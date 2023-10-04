8 Best Hydraulic Proportioning Valves for 2023

Our Top Picks

Hydraulic proportioning valves are an essential component of any hydraulic system, as they help to control the pressure and flow rate of the hydraulic fluid. This allows for precise control of the system, which is important for various industrial and automotive applications. These valves are popular due to their ability to improve system efficiency, reduce wear and tear, and minimize the risk of system failure. However, selecting the right hydraulic proportioning valve can be challenging, as factors such as the maximum pressure and flow rate of the system, the type of fluid used, and the application must be considered. In this article, we analyzed multiple criteria, including durability, ease of installation, and customer reviews, to provide our readers with insights and tips on selecting the best hydraulic proportioning valve for their specific needs.

1 Summit Hydraulics Proportional Flow Divider Valve 8 GPM Summit Hydraulics Proportional Flow Divider Valve 8 GPM View on Amazon 9.8 The Hydraulic Proportional Flow Divider Valve is a high-quality product that provides 50:50 flow division with 8 GPM and 3/8â€ NPT Ports. This versatile valve is perfect for a range of hydraulic applications, including construction equipment, agricultural machinery, and industrial machinery. With its durable materials and precise flow control, this valve is a reliable and efficient choice for any hydraulic system. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Proportional flow division, Easy to install, Durable construction Cons May not be compatible with all systems

2 Hydraulic Flow Divider Combiner Valve, 2-Way, 50:50, 16 GPM, 1/2 NPT. Hydraulic Flow Divider Combiner Valve, 2-Way, 50:50, 16 GPM, 1/2 NPT. View on Amazon 9.4 The Hydraulic Proportional Flow Divider Combiner Valve is a versatile and reliable tool for any hydraulic system. With a 2-way design and a 50:50 flow split, this valve is perfect for applications that require equal flow to two separate circuits. The valve has a maximum flow rate of 16 GPM and features 1/2" NPT connections. Made with high-quality materials, this valve is built to last and withstand even the toughest conditions. Whether you're using it for industrial or agricultural purposes, the Hydraulic Proportional Flow Divider Combiner Valve is a must-have for any hydraulic system. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Proportional flow division/combiner, 50:50 split ratio, 16 GPM capacity Cons May require professional installation

3 RunGong Proportional Control Valves with PTO Switch. RunGong Proportional Control Valves with PTO Switch. View on Amazon 9.1 The RunGong Proportional Control Valves with PTO Switch Dump Truck Tipper Hydraulic System Slow Down Function HYVA Air Operated Camion Black is a must-have for those in the construction and hauling industry. With its slow down function, it ensures safe and controlled tipping of heavy loads. The air-operated system makes it easy to use and the black design adds a sleek touch. Its high-quality materials guarantee durability and reliability for long term use. It's a game-changer for hydraulic systems and a valuable investment for any professional. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Proportional control valves, Slow down function, Air operated Cons Limited information available

4 Pyhodi Hydraulic Flow Control Valve Pyhodi Hydraulic Flow Control Valve View on Amazon 9 The Hydraulic Flow Control Valve for Dump Trucks is an essential component for those in the construction and transportation industry. With its proportional control valves and air-operated slow down function, it ensures that the hydraulic system of your dump truck operates smoothly and with precision. Compatible with PTO switch dump trucks, this valve can handle heavy loads with ease. Made with high-quality materials, it is durable and reliable, giving you peace of mind while on the job. Whether you are using your dump truck for construction, mining, or transportation, this hydraulic flow control valve will make your job easier and more efficient. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Proportional control for precision, Slow down function for safety, Air operated for convenience Cons May require professional installation

5 A-Team Performance Brake Proportioning Valve Steel Lines. A-Team Performance Brake Proportioning Valve Steel Lines. View on Amazon 8.5 The A-Team Performance Brake Proportioning Valve Steel Lines are a must-have for any car enthusiast looking to fine-tune their brake system. With both 9/16" and 1/2" ports for PV2 and PV4 valves, these chrome lines are easy to install and provide excellent durability. Made from high-quality steel, these lines ensure that your brake system is reliable and efficient. Whether you're using your car for racing or just daily driving, the A-Team Performance Brake Proportioning Valve Steel Lines are the perfect upgrade to any brake system. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Steel lines for durability, Chrome finish for style, Compatible with PV2 and PV4 valves Cons May require professional installation

