10 Best Tablet Car Mounts for 2023

Tablet car mounts have become an essential accessory for modern drivers who want to use their device safely while driving. With many brands and models available in the market, choosing the right one can be challenging. However, our research team has tested and analyzed several tablet car mounts, taking into account factors such as compatibility, stability, and ease of use. Customer reviews were also considered to provide honest feedback from real customers. One of the most important features analyzed was the adjustability of the mount to accommodate the diverse range of tablet sizes and shapes available in the market. Our research team also recommends choosing a mount that is easy to install and remove, made from high-quality materials, and has a sturdy construction to ensure the tablet stays secure and protected while driving. Stay tuned for our top-ranking product!

1 OHLPRO Tablet Car Mount Universal Holder OHLPRO Tablet Car Mount Universal Holder View on Amazon 9.7 The OHLPRO Tablet Car Mount is a versatile and durable tablet holder that can securely hold tablets ranging from 7 to 10.5 inches in size. With its 360-degree rotation and TPU suction gel stick, this mount can be easily attached to your car's windshield or dashboard, providing a comfortable viewing angle for your tablet. The mount is also made with high-quality materials that ensure its longevity and durability. Whether you're using your tablet for GPS navigation or entertainment on long drives, the OHLPRO Tablet Car Mount is an excellent choice for any tablet user on the go. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 360 degree rotation, Universal tablet holder, Secure TPU suction gel Cons May not fit larger tablets

2 Xishwon Tablet Mount Holder for Car Dashboard and Windshield Xishwon Tablet Mount Holder for Car Dashboard and Windshield View on Amazon 9.6 The Car Dashboard & Windshield Tablet Mount Holder is a versatile and reliable accessory for anyone who needs to use their tablet or phone while on the road. With its 360° rotation and sturdy TPU suction cup, this mount can securely hold tablets and phones ranging from 4.7-12.9 inches, including the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab. Its sticky gel and pad also ensure that it stays in place on both dashboards and windshields. Whether you need to use your device for navigation, entertainment, or work, this mount is a must-have for any driver. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 360° rotation, TPU suction cup, Compatible with various devices Cons May not fit all dashboards

3 Porfortop Car Dashboard Tablet Mount Holder Porfortop Car Dashboard Tablet Mount Holder View on Amazon 9.1 The Car Dashboard Tablet Mount Holder is a versatile and practical accessory for anyone who needs to use their tablet or phone while on the road. Its 360° rotatable suction cup and large clamp make it easy to securely hold devices ranging from 4.7" to 12.9", including iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab, and iPhone 14/13. The mount is made from high-quality materials and is built to last, providing a stable and secure platform for your device. Whether you need to use your tablet for navigation, entertainment, or work, the Car Dashboard Tablet Mount Holder is the perfect solution. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 360° rotatable, Large clamp, Universal fit Cons May obstruct view

4 APPS2Car Universal Car Mount CD Slot Tablet Holder APPS2Car Universal Car Mount CD Slot Tablet Holder View on Amazon 8.8 The APPS2Car Universal Car Mount is a versatile 2-in-1 CD slot mount that can hold both tablets and smartphones. It is compatible with devices ranging from 7-12.4 inches for tablets and 3.5-7 inches for smartphones. The mount is easy to install and securely holds your device in place while driving, making it perfect for using GPS or streaming music. It also has a 360-degree rotation feature, allowing you to adjust the angle of your device for optimal viewing. The mount is made of durable materials and is built to last. Overall, the APPS2Car Universal Car Mount is a must-have for any driver looking for a safe and convenient way to use their devices while on the road. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fits multiple device sizes, Easy to install, Does not obstruct view Cons May not fit all CD slots

5 HUSSELL Mongoora Car Phone Mount Holder HUSSELL Mongoora Car Phone Mount Holder View on Amazon 8.6 The HUSSELL Mongoora Air Vent Car Phone Mount Holder is a versatile and easy-to-use product that is perfect for anyone looking for a reliable way to mount their smartphone in their car. The magnetic mount securely holds any smartphone, iPhone or Android, and the rotating feature ensures that the phone can be viewed at any angle. This product is perfect for anyone who needs to use their phone for navigation or hands-free communication while driving. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to install and use, and its compatibility with all smartphones makes it a must-have accessory for any car owner. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong magnet holds phone, Fits any smartphone, Rotates for easy viewing Cons May block air vent

