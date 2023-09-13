8 Most Popular 245/55r19 Tires for 2023

Our Top Picks

Discovering the best 245/55r19 tires for your SUV or crossover can be a daunting task, but we're here to help. In this article, we'll provide you with a comprehensive overview of the top-performing tires on the market, taking into account essential criteria such as performance in various weather conditions, durability, and value for money. By reading customer reviews and considering expert insights, you can narrow down your options and find the perfect fit for your vehicle. Stay tuned for our upcoming rankings, where we'll explore each product's unique features and performance in more detail.

1 Pirelli Scorpion All Season Plus 3 24555R19. Pirelli Scorpion All Season Plus 3 24555R19. View on Amazon 9.9 The Pirelli Scorpion All Season Plus 3 245/55R19 107H XL is a high-quality tire that provides excellent performance in all weather conditions. Made from durable materials, this tire is built to last and can handle heavy use without wearing down. It is perfect for SUV drivers who want a reliable tire that can handle any road conditions. The tire has excellent traction and grip on both wet and dry roads, making it a great choice for everyday driving. With its impressive performance and durability, the Pirelli Scorpion All Season Plus 3 245/55R19 107H XL is a great investment for anyone looking for a high-quality tire that can provide reliable performance for years to come. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-season performance, Enhanced wet traction, Quiet and comfortable ride Cons Limited winter performance

2 Milestar MS932 Sport Performance Radial Tire Milestar MS932 Sport Performance Radial Tire View on Amazon 9.4 The Milestar MS932 Sport Performance Radial Tire is an all-season tire designed to provide a smooth and comfortable ride while delivering excellent handling and traction on wet and dry roads. With a size of 245/55R19 and a load index of 103V, this tire is perfect for SUVs and crossover vehicles. Its advanced tread design ensures enhanced grip and stability, while its durable construction guarantees long-lasting performance. Whether you're driving on the highway or hitting the off-road trails, the Milestar MS932 Sport Performance Radial Tire is the perfect choice for your vehicle. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good performance, Handles well, Quiet ride Cons May wear quickly

3 Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail BW 245/55R19 103V SL Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail BW 245/55R19 103V SL View on Amazon 9.2 The FALKEN WILDPEAK A/T TRAIL BW is a versatile and durable tire designed for adventurous drivers. With its aggressive tread pattern and all-terrain capability, this tire excels in both on-road and off-road conditions. Its impressive performance is due to its advanced technology, which includes 3D sipes and silica-infused rubber compounds. Additionally, its optimized carcass construction provides improved stability and handling. Available in size 245/55R19 103V SL, this tire is perfect for SUVs and light trucks. Whether you're exploring rocky terrain or cruising on the highway, the FALKEN WILDPEAK A/T TRAIL BW delivers reliable performance and long-lasting durability. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-terrain traction, Quiet on highways, Long tread life Cons May not perform well on extreme off-road terrains

4 NEXEN Roadian GTX All-Season Tire 245/55R19 103V NEXEN Roadian GTX All-Season Tire 245/55R19 103V View on Amazon 8.9 The NEXEN Roadian GTX All-Season Tire is a reliable and high-performing tire suitable for SUVs and crossover vehicles. With a size of 245/55R19 103V, it provides excellent traction in both wet and dry conditions while also offering a comfortable ride. Made with advanced rubber compounds and 3D sipes, this tire delivers enhanced handling and stability, making it perfect for everyday use. Its all-season capabilities ensure that it can handle any weather condition, making it a versatile choice for drivers. Overall, the NEXEN Roadian GTX All-Season Tire is a great option for anyone looking for a dependable and long-lasting tire. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-season traction, Good handling, Quiet ride Cons Limited sizes available

5 Cooper Wayfarer All-Season Tire 245/55R19 103H Cooper Wayfarer All-Season Tire 245/55R19 103H View on Amazon 8.6 The Cooper Wayfarer All-Season 245/55R19 103H Tire is an excellent choice for drivers looking for a reliable tire that can handle a variety of weather conditions. With its all-season design, this tire is great for use in rain, light snow, and dry conditions. It also features a durable construction that provides excellent traction and handling, making it a great option for both city and highway driving. This tire is a great value for its price and is sure to provide a smooth and comfortable ride for years to come. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-season performance, Excellent traction, Quiet and comfortable ride Cons Limited size availability

6 Firestone All Season Touring Tire 24555R19 103S Firestone All Season Touring Tire 24555R19 103S View on Amazon 8.2 The Firestone All Season Touring Tire 245/55R19 103 S is a great choice for drivers who want a reliable tire that can handle a variety of weather conditions. This tire is designed to provide excellent traction on both dry and wet roads, as well as light snow. The tread pattern is optimized for a comfortable ride, with reduced noise and improved handling. It's made with durable materials and has a long lifespan, making it a smart investment for any car owner. Overall, the Firestone All Season Touring Tire is a solid choice for those seeking a versatile and dependable tire for their vehicle. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-season performance, Quiet and comfortable ride, Good traction on wet roads Cons Not suitable for snow

7 Toyo Tires Open Country A20 All Season Radial Toyo Tires Open Country A20 All Season Radial View on Amazon 8 The Toyo Tires Open Country A20 All-Season Radial in size 245/55R19 103S is a reliable option for SUV and crossover drivers looking for a tire that can handle a variety of weather conditions. Made with durable materials, this tire provides excellent traction on both wet and dry roads, as well as light snow. Its all-season capabilities make it a versatile choice for daily driving and road trips. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Excellent all-season performance, Quiet and comfortable ride, Long-lasting tread life Cons Some customers report poor wet traction

8 MICHELIN CrossClimate2 All-Season Tire 245/55R19 103V MICHELIN CrossClimate2 All-Season Tire 245/55R19 103V View on Amazon 7.7 The MICHELIN CrossClimate2 is a versatile all-season tire that is perfect for SUVs and CUVs. Made with advanced technology, this tire delivers exceptional performance in all weather conditions. Its unique tread design provides excellent traction on wet and dry roads, while also offering great handling and stability. With a 245/55R19 size and a 103V speed rating, the CrossClimate2 is a reliable and durable tire that will keep you safe on the road. Upgrade your vehicle's performance with the MICHELIN CrossClimate2. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-season tire, Great for SUV/CUV, Good traction Cons Not suitable for snow

FAQ

Q: What does 245/55r19 mean?

A: 245/55r19 is the size of the tire. The first number (245) refers to the width of the tire in millimeters. The second number (55) represents the aspect ratio of the tire, which is the ratio of the height of the tire's sidewall to its width. The "r" stands for radial construction and the last number (19) is the diameter of the wheel the tire will fit on, in inches.

Q: What vehicles can use 245/55r19 tires?

A: 245/55r19 tires are commonly used on SUVs and crossover vehicles. Some popular models that use this tire size include the Lexus RX, Acura MDX, and BMW X5.

Q: Are 245/55r19 tires good for winter driving?

A: While 245/55r19 tires can be used in winter conditions, it is important to ensure that they are rated for such use. Look for tires with a mountain/snowflake symbol on the sidewall, indicating that they have been tested and approved for winter driving. It is also important to regularly check tire pressure and consider using dedicated winter tires for improved traction and safety.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various 245/55r19 tires, we have come to the conclusion that this category offers a wide range of high-quality options suitable for all-season use. Each tire we reviewed had unique features that set them apart from the others, but all were designed to provide excellent traction, durability, and comfort. Whether you're looking for a tire that performs well in wet or dry conditions, has low road noise, or offers superior handling, there's a tire on this list that will meet your needs. We encourage you to consider these options when searching for the perfect tire for your vehicle.