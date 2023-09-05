The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
7 Best Plastic Baby Dishes for 2023

Discover the best plastic baby dishes on the market! Keep your little one safe with our top picks. See how they compare today!

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 13:56
7 Best Plastic Baby Dishes for 2023
Our Top Picks

Tiny Twinkle Tableware 3 Pack Dish Set
Munchkin Multi Baby and Toddler Plates 8 Pack
Plaskidy Kids Dinnerware Set
Greenandlife Plastic Dinnerware Set for 6
UpwardBaby Suction Plate and Spoon Set

As parents, choosing the right plastic baby dishes is crucial for a child's mealtime routine. We've researched and tested various options to help parents find the best set that is safe, durable, and easy to clean. Essential criteria such as size, shape, material, and design were analyzed, along with customer reviews. One challenge to consider is the potential for harmful chemicals to leach into the food, making it important to find BPA-free plastic dishes that are dishwasher safe. Expert insights and tips include choosing appropriately sized dishes for your child's age and appetite with non-slip bottoms to prevent spills. Overall, investing in high-quality plastic baby dishes can make mealtime a more pleasant experience for both parents and babies.

1

Tiny Twinkle Tableware 3 Pack Dish Set

9.8

The Tiny Twinkle Tableware 3 Pack Dish Set is an excellent solution for parents who want to provide their young children with durable and safe dinnerware. The BPA-free cups, plates, and bowls are made from polypropylene plastic and come in three attractive colors. Perfectly sized for little hands, these dishes are ideal for mealtime at home or on-the-go. The set is easy to clean and dishwasher safe, making it a practical choice for busy parents.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
BPA-free, 3 pack set, Durable plastic
Cons
Limited color options

2

Munchkin Multi Baby and Toddler Plates 8 Pack

9.4

The Munchkin Multi Baby and Toddler Plates are a versatile and practical addition to any kitchen. With a pack of eight plates, you'll never run out of plates for your little ones. These plates are lightweight and easy for little hands to hold, with deep sides to prevent spills. They're also microwave and dishwasher safe, making mealtime cleanup a breeze. Perfect for babies and toddlers, these plates are a must-have for any parent.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
BPA-free, Durable, Colorful
Cons
May not stick well

3

Plaskidy Kids Dinnerware Set

9.2

The Plaskidy Kids Dinnerware Set for 4 is the perfect solution for parents looking for durable and safe dinnerware for their little ones. Made from BPA-free plastic, this 24-piece set includes plates, bowls, cups, and flatware that are microwave and dishwasher safe. The colorful designs are sure to appeal to children, while the sturdy construction ensures that the dishes can withstand even the most energetic mealtime. This set is a must-have for families with young children who want a worry-free and enjoyable mealtime experience.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Microwave and dishwasher safe, BPA free, Includes flatware set
Cons
Plastic material

4

Greenandlife Plastic Dinnerware Set for 6

8.8

Greenandlife Premium Plastic Dinnerware Sets for 6(24pcs) are the perfect solution for those who want durable, unbreakable, and reusable dishes for outdoor camping or RV trips. Made from high-quality plastic, these plates and bowls are microwave safe and dishwasher safe, making them convenient for everyday use. The lightweight design makes them easy to carry and store, and the multicolor set adds a fun touch to any meal. Whether you're camping or just looking for a durable and reusable dinnerware set, Greenandlife has got you covered.

Rated 8.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Unbreakable, Microwave safe, Dishwasher safe
Cons
Limited color options

5

UpwardBaby Suction Plate and Spoon Set

8.5

The Upward Baby Led Weaning Supplies Green Set with Plate is a great choice for parents looking to introduce their babies to solid foods. The set includes suction plates, spoons, and bowls made from high-quality silicone that are perfect for self-feeding. The suction feature ensures that the plates and bowls stay in place during mealtime and the size is perfect for little hands to hold. The green color is visually appealing and the 8-piece set includes everything you need for your baby's first stage of BLW. Overall, this set makes for a stress-free and enjoyable mealtime experience for both you and your little one.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Suction cups work well, Durable and easy to clean, Great for self-feeding
Cons
Not microwave safe

6

The First Years CoComelon Toddler Dinnerware Set

8.3

The First Years CoComelon Toddler Dinnerware Set is a must-have for parents looking for durable and practical feeding solutions for their little ones. With two reversible baby plates and four textured baby spoons, this plastic dinnerware set and toddler utensils are perfect for introducing solids and self-feeding. The plates feature fun and colorful CoComelon characters that will keep your child engaged during mealtime. The textured spoons are designed to make self-feeding easier for little hands and mouths. Made from BPA-free materials, this dinnerware set is safe for your child and easy to clean. Get the First Years CoComelon Toddler Dinnerware Set today and make mealtime a fun and stress-free experience for both you and your child.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Cute CoComelon design., Durable and long-lasting., Easy to clean and use.
Cons
Limited color options.

7

UpwardBaby Suction Plates and Bowls for Baby

8

UpwardBaby Suction Plates & Bowls for Baby are perfect for parents looking for a safe and easy way to feed their little ones. Made of BPA-free silicone, these plates and bowls come with two baby spoons and are designed to suction to the table, making mealtime mess-free. Suitable for babies aged 6 months and up, these plates and bowls are easy to clean and perfect for baby-led weaning. With a variety of colors to choose from, these baby feeding supplies are a must-have for any parent.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Suction cups keep in place, Comes with spoons, Easy to clean
Cons
Spoons may not be durable

FAQ

Q: Are plastic baby dishes safe for my child?

A: Yes, plastic baby dishes are safe for your child as long as they are BPA-free and phthalate-free. It is important to check the labels and ensure that the dishes meet safety standards before purchasing.

Q: What is the difference between plastic and melamine baby dishes?

A: Plastic baby dishes are made from a variety of materials, including polypropylene and polyethylene, while melamine baby dishes are made from a type of plastic that is durable and break-resistant. Melamine dishes are also lightweight and have a glossy finish.

Q: How should I clean my baby dishes?

A: It is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning your baby dishes. Generally, plastic and melamine dishes can be washed in the dishwasher or by hand with mild soap and water. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or scrubbers that could scratch the surface of the dishes.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing of various plastic baby dishes, it is clear that these products offer a convenient and practical solution for parents looking to introduce their babies to solid foods. Whether you prefer suction plates or non-suction plates with lids, there are plenty of options available on the market. These dishes are generally made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone or plastic, making them safe for infants and toddlers. They are also easy to clean and many are dishwasher and microwave safe. Overall, plastic baby dishes are a great investment for parents looking for durable, practical and safe options for their little ones. We encourage you to consider these products when looking for feeding supplies for your baby.



