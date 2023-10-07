10 Top Selling Kid's Body Sunscreens for 2023

Our Top Picks

Protecting your child's skin from harmful UV rays is vital, and selecting the appropriate sunscreen can make a significant difference. With so many options on the market, finding the right sunscreen can be challenging. However, our team has researched and tested numerous kid's body sunscreens and compiled a list of the best options available. We analyzed factors such as effectiveness, safety, and ease of use to provide you with top-ranking options. When choosing a sunscreen, it's crucial to consider factors such as SPF level, ingredients, and application method. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends an SPF of 30 or higher for kids. Additionally, it's important to consider any specific needs your child may have, such as sensitive skin or water resistance. Customer reviews can also be a valuable resource in selecting a sunscreen. Stay tuned for our top-ranking kid's body sunscreens.

1 La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen SPF 100 La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen SPF 100 View on Amazon 9.8 La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 100 is a must-have for anyone looking for a high-quality sunscreen. This sunscreen is perfect for kids, adults, and anyone with sun-sensitive skin. It is oxybenzone and octinoxate-free, ensuring that you are not exposed to harmful chemicals. This unscented sunscreen comes in a 3 fl oz bottle, making it perfect for travel. It is easy to apply, and quickly absorbs into your skin, leaving no greasy residue. The broad-spectrum SPF 100 protection ensures that you are protected from harmful UV rays. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 100 protection, Safe for sensitive skin, Unscented Cons Small size (3 oz)

2 Sun Bum Baby Bum Face Stick SPF 50 (Pack of 2) Sun Bum Baby Bum Face Stick SPF 50 (Pack of 2) View on Amazon 9.5 The Baby Bum Mineral Sunscreen Face Stick is a must-have for parents who want to protect their little ones from harmful UV rays. With SPF 50 and UVA/UVB protection, this fragrance-free sunscreen is safe for sensitive skin and can be used on both the face and body. The travel size 0.45-ounce pack of two makes it easy to take on the go, whether you're headed to the beach or just running errands. Don't leave home without it! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Fragrance-free, Travel size Cons May leave a white cast

3 Aveeno Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Aveeno Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 View on Amazon 9.1 The Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Stick is the perfect solution for parents looking for a safe and effective way to protect their child's skin from harmful UV rays. With broad spectrum SPF 50, this sunscreen stick is sweat- and water-resistant, making it perfect for active children. Designed specifically for sensitive skin, this sunscreen stick is gentle and non-irritating, making it a great choice for kids of all ages. Its compact size makes it easy to apply on the face and body, and it's made with zinc oxide, a natural mineral that provides excellent protection against the sun's harmful rays. With its easy-to-use stick application, the Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Stick is a must-have for any parent's beach bag or outdoor adventure kit. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Sensitive skin friendly, Broad spectrum SPF 50, Sweat and water resistant Cons May leave white residue

4 Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream SPF 40 Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream SPF 40 View on Amazon 8.8 Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream SPF 40 is a great organic mineral sunscreen for kids. It provides broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant, making it perfect for outdoor activities like swimming or playing at the beach. The sunscreen is made with zinc oxide, which is gentle on the skin and safe for the environment. The cream is easy to apply and has a pleasant scent of tangerine and vanilla. It comes in a 2.9 fl oz tube, making it perfect for travel or on-the-go use. Overall, this is a great sunscreen for parents looking for a safe and effective option for their kids. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Organic ingredients, Broad spectrum protection, Water resistant Cons Slightly thick consistency

5 Florida Suncare Sunscreen Spray SPF 15 Florida Suncare Sunscreen Spray SPF 15 View on Amazon 8.5 Florida Suncare's Sunscreen Spray offers SPF 15 protection that is both reef-friendly and vegan-friendly. This lightweight, non-greasy spray is perfect for protecting your skin from harmful UV rays while also providing nourishing moisture with its use of coconut oil. Its water-resistant formula makes it great for use during outdoor activities like swimming or hiking. Get the skin care and protection you need with Florida Suncare's Sunscreen Spray. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reef friendly, Broad spectrum, Water resistant Cons Only SPF 15

6 Supergoop! Sunnyscreen Mineral Stick SPF 50 Supergoop! Sunnyscreen Mineral Stick SPF 50 View on Amazon 8.4 Supergoop! Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Stick SPF 50 is a fantastic option for parents searching for a safe and effective sunscreen for their little ones. This pediatrician tested, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and silicone-free sunscreen stick is perfect for both the face and body. Its non-nano mineral formula provides broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, ensuring that your child is fully protected during outdoor activities. With a weight of 0.7 oz, this sunscreen stick is easily portable and perfect for on-the-go use. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Non-nano mineral formula, Pediatrician tested Cons May leave a white cast

