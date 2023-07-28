Best Selling Baby Shower Favors for 2023

Our Top Picks

Finding the right baby shower favors can be challenging, but we're here to help. Our research has resulted in a list of top-ranking products that are sure to impress your guests. Baby shower favors are an essential part of the celebration, allowing guests to take home a piece of the special day. It's important to find a product that is practical and represents the personality of the parents-to-be. We analyzed a variety of products based on quality, durability, design, and affordability, and considered customer reviews to ensure our recommendations are tried and tested. From gender-specific favors to affordable options like candle tins, personalized bookmarks, and mini succulents, we have a plethora of options to choose from. We hope our insights have helped you find the perfect baby shower favors that fit your style and budget.

1 Demissle Baby Shower Lip Balm Gift Set Demissle Baby Shower Lip Balm Gift Set View on Amazon 9.7 The 50 Pcs Baby Shower Lip Balm Gift Set Souvenirs with 100 Pcs Organza Bags Thank You Tags 20 Meters Rope Baby Shower Party Favor for Guest Kids Gender Reveal Neutral Party Supplies (Leaves) is a must-have for any baby shower. The set comes with 50 lip balms, 100 organza bags, thank you tags, and 20 meters of rope. The lip balms are made with high-quality ingredients and come in a variety of flavors. The bags and tags are beautifully designed and add a touch of elegance to your party. With this set, you'll have everything you need to thank your guests for coming and make your baby shower a success. Pros Large gift set, Comes with thank you tags, Neutral party theme Cons May not match all themes

2 Chengu Bottle Opener Favors Retro Style Chengu Bottle Opener Favors Retro Style View on Amazon 9.5 Popping Bottle Openers Baby Shower Return Favors for Guests in Retro Style come in a pack of 73 and include organza bags and thank you tags. These cute bottle openers double as decorations and souvenirs for your theme party favors. Made of durable materials, they are perfect for everyday use and make great gifts for friends and family. Use them as wedding favors, baby shower favors, or any other special event. Their compact size makes them easy to carry and store. Give your guests a memorable and practical gift with these adorable bottle openers. Pros Cute retro design, Comes with organza bags, Thank you tags included Cons Limited quantity (73 pieces)

3 Ireer Baby Shower Pens Set Ireer Baby Shower Pens Set View on Amazon 9.2 The 36 Pcs Baby Shower Ballpoint Pens Favors Bulk comes in a beautiful Girl Floral design, perfect for a baby girl shower or any floral themed event. These retractable gel ink pens in blue, pink, and white colors are not only stylish but also functional. They are great for guests, office, school, teachers, and students to use for writing or journaling. The bulk set makes it easy to provide a useful and memorable gift to all attendees. These pens are lightweight, easy to hold, and write smoothly. They are a great addition to any stationery collection. Pros 36 pcs of pens, Retractable gel ink, Suitable for baby shower Cons Limited color options

4 Funtery Lavender Scented Candle Favors for Baby Shower Guests Funtery Lavender Scented Candle Favors for Baby Shower Guests View on Amazon 8.9 The 12 Pieces Baby Shower Favors for Guests Lavender Scented Candles make for a charming addition to any baby shower or gender reveal party. These floral tea light candles come in a rustic design, and emit a soothing lavender scent that will help relax and calm your guests. The perfect size for gift bags or to use as table decor, these candles are sure to delight your guests and add a touch of elegance to your special occasion. Made with high-quality materials and designed to impress, these candles are a must-have for any baby shower or birthday party. Pros Lavender scent is relaxing, Cute and stylish design, Perfect for baby showers Cons May not appeal to everyone

5 Candy Envy It's A Girl Buttermints Bag Candy Envy It's A Girl Buttermints Bag View on Amazon 8.5 Candy Envy It's A Girl Buttermints are a perfect addition to any baby shower party favor bag. This 13 oz. bag contains approximately 100 individually wrapped mints with a sweet and creamy taste. The mints come in a cute pink and white wrapper with "It's a Girl" written on it, making it an ideal choice for baby shower celebrations. These buttermints are made with high-quality ingredients and are free from any artificial colors or flavors. They are also gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for people with dietary restrictions. These mints not only make for a tasty treat but also add a decorative touch to any baby shower celebration. Pros Individually wrapped for convenience, Great baby shower party favor, Delicious buttermint flavor Cons May not be suitable for those with dairy allergies

