If you're a parent, then you know how important it is to have the right highchair accessories. Whether you're looking for a tray, cushion, or harness, there are plenty of products on the market that can make mealtime more comfortable and enjoyable for both you and your little one. That's why we researched and tested a variety of highchair accessories to bring you the best options available.

When choosing highchair accessories, there are a few things to keep in mind. You'll want to consider the age and size of your child, as well as any specific needs they may have. It's also important to think about the design and compatibility of the accessory, as well as its safety features. With this in mind, we've put together a list of the best highchair accessories for 2023 that we believe meet all of these criteria. So, keep scrolling to see our top picks!

Our Top Products

Best Highchair Accessories for 2023

The Floortex Sploshmat Blue Multi-Purpose Protective Floor Mat 40" x 40" for Hard Floors in Caribbean Blue is a must-have for families with young children. Made from durable materials, this mat offers protection for your hard floors from spills, stains, and scratches. It's also easy to clean and maintain, making it perfect for use under highchairs, office chairs, or in any high-traffic area. The Caribbean Blue color adds a pop of color to your space while keeping it looking clean and stylish. This mat is a versatile and practical solution for any home or office.

Pros Durable Easy to clean Non-slip Versatile Cons Pricey Not for carpet Limited color options

Protects hard floors from spills and stains.

The liuliuby Harness Seat is a must-have for parents on the go. Made of durable fabric, this portable high chair seat sack comes with a safety harness to keep your little one secure. It also includes a parent pouch for storing essentials like diapers and wipes. This versatile product can be used at home or on the go, making it ideal for travel. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to take with you wherever you go. Whether you're visiting family or going on vacation, the liuliuby Harness Seat is a convenient and practical solution for keeping your baby safe and comfortable.

Pros Portable Safety Harness Parent Pouch Easy to Use Cons Limited Color Options May Not Fit All Chairs May Not Be Machine Washable

Convenient and safe portable high chair seat for on-the-go dining with baby.

The S&T INC. Splat Mat for Under High Chair is a water-resistant floor mat that measures 42 inches by 42 inches. Made with high-quality materials, this mat is perfect for protecting your floors from spills and messes. It's easy to clean and can be used for a variety of purposes, including arts and crafts. The grey scatter design is both stylish and functional, making it a great addition to any home with young children.

This mat is perfect for parents who want to keep their floors clean and dry. It's also great for daycare centers and classrooms where spills and messes are common. The water-resistant material makes clean-up a breeze, and the large size ensures that the entire area under the high chair is covered. The grey scatter design is both modern and playful, making it a great addition to any home with young children. It's also versatile enough to be used for a variety of other purposes, such as protecting floors during arts and crafts projects.

Pros Water resistant Large size Easy to clean Cute design Cons May slide around Not non-slip Pricey

Great for messy eaters, easy to clean.

The Stokke Tray is a must-have accessory for parents who own a Tripp Trapp Chair and Baby Set. This tray is made with BPA-free plastic and is easy to clean, making it ideal for toddlers aged 6-36 months. The Stokke Tray attaches easily to the Tripp Trapp Chair, providing a convenient surface for mealtime or playtime. Its storm grey color is sleek and modern, blending seamlessly with any decor. This tray is perfect for parents looking for a hassle-free, durable, and stylish option for their little ones.

Pros Convenient to use Easy to clean BPA-free plastic Suitable for toddlers Cons Only compatible with Tripp Trapp Chair and Baby Set May not fit all table heights Can be pricey

Convenient and easy to clean tray for Tripp Trapp Chair and Baby Set, suitable for toddlers 6-36 months.

The WOMUMON 51" Splat Mat is a highly versatile product that can be used for a wide array of purposes. This waterproof and washable mat is perfect for use under high chairs, during arts and crafts activities, or even as a portable play mat or table cloth. The anti-slip floor splash mat is made from high-quality materials and is designed to resist spills and stains, making it a durable and practical choice for parents and caregivers. Whether you're looking for a way to protect your floors or want to provide a safe and comfortable play area for your child, the WOMUMON 51" Splat Mat is an excellent choice.

Pros Large size Waterproof Anti-slip bottom Multipurpose use Cons Limited design options May wrinkle easily May need frequent washing

This spill mat is a must-have for parents with messy eaters and crafters. It's waterproof, anti-slip, and easy to clean.

The Skip Hop Baby Infant Meal Time Essentials with EON 4 in 1 High Chair and Booster is a versatile and practical product perfect for parents of young children. The chair can be used for infants as young as 4 months all the way up to 5 years old, making it a great investment for growing families. The chair is adjustable and can be used as a high chair, booster seat, toddler chair, or regular chair, depending on the child's needs. The blue/grey color scheme is stylish and modern, fitting in with any home decor. The chair is made with durable and easy to clean materials, making mealtime a breeze. Overall, this is a great investment for parents looking for a long-lasting and practical mealtime solution.

Pros Versatile 4-in-1 design Easy to clean Adjustable seat and footrest Stylish and modern look Cons Expensive compared to other high chairs Bulky and heavy Tray can be difficult to remove

The Skip Hop 4-in-1 high chair and booster is a versatile and stylish option for mealtime with your little one.

The Rainbow Cover is a great accessory for parents who already have the Bumbo Seat (Original) pink. Made with high-quality materials, this seat cover is durable and easy to clean, which is perfect for parents with busy schedules. The Rainbow Cover is compatible with the Bumbo Seat, making it a convenient and affordable option for parents who want to add a pop of color to their baby gear. The cover is available in a vibrant rainbow pattern, which is sure to delight both parents and children alike. Use the Rainbow Cover to protect your Bumbo Seat from spills, stains, and everyday wear and tear.

