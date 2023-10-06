10 Best Truck Ignition Coils for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested various truck ignition coils to determine the best options available for you. Truck ignition coils play a vital role in the ignition system of a vehicle, providing the spark that ignites the fuel and air mixture in the engine. If the ignition coil is defective, a truck won't start, and it may also result in poor fuel efficiency, reduced engine power, and even engine damage over time. We have analyzed essential criteria such as durability, compatibility, and customer reviews to determine the top-ranking products in this category, which we will share with you. We also provide expert insights and tips to help you choose the best ignition coil for your truck, taking into account factors such as your vehicle's make and model and any modifications or upgrades. With our help, you can make an informed decision and enjoy the benefits of a properly functioning ignition system.

1 MAS Ignition Coils DG508 with Motorcraft Spark Plugs MAS Ignition Coils DG508 with Motorcraft Spark Plugs View on Amazon 9.9 The MAS Ignition Coils DG508 and Motorcraft OEM Spark Plugs SP413 Compatible with Ford F-150 Mustang V8 4.6L pack of 8 are high-quality replacements that are perfect for those who want to revamp their vehicle's ignition system. These coils and spark plugs are designed to work seamlessly with Ford F-150 Mustang V8 4.6L engines, ensuring that you get the best performance possible. With easy installation and durable construction, these ignition coils and spark plugs are sure to meet your expectations and keep your engine running smoothly. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, Improved engine performance, Durable and reliable Cons May not fit all models

2 MAS Ignition Coil Pack and Spark Plug Set MAS Ignition Coil Pack and Spark Plug Set View on Amazon 9.5 The MAS Set of 6 Ignition Coil Pack & 6Pcs Motorcraft Platinum Spark Plug SP589 is a highly compatible and reliable replacement for UF553 UF595 5C1652 E1053 ignition coils. Perfect for Ford Mustang, Lincoln Edge, Explorer, F150, MKS, MKT, and MKX with 3.7 3.5 V6 engines. Made with high-quality materials, this set is built to last and will ensure a smooth and powerful performance with improved fuel efficiency. Easy to install, this set comes with everything you need to upgrade your ignition system and get your vehicle running at its best. Don't settle for less, upgrade to the MAS Set of 6 Ignition Coil Pack & 6Pcs Motorcraft Platinum Spark Plug SP589 today. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 6, Compatible with many models, High quality material Cons May not fit all models

3 RANSOTO Ignition Coil and Spark Plug Set RANSOTO Ignition Coil and Spark Plug Set View on Amazon 9.2 The RANSOTO Ignition Coil DG508 & Spark Plug SP479 is a must-have for owners of 5.4L Ford Expedition, F-150, F-250, F-350, Excursion, Lincoln Navigator, E-150, E-250, and E-350 vehicles. This set of 8 coils and spark plugs provides reliable and efficient performance, ensuring that your vehicle runs smoothly and efficiently. The coils are made of high-quality materials and are designed to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh conditions. The spark plugs are also made to last, offering consistent ignition and improved fuel efficiency. With easy installation and a great price, this is a smart investment for any Ford or Lincoln owner. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple vehicles, Set of 8 coils and plugs, Improves engine performance Cons May not fit all models

4 Ignition Coil Pack Set for GM Vehicles Ignition Coil Pack Set for GM Vehicles View on Amazon 9 The Ignition Coil Pack Set of 8 is an essential component for Cadillac, Chevy, and GMC vehicles such as Escalade, Silverado, Avalanche, Express 3500, Suburban, Tahoe, Sierra, Savana, and Yukon. This set replaces 12558693, GN10298, C1208, and D581, making it a convenient and cost-effective solution. Made of high-quality materials, this set is durable and long-lasting. With easy installation, this set ensures efficient ignition, better fuel economy, and improved engine performance. Don't compromise on quality and choose the Ignition Coil Pack Set of 8 for your vehicle. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple models, Replaces multiple part numbers, Comes in a set of 8 Cons May not fit all models

5 MAS Ignition Coil Pack and Spark Plugs MAS Ignition Coil Pack and Spark Plugs View on Amazon 8.6 MAS Set of 10 Ignition Coils Pack DG508+Motorcraft Spark Plugs SP479 Compatible with Ford E350 E450 F250 F350 F450 F550 Econoline Super Duty F53 6.8L V10 DG457 DG472 DG491 3W7Z-12029-AA is a high-quality product perfect for Ford truck owners. The set includes 10 ignition coils and motorcraft spark plugs that are compatible with Ford models like E350, E450, F250, F350, F450, F550, Econoline Super Duty, and F53 6.8L V10 DG457 DG472 DG491 3W7Z-12029-AA. These ignition coils are easy to install and work efficiently, providing your truck with the power it needs. In summary, this set is a great option for Ford truck owners who want to replace their old ignition coils and spark plugs with a reliable and efficient set. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 10 coils, Compatible with many models, Includes spark plugs Cons May not fit all models

