9 Most Popular Plastic Baby Dishes for 2023

Our Top Picks

As a parent, choosing the right plastic baby dishes is a crucial decision. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to select one that is safe, practical, and durable. We have conducted extensive research and testing to provide you with the most comprehensive information available. Our analysis includes factors such as safety, durability, ease of cleaning, size, and design to help you make an informed decision. It is essential to consider these criteria when selecting plastic baby dishes to ensure they meet your child's needs. Stay tuned for our upcoming list of top-ranking plastic baby dishes that meet all these essential criteria, and don't forget to read customer reviews to get an idea of real-life performance.

1 Tiny Twinkle Tableware 3 Pack Dish Set Tiny Twinkle Tableware 3 Pack Dish Set View on Amazon 9.9 The Tiny Twinkle Tableware 3 Pack Dish Set is perfect for kids and toddlers. Made with BPA-free polypropylene plastic, the set includes plates, bowls, and cups in sage, charcoal, and ice blue. The lightweight but sturdy design makes it easy for little hands to hold and the set is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Ideal for mealtime or snacks, this set is a great addition to any family kitchen. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros BPA-free material, 3-pack set, Dishwasher safe Cons Limited color options

2 ECR4Kids My First Meal Pal Snack Bowls Citrus ECR4Kids My First Meal Pal Snack Bowls Citrus View on Amazon 9.6 ECR4Kids My First Meal Pal Snack Bowls are the perfect addition to your child's mealtime routine. Made with durable and dishwasher-safe plastic, these stackable bowls come in a fun citrus color and are designed for baby, toddler, and child feeding. With a convenient size and easy-to-hold shape, these bowls are perfect for snacks, cereal, and more. Plus, they're stackable for easy storage. Keep mealtime fun and easy with ECR4Kids My First Meal Pal Snack Bowls. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stackable, Dishwasher safe, Colorful design Cons May not be microwave safe

3 Munchkin Multi Baby and Toddler Plates 8 Pack Munchkin Multi Baby and Toddler Plates 8 Pack View on Amazon 9.1 Munchkin® Multi™ Baby and Toddler Plates are the perfect solution for parents looking for durable and practical dinnerware for their little ones. Made with BPA-free, dishwasher-safe materials, these plates come in a pack of 8 and feature divided sections to keep food separate and easy to eat. Whether you're serving up a meal at home or on-the-go, these plates are a must-have for any parent. Plus, their fun and colorful designs are sure to delight even the pickiest of eaters! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable and long-lasting, Dishwasher and microwave safe, Stackable design for easy storage Cons Colors may fade over time

4 Plaskidy Kids Dinnerware Set for 4 Plaskidy Kids Dinnerware Set for 4 View on Amazon 9 The Plaskidy Kids Dinnerware Set is the perfect solution for parents looking for durable and safe dinnerware for their little ones. This 24-piece plastic set includes plates, bowls, cups, and flatware, all designed with children in mind. Made from BPA-free and microwave/dishwasher safe materials, this toddler dinner set is easy to clean and perfect for everyday use. Plus, the colorful and fun design will make mealtime more enjoyable for kids. Overall, the Plaskidy Kids Dinnerware Set is a great investment for parents looking to make mealtime easier and more fun for their children. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Microwave/Dishwasher safe, BPA-free, Includes flatware set Cons Plastic material

5 UpwardBaby Suction Plate and Spoon Set UpwardBaby Suction Plate and Spoon Set View on Amazon 8.7 The Upward Baby Led Weaning Supplies 8PC Green Set with Plate is perfect for parents looking for safe and practical feeding options for their little ones. The suction plates and bowls keep food in place, while the silicone material is easy to clean and free from harmful chemicals. The set includes spoons for self-feeding and is suitable for infants aged 6 to 12 months. With this BLW utensil set, parents can introduce their babies to new textures and flavors while promoting independent eating habits. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Suction cups keep plates in place, Soft silicone material, Easy to clean Cons Only one color option