7 MDSolarSciences KidSpray SPF 40 Sunscreen Spray MDSolarSciences KidSpray SPF 40 Sunscreen Spray View on Amazon 8.1 MDSolarSciences KidSpray SPF 40 is a quick-drying, water-resistant sunscreen spray that provides broad-spectrum protection for both face and body. Designed specifically for kids, it's fragrance-free and vegan, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin. With a generous 6 fl oz size, this sunscreen is perfect for everyday use and outdoor activities. Its non-greasy formula makes it easy to apply, and its fast-drying properties ensure that kids can get back to playing in the sun in no time. Protect your kids' skin and keep them safe in the sun with MDSolarSciences KidSpray SPF 40. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Broad spectrum UV protection, Quick dry water-resistant formula, Fragrance-free and vegan Cons Spray nozzle can clog

8 Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 View on Amazon 7.6 Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 Broad Spectrum is a perfect solution for parents looking for a safe and effective sunscreen for their little ones. This water-resistant and fragrance-free body sun spray is specially designed for sensitive skin and provides broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight formula is easy to apply and absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy or sticky residue. With a 6 fl.oz. size, it is perfect for on-the-go protection during outdoor activities. Mustela is a trusted brand among parents, and this sunscreen spray lives up to their high standards. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Mineral-based ingredients, Fragrance-free Cons May leave white residue

9 All Good Baby & Kids Sunscreen Lotion (3-pack) All Good Baby & Kids Sunscreen Lotion (3-pack) View on Amazon 7.5 All Good Baby & Kids Sunscreen Lotion for Face & Body is a must-have for parents who want to protect their little ones from the sun's harmful rays. With UVA/UVB broad spectrum, SPF 30, and water-resistant qualities, it's perfect for outdoor activities. Made with zinc oxide, shea butter, coconut oil, and aloe, this lotion is gentle on sensitive skin. Plus, it's coral reef-friendly, making it a great choice for eco-conscious families. At 3 oz per tube, this 3-pack is a great value for parents who want to keep their kids safe all summer long. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Broad spectrum protection, Coral reef friendly, Natural ingredients Cons Slightly greasy texture

10 Fresh Monster Daily Kids Sunscreen SPF 30 Fresh Monster Daily Kids Sunscreen SPF 30 View on Amazon 7.1 Fresh Monster Daily Kids Sunscreen is an effective and reliable option for parents looking to protect their children from harmful UV rays. With SPF 30 UVA/UVB protection and clear non-nano zinc oxide mineral sunscreen, this sunscreen is safe for both face and body and is also reef safe and hypoallergenic. Its lightweight formula makes it easy to apply and won't leave a greasy residue. Perfect for daily use, this sunscreen is a must-have for any parent looking to keep their child safe in the sun. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear mineral sunscreen, Reef safe, Hypoallergenic for kids Cons May leave slight white cast

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between kid's body sunscreen and adult body sunscreen?

A: The main difference between kid's body sunscreen and adult body sunscreen is the level of protection they offer. Kid's body sunscreen usually has a higher SPF level and is designed to be gentler on their delicate skin. Additionally, kid's body sunscreens are often water-resistant and may have fun colors or scents to make applying them more enjoyable for children.

Q: Can sensitive skin use regular body sunscreen?

A: If you have sensitive skin, it's important to choose a sunscreen that is specifically designed for sensitive skin. Regular body sunscreens may contain ingredients that can irritate your skin and cause a reaction. Look for sunscreens that are labeled "hypoallergenic" or "fragrance-free" to ensure that they are gentle on your skin.

Q: How often should I reapply sunscreen?

A: It is recommended to reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or sweating. Even if your sunscreen is water-resistant, it can still wear off over time, so it's important to reapply regularly to ensure you are getting the maximum protection. Don't forget to apply sunscreen to all exposed areas, including your face, neck, and ears.

Conclusions

After reviewing several kid's body sunscreens, it's clear that there are plenty of options that provide excellent protection without irritating sensitive skin. All of the products we reviewed offered broad-spectrum protection and were water-resistant, making them ideal for long days at the beach or pool. It's important to find a sunscreen that works for your child's unique needs, whether that means a mineral-based formula or one that's unscented. We encourage parents to do their research and test out a few different options to find the best fit for their family. Whatever sunscreen you choose, be sure to apply it liberally and reapply often to keep your little ones safe from harmful UV rays.