6 View on Amazon 8.2 The Hicarer 60 Pieces Angel Keychains Set is a perfect choice for those who are looking for baby shower or wedding party favors for their guests. This set includes 60 angel keychains in pink color that can be used for both boys and girls. The keychains are made of high-quality materials and are durable enough to withstand daily wear and tear. Each keychain comes with a white organza bag and a thank you tag, making it easy for you to distribute them as party favors. These keychains can also be used as birthday party supplies or as a thoughtful gift for your loved ones. Pros 60 pieces in set, Comes with organza bags, Perfect for parties Cons Organza bags are only white

7 Giegxin Boho Keychain Favors Set Giegxin Boho Keychain Favors Set View on Amazon 8.1 The Giegxin Boho Keychain Favors Set is perfect for those in search of unique and stylish party favors. This set includes 24 mini macrame keychains adorned with boho tassels and packaged in organza bags with thank you tags, making them perfect for birthday parties, weddings, baby or bridal showers, and bohemian rainbow-themed events. These keychains are not only stylish but also functional, making them great for everyday use. The intricate details and high-quality materials make this set a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of bohemian flair to their party favors. Pros Boho and colorful design, Comes with organza bags, Perfect for party favors Cons May not be durable

8 Maitys Baby Shower Seed Packet Envelopes Maitys Baby Shower Seed Packet Envelopes View on Amazon 7.8 The Baby in Bloom Sign 100 Pcs Baby Shower Seed Packet Self Adhesive Seed Envelopes are a must-have for any baby shower. These green leaf envelopes are perfect for holding small seeds and make for a beautiful decoration. With easy-to-use self-adhesive backs, they're a quick and convenient way to store and organize seeds. Plus, they make for a thoughtful and unique party favor that guests will love. Don't miss out on this essential item for your upcoming baby shower. Pros Unique baby shower favors, Self-adhesive seed envelopes, Small seed storage organizer Cons Seeds not included

9 Yaomiao Baby Shower Soap Favors with Bags and Tags Yaomiao Baby Shower Soap Favors with Bags and Tags View on Amazon 7.5 The Yaomiao 30 Pcs Baby Shower Favors Soap Bulk are cute and practical gifts for baby shower guests or wedding attendees. These handmade soap favors come in white and blue with adorable footprint embossments, and each one is individually wrapped in an organza bag with a matching thank you tag. These favors are not only a thoughtful gesture, but they are also useful for guests to take home and enjoy. The set includes 30 soap favors, making it a great value for those looking to provide unique and memorable gifts for their guests. Pros Handmade soap, Comes with gift tags, Organza bags included Cons Limited color options

10 Sosation Lip Balm Bulk Jasmine Moisturizing. Sosation Lip Balm Bulk Jasmine Moisturizing. View on Amazon 7.1 The Jasmine Lip Balm Favors are a perfect addition to any gift basket or party favor bag. With 40 pieces in each bulk order, these floral lip balms are great for women, children, and even men. The moisturizing formula keeps lips feeling soft and smooth, while the floral scent adds a lovely touch. These lip balms are ideal for baby showers, gender reveals, or simply as a thoughtful gift for a friend or loved one. Pros Large quantity, Moisturizing, Suitable for all ages Cons Limited flavor (jasmine)

FAQ

Q: What are some popular baby shower favor ideas?

A: Some popular baby shower favor ideas include personalized candles, mini succulents, custom cookies, and lip balms. These items are not only practical, but also serve as a cute and memorable token of appreciation for guests.

Q: How many baby shower favors should I order?

A: The number of baby shower favors you should order depends on the number of guests you are expecting. It's always a good idea to order a few extras in case unexpected guests arrive or in case one or two favors get damaged during the event.

Q: When should I give out baby shower favors?

A: Baby shower favors should be given out at the end of the event, as guests are leaving. This way, they can take their favor home with them and it serves as a nice way to say thank you for attending.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of several baby shower favors, it's clear that there are many great options available for anyone looking to celebrate the arrival of a new addition to the family. From practical gifts like lip balm and pens to more whimsical options like scented candles and keychains, there are plenty of ways to thank guests for their attendance and support. Whether you're planning a gender reveal party or a more traditional baby shower, these favors are sure to bring a smile to everyone's face. So why not consider picking up one of these great options for your next event? Your guests will thank you!