylish black smoke design, Fits 7 different years/models Cons May not be OEM quality

5 DWVO Tail Light Assembly for Ford F150/ F-250/ F-350 DWVO Tail Light Assembly for Ford F150/ F-250/ F-350 View on Amazon 8.6 The DWVO Tail Light Assembly is a high-quality replacement for 1997-2003 Ford F150 and 99-07 Ford F-250 F-350 Super Duty Pickup Truck models (excluding Supercrew models). With a smoke lens, these taillights not only provide a sleek look but also enhance safety with their bright illumination. Made with durable materials, these tail lamps are built to last and can withstand tough weather conditions. Easy to install, the DWVO Tail Light Assembly is a reliable and affordable option for anyone looking to replace their old or damaged taillights. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Great fit, Sleek design Cons Not for Supercrew models

6 United Pacific Chevy Truck LED Tail Light - Fleetside - Red United Pacific Chevy Truck LED Tail Light - Fleetside - Red View on Amazon 8.3 The 1960-66 Chevy Truck LED Tail Light - Fleetside - Red is a must-have for any Chevy truck enthusiast. These lights are designed to fit perfectly on Fleetside trucks and provide a brilliant, eye-catching red glow. The LED lights are brighter and more efficient than traditional bulbs, ensuring that you'll be seen on the road. These lights are easy to install and come with everything you need to get them up and running. Whether you're restoring a classic truck or just looking to upgrade your current ride, these tail lights are sure to impress. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bright LED lights, Easy to install, Fits perfectly on truck Cons May not be compatible with other truck models

7 Dorman Passenger Side Tail Light Assembly for Chevrolet/GMC. Dorman Passenger Side Tail Light Assembly for Chevrolet/GMC. View on Amazon 7.9 The Dorman 1610051 Passenger Side Tail Light Assembly is a compatible replacement part for select Chevrolet and GMC models. Made with high-quality materials, this tail light assembly is designed to provide excellent illumination and visibility on the road, ensuring safety for both the driver and other vehicles. Easy to install and durable, this product is ideal for those in need of a reliable and long-lasting tail light replacement. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Durable material, Exact fit for vehicle Cons May not be OEM quality

8 Nilight Taillight Assembly for Ford F-150 2009-2014 Nilight Taillight Assembly for Ford F-150 2009-2014 View on Amazon 7.7 The Nilight Taillight Assembly is a perfect replacement for the 2009-2014 Ford F-150 Pickup Truck Taillight Rear Lamp. This OE-style red housing driver side and passenger side tail lamp comes with a two-year warranty. The assembly is made of high-quality materials and is easy to install, making it a convenient choice for anyone looking to replace their taillights. It provides excellent illumination, enhancing visibility and safety on the road. Overall, the Nilight Taillight Assembly is a reliable and efficient choice for Ford F-150 owners looking for a high-quality taillight replacement. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, OE style replacement, 2-year warranty Cons Not compatible with all models

9 Dorman Driver Side Tail Light Assembly for Chevrolet. Dorman Driver Side Tail Light Assembly for Chevrolet. View on Amazon 7.4 The Dorman 1611384 Driver Side Tail Light Assembly is a perfect fit for select Chevrolet models. Made with high-quality materials, this assembly is durable and long-lasting. It's easy to install and provides a bright and clear light for increased visibility while driving. Whether you're replacing a damaged tail light or upgrading to a better one, this assembly is a great choice. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Good fitment, OEM quality Cons No clear lens option

10 Nilight Trailer Tail Light Bar 20LED IP65 Waterproof Nilight Trailer Tail Light Bar 20LED IP65 Waterproof View on Amazon 7.1 The Nilight 2PCS Trailer Tail Light Bar 20LED Brake Running Turn Signals Reverse Light Tail Lights are a must-have for any truck, trailer, caravan, van, RV, UTV, camper, or boat owner. These lights are IP65 waterproof and come with a 2-year warranty, ensuring their durability and reliability. With 20 LEDs, they provide bright and clear illumination for brake lights, running lights, turn signals, and reverse lights, making them perfect for any situation. Their easy installation and compatibility with 10-30V power sources make them a convenient and practical addition to any vehicle. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof design, Bright LED lights, Easy installation Cons Bulky size

FAQ

Q: What are tail light assemblies?

A: Tail light assemblies are the parts of a vehicle that contain the brake lights, turn signals, and reverse lights. They are located at the rear of the vehicle and are an essential safety feature.

Q: Can I replace my own tail light assembly?

A: Yes, you can replace your own tail light assembly. Most tail light assemblies are designed to be easily removable and replaceable. However, it is important to consult your vehicle's owner's manual or a professional mechanic before attempting to replace your tail light assembly.

Q: How do I choose the right tail light assembly for my vehicle?

A: To choose the right tail light assembly for your vehicle, you should first check your vehicle's owner's manual for specifications. You can also consult with a professional mechanic or check online for compatible tail light assemblies. It is important to ensure that the tail light assembly is the correct fit and meets all safety regulations.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various truck tail light assemblies, it's clear that these products are essential for enhancing the visibility and safety of your truck. Whether you're looking for front turn signal lights, rear tail light lenses, or complete tail light housings and side fender kits, the options available on the market offer a range of compatibility and durability. Additionally, with advancements in LED technology, products such as the 1960-66 Chevy Truck LED Tail Light provide superior brightness and longevity. Overall, investing in high-quality truck tail light assemblies is a worthwhile decision that can improve your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. Consider the options available and choose the one that best fits your needs.