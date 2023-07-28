Most Popular Baby Shower Invitations for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested baby shower invitations to compile a list of the best products available on the market. Our aim is to assist in the selection of the perfect invitation that can set the tone and theme of the event and provide guests with important details. Our team has analyzed factors such as design, quality of materials, ease of customization, and price point to provide recommendations that have been tried and tested by real people. With our expert insights and tips, we hope to guide you in selecting a unique and unforgettable invitation that fits your style and budget.

1 Printed Party Woodland Animals Baby Shower Invitations Printed Party Woodland Animals Baby Shower Invitations View on Amazon 9.8 The Printed Party Baby Shower Invitations and Envelopes, Woodland Animals, Set of 25, is a charming and adorable choice for anyone planning a baby shower. These invitations feature beautifully illustrated woodland creatures and are printed on high-quality cardstock for a professional and polished look. With 25 invitations and envelopes included in each set, these invitations are an excellent value and perfect for those who want to add a touch of whimsy to their baby shower. Pros Cute woodland animal design, Set of 25 invitations, Includes envelopes Cons Limited customization options

2 Yuzioey Woodland Baby Shower Invitations Yuzioey Woodland Baby Shower Invitations View on Amazon 9.5 The Yuzioey 50 Woodland Baby Shower Invitations set is perfect for anyone looking to host a forest-themed baby shower. The set includes everything you need to invite guests, including matching envelopes, diaper raffle tickets, and book request cards. The invitations feature cute forest creatures and greenery, making them a great choice for nature-loving parents-to-be. With 50 invitations included, this set is a great value for those looking to invite a large group of guests. The high-quality materials and attention to detail make these invitations a standout choice for any baby shower. Pros 50 invitations included, Matching envelopes included, Diaper raffle tickets included Cons Design may not suit everyone

3 Printperie Greenery Baby Shower Invitation Set Printperie Greenery Baby Shower Invitation Set View on Amazon 9.3 The Printperie 25 Greenery Baby Shower Invitation Set is a gender-neutral option for those seeking a stylish and modern invitation for their upcoming baby shower. The set includes everything needed for a successful shower, including 25 blank fill-in invites, envelopes, books for baby, diaper raffle tickets, and thank you cards. The greenery design is perfect for those looking for a natural and organic feel, while the gender-neutral aspect makes it a versatile option for any type of baby shower. The high-quality materials and attention to detail make this set a great choice for any expectant parent. Pros Gender-neutral design, Includes extra cards, Blank fill-in invites Cons Limited customization options

4 All Ewired Up 50 Oh Baby Kraft Greenery Invitations All Ewired Up 50 Oh Baby Kraft Greenery Invitations View on Amazon 8.8 The All Ewired Up 50 Oh Baby Kraft Greenery Invitations are a beautiful and unique choice for baby shower invitations. With a large size of 5x7, they provide plenty of space for all the important details. The kraft design with greenery accents gives a natural and charming feel to the invitations. These invitations come in a pack of 50, making them perfect for larger gatherings. The high-quality paper ensures that they will hold up well throughout the planning process. Overall, these invitations are a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and functional option for their baby shower. Pros Large size (5x7), Beautiful greenery design, 50 count for bulk orders Cons Some may prefer different design

5 Bliss Collections Woodland Baby Shower Invitations Bliss Collections Woodland Baby Shower Invitations View on Amazon 8.5 Bliss Collections Baby Shower Invitations are perfect for those who want to add a touch of whimsy to their baby shower or party. These invitations come in a set of 25 with envelopes and feature adorable woodland animals. The 5"x7" single-sided cards are made with high-quality materials and are easy to customize. They are perfect for announcing the arrival of a new baby or celebrating a baby shower. These invitations are a great way to make your event memorable and fun. Pros Cute woodland animal design, Good quality paper, Includes envelopes Cons Limited design options

6 Papery Pop Baby Shower Invitations Eucalyptus Set Papery Pop Baby Shower Invitations Eucalyptus Set View on Amazon 8.3 The "Set of 25 Baby Shower Invitations with Envelopes, Diaper Raffle Tickets and Baby Shower Book Request Cards - Eucalyptus" is the perfect choice for anyone preparing for a baby shower. The set includes everything you need to invite guests, collect raffle tickets and book requests, and ensure a successful shower. The eucalyptus design is both stylish and gender-neutral, making it a great choice for any type of baby shower. The invitations are of high quality and come with matching envelopes, making it easy to send them out to your guests. Overall, this set is a great value for anyone planning a baby shower. Pros Set includes multiple items, Elegant eucalyptus design, High-quality materials used Cons Limited design options