6 Youngever Plastic Kids Dinnerware Set Youngever Plastic Kids Dinnerware Set View on Amazon 8.4 The Youngever 54 pcs Plastic Kids Dinnerware Set is a must-have for parents with young children. This set comes in 9 assorted colors and includes cups, plates, bowls, and flatware, making mealtime fun and easy for toddlers. Made from durable plastic, these dishes are perfect for indoor and outdoor use. The set is also easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Say goodbye to broken dishes and hello to stress-free mealtime with the Youngever 54 pcs Plastic Kids Dinnerware Set. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Colorful, Durable, Complete set Cons Not microwave safe

7 UpwardBaby Suction Plate and Bowl Set UpwardBaby Suction Plate and Bowl Set View on Amazon 8.1 The UpwardBaby Suction Plates & Bowls for Baby are a must-have for any parent of a young child. Made of high-quality, BPA-free silicone, these plates and bowls come with two baby spoons and are designed to make feeding time easier and less messy. The suction base keeps the plate or bowl in place, while the deep sides prevent spills and make it easy for little hands to scoop up food. These plates and bowls are perfect for self-feeding toddlers and are also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Suction keeps plate in place, Includes spoons, BPA free Cons Some customers reported difficulty cleaning

8 Greenandlife Plastic Dinnerware Set for 6 Greenandlife Plastic Dinnerware Set for 6 View on Amazon 7.6 Greenandlife Premium Plastic Dinnerware Sets for 6(24pcs) are a perfect choice for those who love outdoor activities like camping, RVing, and picnics. These unbreakable, microwave safe, and dishwasher safe plates, bowls, and cups are made of high-quality plastic, making them lightweight and easy to carry around. The 24-piece set includes six each of plates, bowls, cups, and cutlery, making it a complete dining set for small groups. The multicolor design adds a pop of color to your outdoor dining experience, and the durable construction ensures these dishes will last for many adventures to come. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Unbreakable, Microwave Safe, Reusable Cons Limited color options

9 Munchkin 12pc Baby and Toddler Feeding Set Munchkin 12pc Baby and Toddler Feeding Set View on Amazon 7.3 The Munchkin® 12pc Baby and Toddler Feeding Supplies Set is a must-have for any parent looking to make mealtime a breeze. This set includes plates, bowls, and cups, all designed with little ones in mind. Made from durable and easy-to-clean materials, these feeding supplies are perfect for everyday use. The bright and colorful designs are sure to appeal to your little ones, making mealtime more fun and enjoyable. Whether you're feeding a baby or toddler, this set has everything you need to make mealtime a success. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable materials, Complete set, Dishwasher safe Cons Cups may leak

FAQ

Q: Are plastic baby dishes safe for my child?

A: Yes, plastic baby dishes are safe for your child as long as they are made with BPA-free materials. BPA is a chemical that can be harmful to infants and young children, so it's important to check that the dishes you choose are labeled as BPA-free.

Q: What is melamine and is it safe for my baby?

A: Melamine is a type of hard plastic that is often used to make baby dishes. While melamine is generally considered safe, it's important to ensure that it is labeled as food-grade melamine and is free of other harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde. Always check the labels of your baby dishes to ensure that they are safe for your child.

Q: What should I look for when buying baby dishes?

A: When buying baby dishes, look for materials that are safe and durable. Choose dishes that are BPA-free and made from food-grade materials such as plastic, silicone, or melamine. Additionally, look for dishes that are easy to clean and dishwasher safe for added convenience.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, it's clear that plastic baby dishes are an essential investment for parents looking to make mealtime a breeze. The range of options available on the market today is impressive, with everything from suction plates and bowls to complete dinnerware sets. Not only are these dishes easy to clean and maintain, but they're also BPA-free and safe for little ones to use. Whether you opt for a set with cute designs or a more minimalist look, plastic baby dishes are a must-have for any parent. We encourage you to explore the options and find the perfect set for your family.