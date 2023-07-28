Most Popular Baby Shower Games for 2023

Our Top Picks

1 Baby Shower Bundle - 7 Fun Baby Shower Games Baby Shower Bundle - 7 Fun Baby Shower Games View on Amazon 9.9 The Baby Shower Bundle is the perfect addition to any baby shower celebration. This gender-neutral pack includes 7 fun games that can entertain up to 20 guests. From Tinkle in the Pot to Baby Charades, this bundle has something for everyone. The games are easy to play and come with clear instructions, making them suitable for all ages. Whether you're hosting a baby shower for a boy, girl, or keeping it a surprise, this bundle provides endless entertainment and laughter for all. Pros 7 fun baby shower games, gender-neutral pack, suitable for up to 20 guests Cons not suitable for larger parties

2 Inscape Creations Baby Trivia Game Pack Inscape Creations Baby Trivia Game Pack View on Amazon 9.4 If you're looking for a fun and engaging baby shower game, then the GREENERY Baby Trivia Game is a great option. This pack of 25 cards features adorable greenery and floral designs, making it a perfect fit for a rustic or gender-neutral baby shower. The game itself is simple but entertaining, with questions covering a range of fun baby facts. Overall, the GREENERY Baby Trivia Game is a great addition to any baby shower, providing a fun and engaging activity for guests to enjoy. Pros Fun baby facts game, Gender-neutral design, Pack of 25 cards Cons Limited to one game

3 ZJJZGYXINTAI My Water Broke Baby Shower Game ZJJZGYXINTAI My Water Broke Baby Shower Game View on Amazon 9.2 The My Water Broke Baby Shower Game is an exciting addition to any baby shower celebration. This game comes with 80 mini plastic babies, 3 ice cube trays, and 1 sign that reads "My Water Broke." The game is easy to play, simply freeze the plastic babies in the ice cube trays, and give one to each guest. The first person whose baby is fully melted and shouts "my water broke" wins. This game is a fun way to keep guests engaged and entertained during the baby shower and can also double as a cute party favor. Pros Comes with 80 babies, Includes ice cube trays, Fun and interactive game Cons Plastic waste from game

4 ADJOY Pin the Pacifier on the Baby Game ADJOY Pin the Pacifier on the Baby Game View on Amazon 9 The ADJOY Pin the Pacifier on the Baby Game is a fun and entertaining addition to any baby shower party. This game includes 24 pacifiers, a large baby poster, and a blindfold, making it easy for guests to play. The game is simple yet enjoyable, and can be played by both children and adults. It's a great way to get everyone involved and create lasting memories. The pacifiers are made of high-quality materials, and the poster is large and sturdy. Overall, this game is a must-have for any baby shower party. Pros Fun party game, Adorable design, Easy to set up Cons Not reusable

5 Muruseni Baby Shower Clothespin Game Sign. Muruseni Baby Shower Clothespin Game Sign. View on Amazon 8.6 The Don't Say Baby Clothespin Games Sign is a fun addition to any baby shower. It comes with 50 mini clothespins and a golden leaf sign that reads "Don't Say Baby." This gender-neutral game is perfect for entertaining guests and keeping the party lively. The sign is made with high-quality materials and measures 8 x 10 inches, making it easy to display. Whether you're planning a baby shower or attending one, the Don't Say Baby Clothespin Games Sign is a must-have for a fun-filled event. Pros 50 mini clothespins included, Gender neutral design, Fun baby shower game Cons May not fit all themes

6 321Done Parent Advice Cards Tan 4x6 (50 Pack) 321Done Parent Advice Cards Tan 4x6 (50 Pack) View on Amazon 8.4 The 321Done Advice and Wishes for the Parents-to-Be Cards are a fun and simple way to engage guests at a baby shower. Made in the USA, these 4x6 cards feature an elegant tan design and come in a pack of 50. The cards provide a creative way for guests to offer advice and well wishes to the parents-to-be. These cards are a great addition to any baby shower and make a wonderful keepsake for the new parents. Pros Made in USA, Fun and cute game, 50 cards included Cons Not suitable for non-English speakers