6 Summit Hydraulics Proportional Flow Divider Combiner Valve Summit Hydraulics Proportional Flow Divider Combiner Valve View on Amazon 8.2 The Hydraulic Proportional Flow Divider Combiner Valve is a top-of-the-line valve with 2-way, 50:50 flow capabilities, 16 GPM flow rating, and 10 SAE ports. Made with quality materials, this valve is durable and built to last. It's perfect for applications requiring precise flow control, such as hydraulic winches, plows, and lifts. The valve's proportional flow control feature ensures smooth and consistent operation, making it a reliable choice for any hydraulic system. Its compact size also makes it easy to install and use. Overall, the Hydraulic Proportional Flow Divider Combiner Valve is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a high-quality hydraulic valve. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Proportional flow division, Combining of flows, High flow capacity Cons May require professional installation

7 A-Team Performance Aluminum Proportioning Valve Disc Disc Brake PV4 Universal. A-Team Performance Aluminum Proportioning Valve Disc Disc Brake PV4 Universal. View on Amazon 8.1 The A-Team Performance Aluminum Proportioning Valve Disc/Disc Brake PV4 Universal is a must-have for any Chevy or GM vehicle owner. This high-quality valve is made from durable aluminum and is designed to fit a wide range of models. It allows for precise brake pressure adjustment, ensuring optimal performance and safety. Whether you're racing on the track or cruising on the highway, this valve is essential for smooth, reliable braking. Its compact size and easy installation make it a convenient upgrade for any vehicle. Get the most out of your brakes with the A-Team Performance Aluminum Proportioning Valve Disc/Disc Brake PV4 Universal. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Aluminum material, Compatible with GM/Chevy, Disc/disc brake function Cons May not fit all models

8 MOTTROL Proportional Hydraulic Pump Solenoid Valve MOTTROL Proportional Hydraulic Pump Solenoid Valve View on Amazon 7.6 The YN35V00048F1 Proportional Hydraulic Pump Solenoid valve is an aftermarket replacement excavator part that is applicable to excavator SK200-8 SK210-8. This high-quality solenoid valve is made of durable materials that ensure it can withstand harsh conditions and heavy usage. It is easy to install and operates smoothly, making it an ideal choice for those in need of a reliable replacement part. Its most common uses include controlling the flow of hydraulic fluid and regulating the pressure of the hydraulic system. With its precise and proportional control, this solenoid valve helps to improve the overall performance and efficiency of the excavator. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality replacement part, Easy to install, Works with specific excavator models Cons Limited compatibility

Q: What are hydraulic proportioning valves used for?

A: Hydraulic proportioning valves are used to control the amount of hydraulic fluid that flows to different components of a hydraulic system. This allows for precise control of the system and can help prevent damage or failure of the system.

Q: What is an electronic proportioning valve?

A: An electronic proportioning valve is a type of valve that uses electronic signals to control the flow of fluid through a system. This type of valve is often used in automotive and industrial applications where precise control is required.

Q: What is a brake proportioning valve?

A: A brake proportioning valve is a type of valve that regulates the pressure between the front and rear brakes in a vehicle. This helps to ensure that the brakes are evenly balanced and prevents the vehicle from skidding or losing control during sudden stops or turns.

After conducting a thorough review of several hydraulic proportional valves, it is clear that these products offer a range of benefits for those in need of precise flow control. Whether you are looking for a flow divider valve or a proportional control valve with a PTO switch, there are options available to suit your needs. These valves are designed to slow down functions and operate with hydraulic systems, making them ideal for dump trucks and other heavy machinery. We highly recommend considering these products if you are in the market for dependable and accurate flow control.