Most Popular Baby Changing Table for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested various baby changing table products to narrow down the best options available. As a new parent, a baby changing table is a vital tool that can make diaper changes more efficient and easy. However, with the abundance of choices on the market, it can seem daunting to pick the perfect one.

To assist in your decision-making process, we considered several crucial factors when selecting the ultimate baby changing table. Safety was a top concern, which is why we only included products that meet or exceed safety standards. We also looked at the table's size and weight capacity to ensure it could accommodate babies of different sizes and ages. Moreover, we considered the table's storage options as having ample space to store diapers, wipes, and other essentials can make diaper changes much smoother.

We also took into account customer reviews when selecting the top baby changing tables. Positive and negative feedback from real parents who have used these products was considered to ensure our recommendations are based on real-world experiences. We understand that there are challenges when choosing a baby changing table, such as available space in your home and cost. Therefore, we will offer expert insights and tips on choosing the best baby changing table for your needs. Stay tuned for our ranking of the top baby changing tables that will help you choose the best one for you and your little one.

1 Badger Basket Modern Baby Changing Table Badger Basket Modern Baby Changing Table View on Amazon 9.7 The Badger Basket Modern Baby Changing Table with Laundry Hamper, 3 Storage Baskets, & Pad, Fresh White/White is the perfect addition to any nursery. Made with a fresh white finish, this changing table includes a laundry hamper, 3 storage baskets, and a comfortable changing pad for your baby. The sturdy construction ensures safety and stability while the ample storage space provides convenient access to all your baby's essentials. This changing table is easy to assemble and clean, making it a great investment for new parents. Overall, this product is an excellent choice for those seeking functionality and style in their baby's nursery. Pros Includes laundry hamper, 3 storage baskets, Comes with changing pad Cons Assembly required

2 Storkcraft Nursery Changing Table Dresser White. Storkcraft Nursery Changing Table Dresser White. View on Amazon 9.5 The Storkcraft Modern Nursery Changing Table Dresser (White with White) is a versatile and practical addition to any nursery. This GREENGUARD Gold Certified baby dresser with changing table top offers a safe and healthy environment for your baby. With two spacious drawers, you can easily store all of your baby's essentials. The sleek and modern design will complement any nursery décor, and the changing table top is perfect for quick and easy diaper changes. Made with high-quality materials, this dresser is both sturdy and durable. Overall, this is a must-have for any new parent looking for a functional and stylish nursery dresser. Pros GREENGUARD Gold Certified, 2 Drawers for storage, Changing table top included Cons Assembly required

3 ECR4Kids Wall-Mounted Changing Station Horizontal Fold-Down. ECR4Kids Wall-Mounted Changing Station Horizontal Fold-Down. View on Amazon 9.3 The ECR4Kids ELR-18004 Wall-Mounted Baby Changing Station is a must-have for any commercial bathroom. This horizontal fold-down diaper changing table is ADA and ANSI compliant, ensuring the safety of your little one during diaper changes. With safety straps included and free replacement straps available, this changing station is both practical and convenient. The white granite finish adds a modern touch to any bathroom decor. Save space and provide a safe and hygienic diaper changing experience for parents and babies alike with this high-quality changing station. Pros ADA and ANSI compliant, Safety straps included, Free replacement straps Cons No liners included

4 Costzon Portable Baby Changing Table with Storage. Costzon Portable Baby Changing Table with Storage. View on Amazon 8.9 The Costzon Changing Table is a must-have for new parents. This portable baby changing table is foldable and comes with a safety belt for added security. The large storage rack and shelf provide ample space for all your baby's essentials. The black color gives it a stylish look and the sturdy construction ensures durability. Perfect for use at home or on-the-go, this changing table is a versatile and practical choice for any parent. Pros Portable and foldable, Large storage rack, Comes with safety belt Cons Black color only

5 Maydolly Baby Changing Table with Wheels Grey Pattern Maydolly Baby Changing Table with Wheels Grey Pattern View on Amazon 8.6 The Maydolly Baby Changing Table with Wheels is a versatile and convenient solution for parents on the go. With its adjustable height, folding design, and built-in storage rack, this portable diaper station makes changing diapers a breeze. The table is also equipped with wheels for easy mobility, and the grey pattern adds a stylish touch to any nursery. Whether you're at home or on the move, the Maydolly Baby Changing Table is a must-have for new parents. Pros Portable and foldable, Adjustable height, Comes with storage Cons Wheels may not lock