7 All Ewired Up 50 Baby Shower Trivia Game All Ewired Up 50 Baby Shower Trivia Game View on Amazon 7.9 The All Ewired Up 50 Baby Shower Trivia Game is a fun and engaging activity for any baby shower. With 50 gender-neutral cards, this game is perfect for any expecting parent, regardless of the baby's gender. The minimalist design allows for easy readability and adds a touch of elegance to any baby shower decor. This game is sure to be a hit with guests as they test their knowledge on all things baby-related. Pros Gender-neutral, Fun activity, Minimalist design Cons Limited to 50 cards

8 Party Hearty Baby Shower Games Tummy Measure Tape Party Hearty Baby Shower Games Tummy Measure Tape View on Amazon 7.6 Party Hearty Baby Shower Games Gender Neutral is an excellent addition to your baby shower party supplies. This pack comes with 2 rolls of 2 inch x 150 feet Tummy Measure, Kraft Measure Tape, making it a fun and easy game for all guests. The tape is of high quality and the measurement marks are clear, making it easy for guests to guess the mom-to-be's tummy size. This gender-neutral game is perfect for any baby shower theme and makes for a great party favor. Pros Gender-neutral, Fun and easy to play, Generous tape length Cons Limited to tummy measure

9 LOTUS-A Baby Shower Games Emoji Pictionary LOTUS-A Baby Shower Games Emoji Pictionary View on Amazon 7.4 LOTUS-A Baby Shower Games is a fun and engaging way to make your baby shower party more memorable. This emoji pictionary game is perfect for both boys and girls, and even gender-neutral baby showers. The game is easy to play, and the winners get exciting prizes. With LOTUS-A Baby Shower Games, you can add a unique touch to your baby shower party, and your guests will enjoy guessing the emoji pictionary clues. The game is suitable for all ages, and it's a great way to keep your guests entertained. Pros Fun guessing game, Gender-neutral ideas, Prizes for game winners Cons Limited number of games

10 Party Hearty Baby Shower Guess Who Game Party Hearty Baby Shower Guess Who Game View on Amazon 7.1 The Party Hearty Baby Shower Games Rustic Kraft Mommy or Daddy Guess Who Game is a set of 50 cards measuring 5x7 inches. This gender-neutral game is perfect for baby showers and is easy to play. The game is unique and fun, and the winners will receive exciting prizes. This game is made from high-quality materials and is perfect for anyone looking for a fun and engaging activity for their baby shower. Pros Fun and unique game, Gender-neutral design, Easy to play Cons Limited to 50 cards

FAQ

Q: What are some popular baby shower games?

A: Some popular baby shower games include "Guess the Baby Food," "Baby Bingo," and "Diaper Derby." These games are fun and interactive, and they allow guests to participate in the celebration of the new arrival.

Q: How many games should I plan for a baby shower?

A: It's a good idea to plan for three to five baby shower games. This will give guests plenty of opportunities to participate and have fun without overwhelming them with too many activities.

Q: Can I create my own baby shower games?

A: Absolutely! Creating your own baby shower games can be a fun and creative way to personalize the celebration. Just make sure to choose games that are easy to understand and don't require too much preparation or equipment.

Conclusions

In reviewing several baby shower games, we used a combination of factors to determine the best options. We looked at the variety of games offered, the ease of use, and the level of engagement they provided. After careful consideration, we found that baby shower games are an excellent way to break the ice and keep guests entertained during the celebration. Whether you opt for interactive games like "My Water Broke" or more traditional ones like "Baby Trivia," these games are a fun addition to any baby shower. We encourage expecting parents to consider incorporating these games into their celebration to make it an even more memorable experience.