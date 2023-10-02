9 Best Truck Crankshaft Pulleys for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking to upgrade your truck's performance or replace a worn-out part? A high-quality truck crankshaft pulley is essential to keep your engine running smoothly. In this article, we'll provide you with expert insights and tips on selecting the best options available on the market. We analyzed the most important factors, such as durability, weight, and customer reviews, to identify the top-ranking products that consistently deliver high-quality results. By selecting a pulley made from high-quality materials and with optimized design, you can ensure that your engine operates at its best. Stay tuned for our selection of the best truck crankshaft pulleys available.

1 A-Team Performance Crankshaft Pulley Triple Groove. A-Team Performance Crankshaft Pulley Triple Groove. View on Amazon 9.9 The A-Team Performance Crankshaft Pulley Triple-Groove SWP Short Water Pump is a great addition to any small block Chevy engine. Made from durable black steel, this pulley is compatible with SBC 262 265 267 283 302 305 307 327 350 400 engines and is designed to increase performance and reliability. With its triple-groove design, it provides optimal belt alignment and reduces slippage, making it perfect for high-performance applications. This pulley is easy to install and is a great upgrade for anyone looking to improve their engine's performance and reliability. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Triple-groove for multiple belts, Compatible with various small block engines, Durable black steel construction Cons May not fit all models

2 A-Team Performance Double-Groove Crankshaft Pulley. A-Team Performance Double-Groove Crankshaft Pulley. View on Amazon 9.6 The A-Team Performance Crankshaft Pulley Double-Groove SWP Short Water Pump is a high-quality product that is designed to be compatible with Small Block Chevy engines. Made of durable black steel, this pulley is built to last and can withstand the rigors of daily use. Its double-groove design ensures maximum belt grip and reliable performance, making it a popular choice among car enthusiasts and mechanics alike. Whether you're looking to upgrade your engine or simply replace a worn-out pulley, the A-Team Performance Crankshaft Pulley is an excellent choice that delivers outstanding results. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double-groove design, Compatible with a variety of engines, Made of durable steel Cons May not fit all models

3 A-Team Performance Crankshaft Pulley Triple Groove LWP. A-Team Performance Crankshaft Pulley Triple Groove LWP. View on Amazon 9.1 The A-Team Performance Crankshaft Pulley Triple-Groove LWP Long Water Pump is a top-quality accessory for Small Block Chevy engines. Made of durable black steel, it is compatible with SBC 262, 265, 267, 283, 302, 305, 307, 327, 350, and 400. Its triple-groove design ensures optimal belt alignment, while its long water pump allows for more efficient cooling. This pulley is an essential component for any Chevy engine and is sure to provide reliable performance for years to come. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Triple groove for accessories, Made of durable black steel, Compatible with multiple SBCs Cons May not fit all engines

4 KIPA Aluminium Crankshaft Pulley for SBC 350 #8858 KIPA Aluminium Crankshaft Pulley for SBC 350 #8858 View on Amazon 8.8 The KIPA Aluminium Triple Groove Crankshaft Pulley for SB Chevy SBC 350 Crank SWP Short Small Block Chevy with a Short Water Pump is a durable and reliable option for those in need of a 3-groove pulley. Made from a high-quality satin aluminum finish, this pulley is built to last. Its 6.6" size is perfect for those who need a smaller, more compact option. This pulley is perfect for anyone looking to improve the performance and efficiency of their engine. Whether you're a professional mechanic or just someone who enjoys working on cars, the KIPA Aluminium Triple Groove Crankshaft Pulley is a great investment. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable aluminum material, Triple groove design, Fits small block Chevy Cons May not fit all models

5 GM Genuine Parts Crankshaft Pulley GM Genuine Parts Crankshaft Pulley View on Amazon 8.6 The GM Genuine Parts 10085754 Crankshaft Pulley is a durable and reliable component for your vehicle's engine. Made from high-quality materials, this pulley is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use and deliver consistent performance. Its precise fit ensures smooth operation and reduced engine vibration, while its lightweight design helps to improve fuel efficiency. Compatible with a range of GM vehicles, this pulley is an essential component for anyone looking to maintain the performance and longevity of their engine. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Genuine GM part, High quality material, Perfect fit for vehicle Cons May not fit all vehicles

