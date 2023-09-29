10 Best Truck Intake Manifolds Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best truck intake manifold can be a daunting task given the many available options. However, selecting the right product is crucial for your engine's performance. Our research has tested and compared different products to help you choose the best one. The truck intake manifold plays a crucial role in controlling the airflow into your engine, which can increase horsepower, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance throttle response. Using high-quality materials such as aluminum and stainless steel, we evaluated the design and positive customer feedback of each product. Keep in mind that compatibility with your truck's engine is essential, and professional assistance may be necessary during installation. Choose wisely, and enjoy the benefits of improved engine performance.

1 GANGMU TEC Turbo Inlet Elbow for Duramax 6.6L GANGMU TEC Turbo Inlet Elbow for Duramax 6.6L View on Amazon 9.9 The LLY Engine Turbo Mouthpiece, Inlet Manifold Intake Elbow for 2004-2005 Duramax 6.6L Only, Including Silverado Sierra Trucks is a high-quality replacement for the original part. Made from durable materials, this product is designed to improve the performance of your engine by increasing airflow and reducing turbulence. It is easy to install and fits perfectly with no modifications required. This product is perfect for those who want to enhance the performance of their truck and get the most out of their engine. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Improves engine performance, Easy to install, Durable and long-lasting Cons May not fit all models

2 LOSTAR Fuel Injector Spacer Set LS1 LS6 LOSTAR Fuel Injector Spacer Set LS1 LS6 View on Amazon 9.6 The LOSTAR Fuel Injector Spacer Set LS1 LS6 Intake Manifold to LS Truck Injector 551371 is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the performance of their LS engine. Made from high-quality materials, this injector spacer set helps to increase fuel atomization and air flow, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and increased horsepower. With easy installation and compatibility with a range of LS engine models, this product is perfect for those looking for a simple yet effective upgrade. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Improves fuel atomization, Fits LS engine perfectly Cons May not fit all truck models

3 ICT Billet Fuel Injector Spacer Set LS Truck Adapter ICT Billet Fuel Injector Spacer Set LS Truck Adapter View on Amazon 9.1 The ICT Billet Fuel Injector Spacer Set of 8 is a high-quality product that is designed and manufactured in the USA. This LS2 Intake Manifold to LS Truck Injector Adapter is compatible with L33, LM4, LM7, LR4, LQ4, and LQ9 engines. These spacers are perfect for those who want to upgrade their fuel system and improve their engine's performance. The set of 8 spacers is lightweight and made of durable materials, ensuring long-lasting performance. Its easy installation process makes it a convenient choice for DIY enthusiasts. Overall, this product is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their vehicle's fuel system. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality material, Easy to install, Designed and made in USA Cons May not fit all engines

4 ICT Billet Fuel Injector Spacer Set of 8 ICT Billet Fuel Injector Spacer Set of 8 View on Amazon 8.8 The ICT Billet Fuel Injector Spacer Set of 8 is a high-quality product designed and manufactured in the USA. This product is perfect for those who need to adapt LS3 injectors to a truck intake manifold and is compatible with LS3, L33, LM4, LM7, LR4, LQ4, and LQ9. The set includes eight spacers and is made of durable materials. With this product, you can easily upgrade your vehicle's performance and ensure a smooth ride. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Made in USA, Compatible with multiple models, High quality Cons May not fit all models

5 A-Team Performance Intake Manifold Fitting Chrome A-Team Performance Intake Manifold Fitting Chrome View on Amazon 8.6 The A-Team Performance Intake Manifold Fitting is a high-quality accessory designed to fit most intake manifolds. Made from durable materials, this fitting features a 90° angle and a 1/2" NPT thread that connects to a 5/8" hose. It has a sleek chrome finish that not only looks great but also resists corrosion and wear. This fitting is perfect for custom engine builds and provides a secure and leak-free connection for your vehicle's intake system. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Chrome finish looks great, Easy to install, Durable construction Cons May not fit all vehicles

6 ICT Billet Fuel Pressure Regulator Bypass Plug ICT Billet Fuel Pressure Regulator Bypass Plug View on Amazon 8.3 The ICT Billet Fuel Pressure External Regulator Bypass Plug for LS Truck Intake Manifold Rail is an excellent solution for those looking to remove the fuel pressure regulator from their LS truck intake manifold. Made in Wichita, Kansas from aerospace grade billet aluminum, this plug is durable and built to last. It's easy to install and provides a cleaner look under the hood. This plug is perfect for anyone looking to simplify their LS engine setup and improve the overall appearance of their engine bay. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality billet aluminum, Made in the USA, Easy installation Cons Only compatible with LS Truck Intake Manifold Rail

