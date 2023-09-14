8 Best Selling 225/70r19.5 Tires for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've tested and researched numerous 225/70r19.5 tires to present you with the best available options. Selecting the right tire is crucial as it can affect your vehicle's performance, safety, and overall driving experience. When choosing a tire, it's important to consider its durability, comfort, and ability to handle different weather conditions. Commercial drivers who transport heavy loads often spend long hours on the road, so a tire that reduces road noise and provides a smooth ride is essential for their well-being. Customer reviews can also provide valuable insights into a tire's quality and performance. It's crucial to make an informed decision that meets your specific needs. Stay tuned for our top-ranked 225/70r19.5 tire options that satisfy all these criteria and more.

1 Ironman I-109 Commercial Truck Tire 22570R19.5 128M Ironman I-109 Commercial Truck Tire 22570R19.5 128M View on Amazon 9.7 The Ironman I-109 Commercial Truck Tire 22570R19.5 128M is a reliable and durable tire that is perfect for commercial trucks. Made with high-quality materials, this tire is designed to withstand heavy loads and rough road conditions. Its radial construction ensures a smooth ride and excellent handling, while the deep tread pattern provides superior traction and long-lasting performance. Whether you're hauling cargo or transporting passengers, the Ironman I-109 is a great choice for your commercial truck. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable commercial tire, Great traction on all surfaces, Long-lasting tread Cons May not fit all trucks

2 HANKOOK Steer AP AH35 225/70R19.5 G/14 HANKOOK Steer AP AH35 225/70R19.5 G/14 View on Amazon 9.6 The HANKOOK 225/70R19.5 G/14 STEER AP AH35 is a high-quality tire designed for commercial vehicles. Made with durable materials, this tire provides excellent handling and traction on both wet and dry roads. Its optimized tread design ensures even wear, making it a reliable choice for long hauling. Whether you're driving a delivery truck or a heavy-duty trailer, the HANKOOK 225/70R19.5 G/14 STEER AP AH35 will give you the performance and durability you need for a smooth ride. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable, Good traction, Stable handling Cons Limited size options

3 Goodride CM986 Commercial Tire 22570R195 125M Goodride CM986 Commercial Tire 22570R195 125M View on Amazon 9.2 The Goodride CM986 Commercial Tire 225/70R19.5 125M is a reliable and durable choice for any commercial vehicle. Made with high-quality materials, this tire can handle heavy loads and tough road conditions. Its radial construction ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, while the tread pattern provides excellent traction and stability. This tire is ideal for delivery trucks, vans, and other commercial vehicles, and its size and weight make it a perfect fit for a variety of vehicles. Overall, the Goodride CM986 Commercial Tire is a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable and long-lasting tire. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable and long-lasting, Stable and reliable, Suitable for heavy loads Cons May be noisy on rough roads

4 Falken BI-877 Open Shoulder Drive Cruiser Radial Tire Falken BI-877 Open Shoulder Drive Cruiser Radial Tire View on Amazon 9 The Falken BI-877 Open Shoulder Drive Cruiser Radial Tire is a reliable choice for those in need of a durable and high-performing tire. With a size of 225/70R19.5 and a load index of 128M, this tire is perfect for commercial vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. The open shoulder design allows for improved traction and handling, making it ideal for use in all weather conditions. Made with high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship, the Falken BI-877 offers long-lasting performance that drivers can rely on. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Open shoulder design for enhanced traction, Cruiser radial tire for comfortable ride, Durable construction for long-lasting use Cons May not fit all vehicles

5 ROAD CREW 366 Radial Steer All Positions Tire ROAD CREW 366 Radial Steer All Positions Tire View on Amazon 8.7 The 225/70R19.5 14 PLY NEW ROAD CREW 366 RADIAL STEER ALL POSITIONS TIRES are an excellent choice for commercial trucks and heavy-duty vehicles. These tires are designed to provide superior traction and stability on all road surfaces, making them ideal for long-haul trucking and other demanding applications. With their durable construction and high load capacity, these tires are built to last and offer reliable performance mile after mile. Whether you're driving on the highway or navigating rough terrain, the 225/70R19.5 14 PLY NEW ROAD CREW 366 RADIAL STEER ALL POSITIONS TIRES are a top choice for drivers who demand the best from their vehicles. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 14-ply for durability, Suitable for all positions, Radial steer for smooth ride Cons May not fit all vehicles

6 Otani OH-152 Commercial Truck Tire 225/70R19.5 Otani OH-152 Commercial Truck Tire 225/70R19.5 View on Amazon 8.2 The Otani OH-152 Commercial Truck Tire in size 225/70R19.5 is a top choice for truck owners looking for durability and reliability. Made from high-quality materials, this tire is designed to withstand heavy loads and rough terrain. Its tread pattern provides excellent traction and stability, making it ideal for long hauls and tough jobs. With its long-lasting performance and affordable price, the Otani OH-152 is a must-have for any commercial truck owner. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable, Good traction, Suitable for commercial use Cons May produce some road noise

7 Firestone FS561 Commercial Truck Tire 225/70R19.5 Firestone FS561 Commercial Truck Tire 225/70R19.5 View on Amazon 8.1 The Firestone FS561 Commercial Truck Tire is a reliable and durable option for commercial truck drivers. With a size of 225/70R19.5 00, this tire is designed to handle heavy loads and provide excellent traction on the road. Made with high-quality materials, it offers long-lasting performance and improved fuel efficiency. Whether you're hauling freight or transporting passengers, the Firestone FS561 is a great choice for your commercial vehicle needs. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable and long-lasting, Suitable for all weather conditions, Provides excellent traction Cons May produce some road noise

8 Sumitomo ST918 Commercial Truck Tire Sumitomo ST918 Commercial Truck Tire View on Amazon 7.8 The Sumitomo ST918 Commercial Truck Tire 22570R19.5 129L is a reliable and durable option for commercial trucks. Made with high-quality materials, this tire provides excellent traction and stability on the road. Its size and weight make it suitable for a range of commercial vehicles, and it can handle heavy loads with ease. Whether you're driving long distances or making short trips, this tire is a great choice for any commercial truck driver. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable commercial truck tire, Provides excellent traction, Long-lasting tread life Cons May be noisy on highways

FAQ

Q: What do the numbers in 225/70r19.5 mean?

A: The first number (225) represents the tire's width in millimeters. The second number (70) represents the tire's aspect ratio, which is the height of the sidewall as a percentage of the width. The "r" indicates that it is a radial tire, and the last number (19.5) indicates the diameter of the wheel in inches.

Q: What vehicles typically use 225/70r19.5 tires?

A: 225/70r19.5 tires are commonly used on commercial trucks, such as box trucks, delivery trucks, and tow trucks. They are also used on RVs and some larger pickup trucks.

Q: How do I know if 225/70r19.5 tires will fit my vehicle?

A: Before purchasing tires, it's important to check your vehicle's owner's manual or the tire placard on the driver's side door jamb to see what size tires are recommended. You can also consult with a tire professional to ensure that the tires you are considering are the correct size and load rating for your vehicle.

Conclusions

After reviewing multiple 225/70r19.5 tires, we found that each tire had its unique features and benefits. We analyzed the tires based on their durability, fuel efficiency, performance, and overall value. The 225/70r19.5 tire category provides a reliable solution for commercial trucks that require heavy-duty performance. We encourage those in the market for new tires to consider the options we reviewed and determine which tire best fits their specific needs. Whether you choose one of the tires we reviewed or an alternative, invest in a quality tire to ensure your commercial truck's optimal performance, safety, and longevity.