6 Graco Noah Chest with Changing Topper (White) Graco Noah Chest with Changing Topper (White) View on Amazon 8.2 The Graco Noah 3 Drawer Chest with Changing Topper is a great addition to any nursery. With its sleek white design, this dresser is not only stylish but functional as well. The changing topper provides a convenient space for diaper changes, while the three spacious drawers offer ample storage for all of your baby's essentials. This dresser is GREENGUARD Gold Certified, meaning it meets rigorous chemical emissions standards and is safe for your baby's health. Plus, the sturdy construction ensures the dresser will last for years to come. Overall, the Graco Noah 3 Drawer Chest with Changing Topper is a must-have for any new parent. Pros GREENGUARD Gold Certified, Includes changing topper, Durable 3 drawer design Cons Assembly required

7 JOYMOR Baby Changing Table with Wheels and Storage Shelf. JOYMOR Baby Changing Table with Wheels and Storage Shelf. View on Amazon 8.1 The JOYMOR Baby Changing Table is a versatile and convenient addition to any nursery. With its adjustable height and mobile design, it allows parents to easily change their baby's diaper without straining their back or bending over. The large storage shelf provides ample space for diapers, wipes, and other essentials, while the sturdy wheels make it easy to move the table from room to room. Made with high-quality materials, this changing table is built to last and provide a comfortable and safe changing experience for both parent and baby. Pros Folding and portable, Adjustable height, Large storage shelf Cons May not fit all diaper sizes

8 Beka Portable Changing Table Beka Portable Changing Table View on Amazon 7.8 The BEKA Portable Changing Table is an excellent choice for parents on-the-go. This foldable baby changing table comes with a waterproof pad and an adjustable height feature that can accommodate your growing baby. It also has a mobile nursery organizer that provides ample space for storing baby essentials. This changing station is made from high-quality materials that ensure durability and stability. It is lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for travel or use at home. The dark gray color gives it a sleek and stylish look that will match any nursery decor. With the BEKA Portable Changing Table, you'll have everything you need to keep your baby clean, comfortable, and happy. Pros Portable and foldable, Adjustable height, Waterproof changing pad Cons Some assembly required

9 Sweeby Baby Changing Table Grey. Sweeby Baby Changing Table Grey. View on Amazon 7.4 The Sweeby Portable Baby Changing Table is a must-have for new parents on-the-go. This foldable changing table dresser and changing station is designed to make diaper changes quick and easy, with a waterproof diaper changing table pad topper that can be wiped clean in seconds. The mobile nursery organizer is perfect for keeping all your newborn essentials within reach, and the grey color is both stylish and gender-neutral. Plus, the compact size and lightweight design make it easy to take with you wherever you go. Overall, the Sweeby Portable Baby Changing Table is a convenient and practical solution for busy parents. Pros Portable and foldable, Waterproof changing pad, Organizes newborn essentials Cons May not fit all diaper sizes

10 BabyBond Foldable Changing Table Dresser BabyBond Foldable Changing Table Dresser View on Amazon 7.1 The BabyBond Portable Baby Changing Table is a versatile and practical solution for parents on the go. With its waterproof design and adjustable height, this foldable changing table dresser makes diaper changes a breeze. The compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to transport and store, while the sturdy frame ensures a safe and secure changing experience for your little one. Whether you're at home, traveling, or on the go, the BabyBond Portable Baby Changing Table is a must-have accessory for any new parent. Pros Portable and foldable, Waterproof surface, Height adjustable Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What size should a baby changing table be?

A: A standard baby changing table should be at least 32 inches long and 16 inches wide. This size provides enough space for your baby to lie comfortably and safely during diaper changes.

Q: What materials are baby changing tables usually made of?

A: Baby changing tables are typically made of wood, plastic, or metal. Wooden tables are sturdy and durable, while plastic tables are lightweight and easy to clean. Metal tables are also durable and easy to clean, but may be heavier than plastic tables.

Q: Do I really need a baby changing table?

A: While a baby changing table is not a necessity, it can make diaper changes much easier and more convenient. It provides a designated space for changing diapers and storing diapering essentials, such as wipes and diapers. Additionally, it can save your back and knees from unnecessary strain during diaper changes.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis on various baby changing tables, it's clear that this category offers a wide range of options to fit every parent's needs. From wall-mounted stations for commercial use, to portable foldable options for on-the-go changes, to dressers with attached changing toppers for a multi-functional nursery piece, there is a changing table for every lifestyle. Each product reviewed had its unique strengths, but they all provided a safe and convenient place to change your baby. Regardless of which one you choose, investing in a reliable baby changing table is a must for any new parent.