6 LISEN iPad Car Holder for Headrest LISEN iPad Car Holder for Headrest View on Amazon 8.4 The LISEN Tablet iPad Holder for Car Mount Headrest is a must-have accessory for any road trip. This iPad car holder is designed to fit all 4.7-12.9" devices and headrest rods measuring 1.77"-8.2". The mount securely attaches to the headrest, allowing passengers to comfortably watch movies, play games, or work on their tablets during long car rides. With its 360-degree rotation, the holder provides flexible viewing angles for optimal comfort. Made of durable materials, the LISEN Tablet iPad Holder for Car Mount Headrest is a reliable and practical travel accessory for both kids and adults. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fits all 4.7-12.9" devices, 360 degree rotation, Easy installation Cons May block rear view

7 Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Suction Cup Holder Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Suction Cup Holder View on Amazon 8 The Scosche MAGHDGPS MagicMount is a versatile magnetic suction cup mount holder that securely holds your mobile devices while driving. With its automotive grade adhesive and neodymium magnets, it can easily attach to any smooth surface in your car. It's compatible with most smartphones and GPS devices, making it perfect for those who need to navigate while on the road. The sleek black suction holder is not only functional, but also adds a touch of style to your car interior. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to store and travel with. Overall, the Scosche MAGHDGPS MagicMount is a reliable and convenient solution for hands-free usage of your mobile devices while driving. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong magnet, Easy to install, Versatile mounting options Cons May obstruct air vent

8 APPS2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder APPS2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder View on Amazon 7.6 The APPS2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder is a versatile and sturdy option for anyone looking to mount their tablet or cell phone in their vehicle. With a long arm gooseneck extension and a suction cup mount, this holder can accommodate tablets and phones ranging from 7-12.4 inches, including the iPad Pro, Air, and Mini. It's perfect for road trips, GPS navigation, and keeping kids entertained in the backseat. The mount is easy to install and adjust, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit for your device. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Flexible gooseneck, Fits various devices, Sturdy suction cup Cons May obstruct view

9 ESamcore Dashboard Tablet Holder for Car ESamcore Dashboard Tablet Holder for Car View on Amazon 7.5 The eSamcore Dashboard Tablet Holder for Car is an ideal solution for those who want to keep their tablets within reach while driving. Designed to securely hold tablets ranging from 6 to 11 inches, this mount features a suction cup that adheres to your car's dashboard for effortless installation. The large clamp ensures that your tablet won't slip or slide out of place, providing a stable and secure viewing experience. Compatible with both Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab, this mount is perfect for using your tablet as a GPS or media player while on the road. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong suction cup, Large tablet clamp, Adjustable viewing angle Cons May not fit all vehicles

10 ICARMOUNT Tablet Car Mount for 7-12.4 Inch Tablets ICARMOUNT Tablet Car Mount for 7-12.4 Inch Tablets View on Amazon 7.1 The ICARMOUNT Tablet Car Mount is a versatile and reliable accessory for your car, truck, or SUV. With a strong suction cup and long gooseneck, this tablet holder can securely hold devices ranging from 7-12.4 inches, including iPads and Samsung Tabs. Whether you're using your tablet for GPS navigation or entertainment during a long road trip, this mount provides a stable and comfortable viewing experience. Plus, its adjustable design allows for easy positioning and customization. Overall, the ICARMOUNT Tablet Car Mount is a must-have for anyone looking for a convenient and safe way to use their tablet on the go. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Versatile tablet size compatibility, Flexible gooseneck for adjustable positioning, Secure suction cup mount Cons May not fit all vehicle models

Q: What are tablet car mounts used for?

A: Tablet car mounts are used to securely hold a tablet in place while driving. They allow for hands-free use of the tablet while driving, making it easier to use GPS, play music, or watch videos without having to hold the device.

Q: Can phone car mounts damage my phone?

A: If used properly, phone car mounts should not damage your phone. Most phone car mounts use a secure grip mechanism that holds the phone in place without applying pressure to the phone's buttons or ports. However, it is important to choose a high-quality mount and follow the manufacturer's instructions to avoid any potential damage.

Q: Are GPS car mounts necessary if my car already has built-in GPS?

A: While built-in GPS systems are convenient, they may not always be reliable or up-to-date. GPS car mounts allow you to use your phone or tablet as a GPS device, which can be more reliable and provide more up-to-date information. Additionally, using a GPS car mount can save you money by not having to pay for expensive built-in GPS system updates.

After conducting extensive research on tablet car mounts, it's clear that there are a variety of great options available for consumers. These mounts offer a convenient way to keep your tablet secure and accessible while driving, whether you're using it for navigation, entertainment, or work. From magnetic air vent mounts to suction cup holders, there's a solution for every need and preference. Whether you're looking for something that's easy to install, adjustable, or has multiple device compatibility, there's a tablet car mount out there that will meet your needs. So if you're in the market for a tablet car mount, we encourage you to check out these products and find the one that's right for you.