6 MAS 8 Pack Curved Boot Ignition Coil MAS 8 Pack Curved Boot Ignition Coil View on Amazon 8.2 The MAS 8 Pack Curved Boot Ignition Coil DG508 Compatible with Ford Lincoln Mercury 4.6L 5.4L V8 C1454 C1417 FD503 DG457 DG472 DG491 F523 is an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their vehicle's ignition system. Made from high-quality materials, these ignition coils are designed to provide reliable and consistent performance. With their unique curved boot design, they are easy to install and can help to improve engine performance and fuel efficiency. They are compatible with a range of Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury models, making them a versatile and affordable choice for anyone looking to improve the performance of their vehicle. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with many models, Curved boot design for better connectivity, Comes in a pack of 8 Cons May not fit all models

7 ENA Ignition Coil Pack for Dodge Jeep Ram Vehicles ENA Ignition Coil Pack for Dodge Jeep Ram Vehicles View on Amazon 8 The ENA Ignition Coil Pack is a compatible replacement for a variety of Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and other vehicles. This coil pack is designed to improve the performance and efficiency of your vehicle by providing reliable and consistent ignition. It is made with high-quality materials and is easy to install. Whether you have a 2.5L, 3.9L, 5.2L, or 5.9L engine, this coil pack is a great option to consider for improved reliability and performance. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple models, Easy to install, Improves engine performance Cons May not fit all models

8 MAS Set of 8 Round Ignition Coils Pack MAS Set of 8 Round Ignition Coils Pack View on Amazon 7.8 The MAS Set of 8 Round Ignition Coils Pack is a high quality replacement for Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. Made with durable materials, these coils are compatible with Silverado, Tahoe, Suburban, Sierra, and more. They offer reliable performance and easy installation, making them a great choice for those in need of a replacement. Whether you're a mechanic or a DIY enthusiast, these ignition coils are a great investment for your vehicle. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with many models, Set of 8 coils, Easy replacement Cons May not fit all models

9 AUTOSAVER88 Coil Packs and Spark Plugs Combo for Ford Vehicles AUTOSAVER88 Coil Packs and Spark Plugs Combo for Ford Vehicles View on Amazon 7.3 The AUTOSAVER88 Coil Packs and Spark Plugs Combo is a must-have for any 2005-2008 Ford or Lincoln vehicle owner. This set of 8 high-quality coils and spark plugs ensures reliable ignition and maximum performance. Made with durable materials, these coil packs and spark plugs will last for years to come. Whether you're looking for a replacement or an upgrade, the AUTOSAVER88 Coil Packs and Spark Plugs Combo is a great choice. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple models, Set of 8, Includes coil packs and spark plugs Cons May not fit all models

10 AM Autoparts Ignition Coil and Spark Plug Kit for Ford 5.4L V8 Truck Van SUV Set of 16 AM Autoparts Ignition Coil and Spark Plug Kit for Ford 5.4L V8 Truck Van SUV Set of 16 View on Amazon 7.1 The Ignition Coil & Platinum Spark Plug Kit Set of 16 for Ford 5.4L V8 Truck Van SUV is a must-have for any Ford truck or SUV owner. Designed to provide reliable ignition and improved fuel efficiency, this kit includes 16 high-quality ignition coils and platinum spark plugs. With easy installation and a durable design, this kit is perfect for those who want to keep their vehicle running smoothly and efficiently. Whether you use your truck for work or play, this kit is sure to deliver the performance and reliability you need. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete set of 16, Includes platinum spark plugs, Fits Ford 5.4L V8 Cons May not fit other vehicles

FAQ

Q: What are ignition coils?

A: Ignition coils are electronic devices that are responsible for providing sparks to ignite fuel in the engine. They are commonly found in vehicles such as trucks, motorcycles, and cars.

Q: How do I know if my ignition coil is faulty?

A: A faulty ignition coil can lead to a variety of problems, including difficulty starting the engine, engine misfires, and poor fuel efficiency. If you notice any of these symptoms, it is recommended to have your ignition coil checked by a professional mechanic.

Q: Can I replace my own ignition coil?

A: While it is possible to replace your own ignition coil, it is recommended to have it done by a professional mechanic. Ignition coils can be difficult to access and require specialized tools to remove and install properly. It is important to have the job done correctly to avoid further damage to your vehicle.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of several truck ignition coils, it's clear that the quality and performance of these products can vary greatly. However, with the right research and information, truck owners can find high-quality ignition coils that can help improve engine performance and longevity. Whether you're looking for a set of 6 or 8 ignition coils, or a kit that includes both coils and spark plugs, there are options available that can meet your needs. By investing in quality ignition coils, truck owners can ensure that their vehicles run smoothly and efficiently for years to come. So, if you're in the market for new ignition coils, be sure to consider your options carefully and choose a product that meets your specific needs.