7 A-Team Performance EFI Intake Manifold for GM LS3/L92 A-Team Performance EFI Intake Manifold for GM LS3/L92 View on Amazon 7.9 The A-Team Performance EFI Fabricated Intake Manifold with Fuel Rails and Throttle Body Short is a top-quality product that is compatible with GM Chevrolet LS3 L92 SBC Small Block Chevy V8 GEN. III/IV (LS-BASED) Silver. This product is made from high-quality materials, including aluminum and stainless steel, to ensure durability and longevity. The intake manifold is designed with precision and care to ensure maximum performance and efficiency. It is perfect for those who are looking to upgrade their engine and achieve better performance. The product also comes with easy-to-follow instructions, making installation a breeze. Overall, this is an excellent product that provides great value for money. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High quality fabrication, Easy installation, Improved engine performance Cons May not fit all LS engines

8 ICT Billet LS Truck Intake Bolt Kit ICT Billet LS Truck Intake Bolt Kit View on Amazon 7.6 The ICT Billet USA Made LS Truck Intake Manifold Bolt Kit is a durable and reliable solution for those looking to upgrade their intake manifold. Made in the USA, this kit is compatible with a range of models, including the Silverado, Sierra, Yukon, Tahoe, Express, and Suburban. It's designed to fit LQ4, LQ9, LM7 4.8L, 5.3L, and 6.0L engines, making it a versatile choice for those seeking improved performance. Overall, this kit is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their engine's reliability and performance. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Made in USA, Easy installation, Strong and durable Cons May not fit all models

9 ICT Billet 1/2 Inch Hose Barb Vacuum Port Fitting ICT Billet 1/2 Inch Hose Barb Vacuum Port Fitting View on Amazon 7.3 The ICT Billet 1/2" Hose Barb Vacuum Port Fitting is an essential upgrade for LS Truck Intake Manifold Rear Brake Boost LQ4 551927-BARB. Made with high-quality materials, this fitting ensures a secure and leak-free connection for vacuum lines. Its compact size and easy installation make it perfect for those looking to improve their vehicle's performance. It can also be used for a variety of other applications, making it a versatile addition to any toolbox. Overall, the ICT Billet 1/2" Hose Barb Vacuum Port Fitting is a must-have for any car enthusiast or mechanic looking to enhance their vehicle's performance. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy installation, High quality material, Improved performance Cons May not fit all vehicles

10 ICT Billet Fuel Pressure Regulator with Gauge ICT Billet Fuel Pressure Regulator with Gauge View on Amazon 7.1 The ICT Billet Fuel Pressure External Regulator Plug w/Gauge for LS Truck Intake Manifold Rail is a top-quality product made from aerospace grade billet aluminum in Wichita, Kansas. It is designed to regulate fuel pressure and monitor it with a gauge, making it a must-have for anyone seeking to optimize their LS Truck's performance. This easy-to-install product is durable, lightweight, and comes in a compact size that fits perfectly on the intake manifold rail. The ICT Billet Fuel Pressure External Regulator Plug w/Gauge is ideal for those who want to improve their LS Truck's fuel efficiency, increase horsepower, and achieve a smoother ride. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Made in USA, Aerospace grade billet aluminum, Includes gauge Cons May not fit all vehicles

FAQ

Q: What is an intake manifold?

A: An intake manifold is a component of an engine that distributes air and fuel to the cylinders.

Q: What is the purpose of an intake manifold?

A: The purpose of an intake manifold is to ensure that the air and fuel mixture is evenly distributed to each cylinder, which is essential for proper engine performance.

Q: Can the intake manifold affect the performance of my vehicle?

A: Yes, a faulty or poorly designed intake manifold can negatively impact the performance of your vehicle, leading to decreased power, poor fuel efficiency, and other issues. It's important to choose a high-quality intake manifold that is designed for your specific make and model of vehicle.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing various truck intake manifold products, it's clear that there are several great options available for those in need of an upgrade. Fabricated intake manifolds with fuel rails and throttle bodies are a popular choice, as are intake manifold fittings and spacer sets. Additionally, LS truck intake manifold bolt kits and vacuum port fittings are essential for proper installation. No matter which option you choose, upgrading your truck's intake manifold can result in improved performance and fuel efficiency. Don't hesitate to take the leap and give your truck the upgrade it deserves.