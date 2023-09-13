10 Best Bubble Hair Dyes Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for a salon-quality hair color change without the cost or hassle? Look no further than bubble hair dye, the increasingly popular and easy-to-use hair dye option. Our team has researched and tested the best bubble hair dyes on the market, taking into account factors such as color range, durability, and damage to your hair. With products specifically designed to ensure even color coverage, bubble hair dye is a great option for anyone looking to shake up their hair color. Stay tuned for our top picks and expert insights on the best bubble hair dye products available.

1 ECOFAN Bubble Hair Dye Shampoo (Red Brown) ECOFAN Bubble Hair Dye Shampoo (Red Brown) View on Amazon 9.9 The Bubble Red Brown Hair Dye Shampoo is a great solution for anyone looking for a quick and easy way to dye their hair without the commitment of a permanent dye. Made with natural ingredients, this semi-permanent hair dye provides 100% grey coverage and lasts up to 30 days. Suitable for both men and women, this instant hair color shampoo is easy to use and produces a beautiful red-brown shade. Its bubble formula ensures even coverage and saves time on application. Overall, this natural hair dye shampoo is a great option for those looking for a hassle-free way to switch up their hair color. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Instant hair color, Natural ingredients, 100% grey coverage Cons May not last 30 days

2 Liese Prettia Bubble Hair Color Milk Tea Brown Liese Prettia Bubble Hair Color Milk Tea Brown View on Amazon 9.4 KAO Prettia Bubble Hair Color in Milktea Brown is the perfect solution for those looking to achieve a natural and vibrant hair color. This easy-to-use formula creates a rich, creamy foam that evenly distributes throughout the hair, ensuring a flawless application every time. With its gentle formula and nourishing ingredients, this hair color is suitable for all hair types and leaves hair looking shiny and healthy. Say goodbye to expensive salon visits and hello to beautiful, salon-quality hair at home with KAO Prettia Bubble Hair Color. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Long-lasting color, Gentle on hair Cons Limited color options

3 Liese Bubble Color Hair Dye Dark Navy Liese Bubble Color Hair Dye Dark Navy View on Amazon 9.3 Kao Liese Bubble Color Hair Dye in Dark Navy is a must-have for those who want to achieve a bold and vibrant hair color. This product is easy to use and provides full coverage, leaving your hair looking shiny and healthy. Whether you're looking to add some dimension to your natural hair color or fully switch things up, this hair dye is perfect for you. With a long-lasting formula, you can enjoy your new look for weeks to come. Get ready to turn heads with Kao Liese Bubble Color Hair Dye in Dark Navy. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to apply, Vibrant color, Long-lasting Cons May stain clothes

4 Kao Liese Bubble Hair Color Prettia Airy Brown Kao Liese Bubble Hair Color Prettia Airy Brown View on Amazon 9 Liese Kao Bubble Hair Color Prettia 2019 Color - Airy Brown is a game-changer for those who want to color their hair at home. This easy-to-use bubble hair color provides even coverage and vibrant color that lasts for weeks. Made with nourishing ingredients, it leaves hair feeling soft and healthy. With its airy brown shade, this hair color is perfect for those looking for a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow. Say goodbye to expensive salon visits and hello to beautiful, salon-worthy hair at home with Liese Kao Bubble Hair Color Prettia 2019 Color - Airy Brown. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to apply, Long lasting color, Gentle on hair Cons May require two boxes

5 Liese Prettia Bubble Hair Color Marshmallow Brown Liese Prettia Bubble Hair Color Marshmallow Brown View on Amazon 8.7 PRETTIA Kao Bubble Hair Color in Marshmallow Brown 11 is a must-try for those looking for a quick and easy at-home hair coloring experience. The foam formula is easy to apply, and the color comes out beautifully even and vibrant. The Marshmallow Brown shade is a lovely warm brown that is perfect for those looking for a natural-looking color. With its long-lasting results and affordable price, this product is a great option for anyone looking to switch up their hair color without breaking the bank. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Gentle on hair, Long-lasting color Cons Limited color options