Pros Adds color to seat Easy to install Machine washable Soft and comfortable Cons Only fits Original Bumbo Limited color options May not fit snugly

A colorful and functional cover for the Bumbo Seat.

The Minnebaby High Chair Straps are the perfect solution for parents looking to upgrade their high chair's safety features. These replacement 5-point harness straps are made with durable and high-quality materials that ensure your child's safety and comfort. They are easy to install and adjust, making it hassle-free to use.

These straps are suitable for a wide range of high chairs and can be adjusted to fit your child's size. They are also easy to clean, making them ideal for busy parents. The Minnebaby High Chair Straps are perfect for parents who value their child's safety and want to ensure they are secure while eating. They are also great for parents who want to reuse their high chair and need to replace the worn-out straps.

Overall, the Minnebaby High Chair Straps are a great investment for parents looking to provide their child with a safe and comfortable high chair experience. They are affordable, easy to use, and made with high-quality materials that are built to last.

Pros Easy to install Durable material Adjustable straps Fits most high chairs Cons Limited color options May not fit all chairs No instructions included

The Minnebaby High Chair Straps are a perfect replacement for lost or damaged 5-point harness straps. They are easy to install and provide a secure fit for your child.

The Vevoza Baby Portable High Chair Booster Seat with Carry Bag is a must-have for any parent on-the-go. This cloth harness toddler chair seat comes with adjustable straps to fit any chair, making it easy to set up and use anywhere. The machine-washable design makes it easy to clean after each use. This travel seat accessory is perfect for feeding and eating on the go, and the grey color is both stylish and practical. This booster seat is lightweight and portable, making it easy to pack up and take with you wherever you go.

Parents will love the convenience of this portable booster seat, which can be set up in seconds and used in any chair. The adjustable straps ensure a secure fit, while the cloth harness keeps your little one safe and comfortable. The machine-washable design makes it easy to clean up after meals, and the carry bag makes it easy to take on the go. Whether you're traveling or simply need a booster seat for a restaurant, the Vevoza Baby Portable High Chair Booster Seat is a great choice.

Pros Portable and easy to use Adjustable straps fit any chair Machine washable for easy cleaning Comes with a carry bag Cons May not be suitable for larger toddlers Fabric may wear out over time Limited color options

The Vevoza Baby Portable High Chair Booster Seat is a versatile and convenient accessory for parents on the go. The adjustable straps and cloth harness make it easy to fit onto any chair, while the machine washable fabric ensures easy cleaning. The included carry bag makes it easy to transport, making it a great choice for travel.

The High Chair Straps are the perfect replacement harness straps for most 5 point high chairs. Made with durable materials, these straps are designed to keep your child secure and comfortable during meal times. They are adjustable to fit different sizes and can be easily installed in minutes. These straps are also easy to clean and maintain, making them a great choice for busy parents. Whether you're at home or on-the-go, the High Chair Straps will provide peace of mind and safety for your little one.

Pros Fits most high chairs Easy to install Secure Affordable Cons May not fit all chairs Limited color options May not be as durable

These replacement straps work well with most 5-point high chairs and are easy to install.

Buyers Guide

1. Compatibility: When choosing highchair accessories, it's essential to consider compatibility with your highchair. Not all accessories are universal, and it's essential to ensure that the accessory you choose is compatible with your highchair model. It's also important to check for the safety standards of the accessory to ensure that it's safe to use with your highchair.

2. Functionality: Consider the functionality of the accessory. Will it make feeding time easier? Will it provide extra comfort and support for your baby? Some accessories, such as tray covers and cushions, can make feeding time more comfortable for your little one. Other accessories, such as toy bars and mobiles, can help keep your baby entertained while you prepare their food.

3. Ease of Use and Cleaning: Choose an accessory that is easy to use and clean. The last thing you want is an accessory that is difficult to attach or remove from your highchair. Look for accessories that are easy to clean and maintain, such as machine-washable covers or wipe-clean surfaces. This will save you time and effort in the long run.

By considering compatibility, functionality, and ease of use and cleaning, you can select the right highchair accessories that will make feeding time enjoyable for your baby and stress-free for you.

FAQ

Q: What are some essential highchair accessories?

A: Essential highchair accessories include a tray, a harness or seat belt, and a footrest. The tray provides a surface for your child's food and drinks, while the harness or seat belt keeps them safely seated. A footrest helps your child sit comfortably and encourages proper posture.

Q: Can highchair accessories be universal for any highchair?

A: It depends on the accessory. Some accessories, such as trays and harnesses, may be compatible with a variety of highchair models. However, it's always best to check the specifications and compatibility of an accessory before purchasing it to ensure that it will fit properly and function correctly with your specific highchair.

Q: Are highchair accessories necessary for all stages of a child's development?

A: No, not all highchair accessories are necessary for every stage of a child's development. For example, a newborn may not need a footrest, while a toddler may outgrow the need for a harness or seat belt. It's important to assess your child's individual needs and stage of development when choosing highchair accessories to ensure that they are both safe and comfortable.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, we have found the highchair accessories that stand out from the rest. Our top recommendations are the liuliuby Harness Seat and the S&T INC. Splat Mat. The liuliuby Harness Seat is a versatile and travel-friendly option that provides both safety and comfort for your little one while dining out or at home. The S&T INC. Splat Mat offers excellent protection for your floors, with its water-resistant and easy-to-clean surface that catches spills and crumbs effectively. Additionally, it is available in a stylish grey scatter design that complements any home decor. Whether you're looking for a portable high chair seat or a floor mat for under the high chair, we've got you covered. Keep your little one safe and your floors clean with our top picks. Thank you for reading, and we hope our recommendations have been helpful in your search for the perfect highchair accessories.