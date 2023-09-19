9 Best Selling 215/45r17 Tires for 2023

Our Top Picks

We conducted thorough research on the best 215/45r17 tires available, considering factors such as durability, traction, handling, and price. For drivers prioritizing performance and style, these tires are ideal, offering superior handling, grip, and stability at high speeds. However, choosing the right tires can be daunting with numerous options available. Our research and testing have yielded insights that can help you make an informed decision. We analyzed customer reviews, expert opinions, and industry trends to offer you the most comprehensive guide to the top-ranking products on the market.

1 Summit Ultramax HP All-Season Tire 215/45R17 91W Summit Ultramax HP All-Season Tire 215/45R17 91W View on Amazon 9.7 The Summit Ultramax HP All-Season Tire in 215/45R17 91W is a high-performance tire designed to provide excellent handling and traction in all weather conditions. Made with a unique rubber compound and advanced tread design, this tire offers superior grip on wet and dry roads, as well as improved fuel efficiency. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, while the optimized tread pattern reduces road noise for a comfortable ride. Ideal for sporty sedans and coupes, this tire delivers a smooth and confident driving experience. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-season, High performance, Good traction Cons May wear quickly

2 Forceum HENA All Season Radial Tire P215/45R17 91W Forceum HENA All Season Radial Tire P215/45R17 91W View on Amazon 9.4 The Forceum HENA All Season Radial Tire P215/45R17 91W is a versatile tire that is perfect for all types of weather conditions. Made with high-quality materials, this tire offers exceptional performance and durability. It is designed to provide excellent traction on both wet and dry roads, ensuring a safe and comfortable ride. With its stylish and sleek design, the Forceum HENA All Season Radial Tire P215/45R17 91W is the perfect choice for drivers who want both style and performance. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good traction, Quiet ride, All-season use Cons Limited size availability

3 IRONMAN Imove Gen2 All-Season Tire P215/45R17 91W BSW IRONMAN Imove Gen2 All-Season Tire P215/45R17 91W BSW View on Amazon 9.2 The Ironman Imove Gen2 P215/45R17 91W BSW All-Season Tire is designed for drivers who want a reliable and high-performing tire. With a symmetrical tread pattern and advanced rubber compound, this tire provides excellent traction on both wet and dry roads. It also features a durable construction that resists wear and tear, making it a great long-term investment. Whether you're driving on the highway or navigating city streets, the Ironman Imove Gen2 tire delivers a smooth and comfortable ride that you can depend on. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good all-season performance, Quiet and comfortable ride, Affordable Cons Limited sizes availability

4 Vercelli Strada 2 All Season Tire 215 45R17 91W Vercelli Strada 2 All Season Tire 215 45R17 91W View on Amazon 8.8 The Vercelli Strada 2 All-Season Tire - 215/45R17 91W is a reliable and durable tire that is perfect for all-season use. Made from high-quality materials, this tire provides excellent grip and handling on both wet and dry roads. It is also designed to reduce road noise, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride. Whether you are commuting to work or going on a road trip, the Vercelli Strada 2 All-Season Tire is a great choice for any driver looking for a dependable and long-lasting tire. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-season traction, Quiet ride, Long-lasting tread Cons Limited size availability

5 Fortune Viento FSR702 215/45R17 Fortune Viento FSR702 215/45R17 View on Amazon 8.5 The Fortune Viento FSR702 215/45R17 is a high-performance tire designed for sporty cars and drivers who demand precision and control. Made with advanced technology, this tire provides excellent grip on both wet and dry surfaces, ensuring a comfortable and safe ride. Its unique tread pattern reduces road noise while enhancing stability and cornering. With a durable construction and long-lasting tread life, the Fortune Viento FSR702 is a reliable choice for drivers who want performance without sacrificing comfort. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good handling and grip, Quiet and comfortable ride, Long-lasting tread life Cons Limited availability in some regions