7 25 Woodlands Greenery Baby Shower Invitations. 25 Woodlands Greenery Baby Shower Invitations. View on Amazon 8.1 The 25 Wreath Woodlands Greenery Baby Shower Invitations are a beautiful addition to any baby shower. With a large size of 5X7 inches, these invitations feature adorable woodland creatures and come with matching diaper raffle tickets and baby shower book request cards. The neutral design makes them perfect for any baby shower theme. The included envelopes make it easy to send out these invitations to your guests. Overall, a great choice for anyone looking for high-quality baby shower invitations. Pros Large size 5X7 inches, Includes Diaper Raffle Tickets, Includes Baby Shower Book Request Cards with Envelopes Cons Design may not suit everyone

8 Printed Party Baby Shower Invitations Rustic Kraft Set of 25 Printed Party Baby Shower Invitations Rustic Kraft Set of 25 View on Amazon 7.7 Printed Party Baby Shower Invitations and Envelopes in Rustic Kraft are the perfect way to announce your special day. This set of 25 invitations comes with matching envelopes for a complete and cohesive look. The rustic kraft design is perfect for a variety of baby shower themes, from woodland to rustic to boho. The high-quality cardstock ensures a professional quality invitation that will impress your guests. These invitations are easy to customize with your own wording and details, and they are sure to set the tone for a beautiful and memorable baby shower. Pros Beautiful rustic design, Set of 25 invitations, Includes envelopes Cons Limited customization options

9 HEZNZXQ Greenery Baby Shower Invitations HEZNZXQ Greenery Baby Shower Invitations View on Amazon 7.5 These Baby Shower Invitations are a must-have for any expecting parent looking to throw a memorable celebration. The greenery design is perfect for both boys and girls, and the double-sided 4" x 6" cards provide ample space for all the necessary details. Each set comes with 25 invitations and envelopes, making it easy to invite all your loved ones to share in the joy of your upcoming arrival. These invitations are sure to impress and set the tone for a beautiful and festive event. Pros Double-sided cards, 25 invitations and envelopes, Suitable for boys or girls Cons Limited design options

10 Hat Acrobat Floral Baby Shower Invitations with Envelopes Hat Acrobat Floral Baby Shower Invitations with Envelopes View on Amazon 7.1 The Hat Acrobat Set of 50 Floral Baby Shower Invitations with Envelopes is a beautiful and elegant way to invite your loved ones to celebrate your upcoming arrival. The floral design is perfect for a baby girl's shower and the set includes envelopes for easy mailing. The invitations are made with high-quality paper and the set is affordable, making it a great value for those on a budget. These invitations are perfect for those who want to add a touch of sophistication to their baby shower. Pros Set of 50 invitations, Beautiful floral design, Comes with envelopes Cons Limited customization options

FAQ

Q: When should I send out my baby shower invitations?

A: Ideally, baby shower invitations should be sent out 6-8 weeks before the event. This gives guests enough time to RSVP and plan accordingly. If it’s a destination baby shower, consider sending them out even earlier to allow guests enough time to make travel arrangements.

Q: Can I include registry information on the invitations?

A: It’s generally not recommended to include registry information on the invitations themselves. Instead, include the registry information on a separate insert or include it on the event website. This way, guests can easily access the information without feeling like they are being asked for gifts.

Q: Should I include a dress code on the invitations?

A: It’s not necessary to include a dress code on the invitations, but it can be helpful for guests to know what to wear. If you have a specific dress code in mind, include it on the event website or communicate it to guests through word of mouth. Otherwise, guests will likely dress appropriately based on the venue and theme of the baby shower.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and reviewing several baby shower invitations, it's clear that there are countless options to choose from. Whether you're looking for woodland creatures, greenery motifs, or gender-neutral designs, there's something for everyone. The sets typically include invitations, envelopes, and additional cards for diaper raffles or book requests. Overall, these invitations are a great way to start off your baby shower planning and set the tone for a memorable event. Don't hesitate to explore the various options available and find the perfect invitation set to suit your style and preferences.