6 X AUTOHAUX Crankshaft Pulley for Chevy SBC 350 Engine X AUTOHAUX Crankshaft Pulley for Chevy SBC 350 Engine View on Amazon 8.3 The X AUTOHAUX Vehicle Crankshaft Pulley Long Water Pump Triple Groove Crank Pulley for Chevy SBC 350 Engine is a must-have for any car enthusiast. Made from high-quality materials, this pulley is designed to optimize your engine's performance by reducing drag and increasing horsepower. Its triple groove design ensures a perfect fit for your Chevy SBC 350 engine, while its long water pump feature adds to its versatility. Whether you're using your car for racing or everyday driving, this pulley is sure to deliver the power and performance you need. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality material, Easy to install, Increases engine efficiency Cons May not fit all vehicles

7 AM Autoparts Harmonic Balancer Crankshaft Pulley Compatible with Dodge Jeep (53020689AB) AM Autoparts Harmonic Balancer Crankshaft Pulley Compatible with Dodge Jeep (53020689AB) View on Amazon 8 The Harmonic Balancer Damper Crankshaft Pulley 53020689AB Compatible With Dodge Truck Jeep is a high-quality replacement part that is made to fit seamlessly into your vehicle. Made from durable materials, this pulley is designed to reduce engine vibration and increase overall performance. It is easy to install and is perfect for those looking for a reliable replacement part for their Dodge Truck or Jeep. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple vehicles, High-quality construction, Easy to install Cons May not fit all models

8 Harmonic Balancer Crankshaft Pulley for Dodge Jeep. Harmonic Balancer Crankshaft Pulley for Dodge Jeep. View on Amazon 7.6 The Harmonic Balancer Crankshaft Pulley for Dodge Jeep Pickup Truck 2.5L L4 is a durable and high-quality product that is perfect for anyone who needs to replace their old or damaged pulley. Made from premium materials, this pulley is designed to provide exceptional performance and long-lasting durability. It is easy to install and is compatible with a wide range of vehicles, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to ensure their engine runs smoothly and efficiently. Whether you are a professional mechanic or a DIY enthusiast, this pulley is sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable construction, Easy to install, Improves engine performance Cons May not fit all models

9 Sawyer Auto Crankshaft Pulley Balancer for Chevy/GMC Truck Sawyer Auto Crankshaft Pulley Balancer for Chevy/GMC Truck View on Amazon 7.3 The Crankshaft Pulley Harmonic Balancer Damper for Chevy GMC Pickup Truck 4.3 is a high quality replacement part that is designed to improve engine performance and reduce vibration. Made with durable materials, this pulley is easy to install and provides a smooth and stable ride. With its precise fit and reliable construction, the Crankshaft Pulley Harmonic Balancer Damper is an essential component for any Chevy or GMC pickup truck owner looking to improve their vehicle's performance. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reduces engine vibrations, Durable construction, Easy installation Cons May not fit all models

FAQ

Q: What is a crankshaft pulley?

A: A crankshaft pulley is a component that is attached to the crankshaft of an engine. It helps to transfer power from the engine to various other parts of the vehicle.

Q: What is the difference between a truck, motorcycle, and car crankshaft pulley?

A: The main difference between a truck, motorcycle, and car crankshaft pulley is the size and design. A truck crankshaft pulley is generally larger and heavier to accommodate the larger engine, while a motorcycle crankshaft pulley is smaller and more lightweight. Car crankshaft pulleys can vary in size and design depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

Q: Why is it important to replace a faulty crankshaft pulley?

A: A faulty crankshaft pulley can cause a number of issues, such as engine misalignment, decreased power, and increased wear on other components. It is important to replace a faulty crankshaft pulley in order to ensure the proper functioning and longevity of your engine.

Conclusions

After carefully reviewing various truck crankshaft pulleys, we can confidently say that there is a wide variety of options available to meet the needs of small block Chevy engines. The A-Team Performance and URO Parts pulleys offer durable steel options with either double or triple grooves for different water pump setups. For Toyota trucks, the Sunluway and WnSEu tools provide a secure solution for holding the crankshaft damper pulley in place during maintenance. No matter which option you choose, make sure to consider the specific needs of your engine to ensure optimal performance.