6 Hankook Ventus V2 Concept 2 All Season Radial Tire Hankook Ventus V2 Concept 2 All Season Radial Tire View on Amazon 8.2 The Hankook Ventus V2 Concept 2 All-Season Radial Tire is a reliable and versatile choice for drivers seeking a smooth and comfortable ride in all weather conditions. With its optimized tread design and advanced silica compound, this tire delivers excellent traction on both wet and dry roads, while also providing improved fuel efficiency and reduced road noise. Available in a size of 215/45R17 V, this tire is a great option for a wide range of vehicles, from sedans to sporty coupes. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good all-season performance, Great wet traction, Quiet and comfortable ride Cons Not suitable for snow

7 GT Radial Champiro UHPAS Performance Radial Tire GT Radial Champiro UHPAS Performance Radial Tire View on Amazon 7.9 The GT Radial Champiro UHPAS Performance Radial Tire is a high-quality tire designed for maximum performance. With its 215/45R17 91W size, it's perfect for use on sporty coupes and sedans. The tire offers excellent grip on both wet and dry roads, allowing for confident handling and superior braking. Made with durable materials, it's built to last and provide a smooth ride. Whether you're cruising on the highway or taking on winding roads, the GT Radial Champiro UHPAS Performance Radial Tire is a great choice for drivers looking for exceptional performance. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Great performance, Excellent grip, Smooth ride Cons Limited size options

8 Lexani LXUHP-207 Performance Radial Tire 215. Lexani LXUHP-207 Performance Radial Tire 215. View on Amazon 7.8 The Lexani LXUHP-207 215/45R17 is a high-performance radial tire designed with precision and care. Made with quality materials and advanced technology, this tire offers enhanced stability, handling, and grip on the road. It is perfect for drivers who want a smooth and comfortable ride without sacrificing performance. The tire's tread design provides excellent traction in wet and dry conditions, making it an ideal choice for everyday use. With its durable construction and outstanding performance, the Lexani LXUHP-207 215/45R17 is a reliable and efficient tire that will keep you safe on the road. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Excellent grip on dry surfaces, Quiet and comfortable ride, Good value for performance Cons Not suitable for snow

9 Goodyear Eagle Sport AS VSBTL Radial Goodyear Eagle Sport AS VSBTL Radial View on Amazon 7.5 The Goodyear Eagle Sport A/S VSBTL Radial tire is a high-performance tire that is perfect for those who want a smooth and comfortable ride without sacrificing performance. This tire is designed to provide excellent traction, handling, and stability in both wet and dry conditions. The 215/45R17 91W size is ideal for sports cars and other high-performance vehicles. The VSBTL rating ensures that the tire is capable of handling speeds up to 149 mph. The Goodyear Eagle Sport A/S VSBTL Radial tire is made from high-quality materials and is built to last. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good wet traction, Responsive handling, Smooth and quiet ride Cons Limited snow performance

FAQ

Q: What does 215/45r17 mean?

A: This set of numbers and letters is a code that indicates the size, width, and diameter of the tire. In this case, 215 represents the width of the tire in millimeters, 45 is the aspect ratio (the height of the tire sidewall as a percentage of the width), and 17 is the diameter of the wheel in inches that the tire fits.

Q: Are 215/45r17 tires suitable for all vehicles?

A: No, these tires are designed to fit specific types of vehicles. Before purchasing tires, it is important to check the manufacturer's specifications to ensure they are the correct size and type for your vehicle. Installing the wrong size tire can affect your car's handling, fuel efficiency, and safety.

Q: What is the average lifespan of 215/45r17 tires?

A: The lifespan of any tire depends on various factors such as driving style, weather conditions, and maintenance. Generally, these tires can last anywhere from 40,000 to 60,000 miles with proper care and maintenance. It is important to regularly check the tire pressure, rotate the tires, and replace them when they are worn out to ensure optimal performance and safety on the road.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various 215/45r17 tires, our team has found that these tires offer a great balance of performance and efficiency. We looked at factors such as handling, durability, and overall value for the price. Each tire had its unique strengths and weaknesses, but all of them proved to be reliable options for everyday use. Whether you're looking for a tire that can handle wet or dry conditions, or one that provides a smooth ride, there are plenty of options on the market. We encourage you to explore each tire's specific features and consider which one best suits your needs.