6 Mise En Scene Hello Bubble Hair Color Ash Khaki Brown Mise En Scene Hello Bubble Hair Color Ash Khaki Brown View on Amazon 8.3 MISEENSCENE Hello Bubble Hair Easy At-Home Color with Hair Ampoule for Hair Protection Vivid Color (Ash Khaki Brown) is an excellent product for those looking for an easy at-home hair coloring solution. The hair ampoule provides added protection for your hair, while the vivid color options, such as Ash Khaki Brown, allow for a unique and eye-catching look. The product is easy to use and provides professional-quality results at a fraction of the cost of going to a salon. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy at-home coloring, Includes hair ampoule for protection, Vivid and trendy color Cons May not work on all hair types

7 BeautyMALL Hello Bubble Hair Dyeing Kit BeautyMALL Hello Bubble Hair Dyeing Kit View on Amazon 8 The Korea Hello Bubble Color Dyeing Kit is a game changer for at-home hair dyeing. Available in Vanilla Mermaid Rose, this kit includes a primer hair bleaching kit to ensure the color pops. The easy-to-use formula makes it perfect for those who want to change up their hair color without the hassle of going to a salon. Suitable for all hair types, this kit is perfect for those who want to achieve a trendy, vibrant look at home. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Variety of colors, Includes primer kit Cons May damage hair

8 LELEBEAR Hair Dye Shampoo Chestnut Brown LELEBEAR Hair Dye Shampoo Chestnut Brown View on Amazon 7.8 Plant Bubble Hair Dye Shampoo is a quick and easy-to-use alternative to traditional hair dye. This natural hair dye shampoo is perfect for those looking to refresh their hair color without the hassle of salon appointments. The Chestnut Brown shade is a warm and rich hue that is perfect for adding depth and dimension to your hair. The shampoo is made with plant-based ingredients that are gentle on your hair and scalp, making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin. The bubble formula makes it easy to apply and distribute evenly throughout your hair for a flawless finish. The result is soft, shiny, and beautiful hair that looks like you just stepped out of a salon. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Convenient alternative to traditional dyes, Natural plant-based ingredients Cons Limited color options

9 Liese Prettia Bubble Hair Dye New York Ash Liese Prettia Bubble Hair Dye New York Ash View on Amazon 7.3 Kao Liese Prettia Bubble Hair Dye in New York Ash is a great choice for those looking to achieve a beautiful, ash-toned hair color. This bubble hair dye is easy to use and provides a long-lasting color that looks natural and vibrant. The foam formula ensures even coverage and the conditioning agents leave hair feeling soft and smooth. Whether you're covering up grays or looking to switch up your look, Kao Liese Prettia Bubble Hair Dye in New York Ash is a fantastic option for at-home hair coloring. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to apply, Even coverage, Vibrant color Cons May fade quickly

10 Liese Bubble Hair Color Prettia British Ash Liese Bubble Hair Color Prettia British Ash View on Amazon 7.1 Liese Kao Bubble Hair Color Prettia in British Ash (Green Tea Set) is a game-changer for at-home hair coloring. This innovative formula creates rich, vibrant color that lasts for weeks, while the unique foam application ensures even coverage without drips or mess. The green tea extract nourishes hair and scalp, leaving locks soft and silky. Easy to use and with results that rival salon treatments, this product is perfect for anyone looking to update their hair color. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Long-lasting color, Gentle on hair Cons May not work on all hair types

FAQ

Q: What is bubble hair dye?

A: Bubble hair dye is a type of hair dye that comes in a foam formula instead of a liquid. It is easy to apply and spreads evenly, making it a popular choice for at-home hair coloring.

Q: Can bubble hair dye be used on all hair types?

A: Bubble hair dye can be used on most hair types, but it is important to follow the instructions carefully and do a strand test before using it on your entire head. Those with very thick or long hair may need to use more than one bottle of dye.

Q: How long does bubble hair dye last?

A: The longevity of bubble hair dye varies based on hair type, color, and maintenance. Generally, it can last up to four to six weeks before fading. It is important to use color-safe products and avoid excessive heat styling to prolong the life of the color.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, it's clear that bubble hair dye is a game-changer for at-home hair coloring. Its innovative formula allows for easy and mess-free application, making it a convenient option for those who want to switch up their hair color without the hassle of traditional hair dye. From natural black to mermaid rose, the variety of shades available provides options for every preference. Overall, bubble hair dye is a great choice for anyone looking to achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of their own home. So, if you're in the market for a new hair color, give bubble hair dye a try and see the difference for yourself!