10 Best CC Creams Review

CC creams are a must-have in any makeup routine, offering coverage, hydration, and sun protection all in one. Their popularity has grown in recent years due to their versatility and convenience. When choosing a CC cream, it's important to consider factors such as color match, coverage level, SPF protection, and texture. It's recommended to use a primer and setting powder for a smoother application and longer-lasting wear. Stay tuned for our top-ranking CC cream products, based on our analysis of essential criteria and customer reviews.

1 Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Illumination. Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Illumination. View on Amazon 9.9 IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Illumination is a game-changer for those seeking a radiant, full-coverage foundation. This color-correcting cream doubles as a hydrating serum and SPF 50+ sunscreen, making it a versatile addition to any beauty routine. The 1.08 Fl. Oz size is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, and the 06 Light shade with warm undertones complements a variety of skin tones. Say goodbye to dull, uneven skin and hello to a flawless, illuminated finish with IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Illumination. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Full-coverage foundation, Hydrating serum, SPF 50+ sunscreen Cons Limited shade range

2 e.l.f. Camo CC Cream Light 240 W e.l.f. Camo CC Cream Light 240 W View on Amazon 9.6 The e.l.f. Camo CC Cream is a game-changer for anyone looking for medium-to-full coverage foundation with SPF 30. Available in Light 240 W, this 1.05 oz tube is perfect for those with neutral undertones. The creamy formula effortlessly blends into the skin, giving a flawless finish that stays put all day. Not only does it cover imperfections, but it also color corrects, leaving your skin looking even and radiant. Perfect for daily use, this CC cream is a must-have for anyone looking to simplify their beauty routine without sacrificing coverage or protection from the sun. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Medium-to-full coverage, SPF 30 protection, Color correcting formula Cons May not be suitable for all skin types

3 SuperThinker Air Cushion CC Cream Mushroom Head Foundation Natural #02 SuperThinker Air Cushion CC Cream Mushroom Head Foundation Natural #02 View on Amazon 9.1 SuperThinker Air Cushion CC Cream Mushroom Head Foundation is a must-have for those who want flawless and natural-looking skin. This moisturizing BB cream is long-lasting and offers a matte finish that conceals imperfections and evens out skin tone. Its mushroom head design makes it easy to apply and blend, while the natural shade #02 is perfect for those who want a natural-looking finish. Whether you're heading to work or out for the day, this foundation has got you covered. Plus, it's made with high-quality ingredients that are gentle on the skin. Get ready for compliments on your flawless complexion! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizing, Long lasting, Matte finish Cons Limited shade range

4 Nenrte Mushroom Head CC Cream Foundation. Nenrte Mushroom Head CC Cream Foundation. View on Amazon 9 The Mushroom Head Air Cushion CC Cream is a must-have for anyone looking for a long-lasting coverage of blemishes while achieving a matte and even skin tone. This moisturizing BB cream foundation is perfect for those looking for a natural makeup base primer. With a weight of 50g and shade 02# Natural, this CC cream is made of high-quality ingredients that are gentle on the skin. Whether you're looking for a casual look or a formal one, this product will help you achieve the perfect look you've been dreaming of. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizing formula, Long-lasting coverage, Matte finish Cons Limited shade range

5 EQDRAF Skin Tone Adjusting CC Cream SPF 50 EQDRAF Skin Tone Adjusting CC Cream SPF 50 View on Amazon 8.7 The Skin Tone Adjusting CC Cream SPF 50 Foundation Mature Skin Makeup Primer Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Color Correcting Tinted Moisturizer for face Concealer Brightening Natural Color 1.05 oz (2pcs) is a must-have for anyone looking for a multi-functional product that can provide coverage, hydration, and sun protection all in one. Suitable for mature skin, this CC cream is infused with natural ingredients that help to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and leave your skin looking brighter and more youthful. With a lightweight formula that blends seamlessly into the skin, this CC cream also acts as a primer, helping to extend the longevity of your makeup and keeping it looking fresh all day long. Plus, with an SPF 50 rating, you can be sure that your skin is protected from harmful UV rays. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Moisturizing formula, Color correcting tint Cons Limited shade range

6 Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging CC Cream. Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging CC Cream. View on Amazon 8.4 Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream is a leave-in hair treatment and styling cream that provides 10-in-1 complete correction for your hair. This sulfate-free cream is perfect for those looking to maintain healthy, luxurious locks. It helps to nourish and hydrate your hair, while also protecting it from damage caused by environmental factors. This cream is lightweight and easy to apply, leaving your hair looking healthy, vibrant, and full of life. The 5.1-ounce pack is perfect for those who want a daily hair treatment that will leave their hair looking and feeling amazing. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Moisturizes hair, Sulfate-free, 10-in-1 formula Cons May not work for all

7 pūrlisse Youth Glow Vitamin C CC Cream SPF 50 Light pūrlisse Youth Glow Vitamin C CC Cream SPF 50 Light View on Amazon 8 Pūrlisse Youth Glow VITAMIN C CC CREAM SPF 50 (Light) is a multi-purpose cream that provides sun protection and a natural-looking coverage. Infused with Vitamin C, it helps brighten and even out the skin tone while also providing anti-aging benefits. Lightweight and easy to blend, it's perfect for everyday wear and suitable for all skin types. With its high SPF, it offers great protection against harmful UV rays, making it a must-have for any outdoor activities. Overall, Pūrlisse Youth Glow VITAMIN C CC CREAM SPF 50 (Light) is a great addition to any skincare routine, providing both protection and beautification in one product. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Contains Vitamin C, Evens out skin tone Cons May not suit all skin types

8 Thrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream SPF35 Light Thrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream SPF35 Light View on Amazon 7.7 Thrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream SPF35 in Light shade is a game-changer for anyone looking for a lightweight, buildable coverage with added sun protection. This 1.08fl oz tube is perfect for everyday use as it blurs imperfections and evens out skin tone while providing broad-spectrum SPF 35 protection. Made with clean, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients, this CC cream is designed to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's a must-have for anyone who wants a natural-looking, radiant complexion. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Buildable coverage, SPF 35 protection, Blurs imperfections Cons Limited shade range

9 Lumene CC Color Correcting Cream Medium SPF20 Lumene CC Color Correcting Cream Medium SPF20 View on Amazon 7.4 Lumene CC Color Correcting Cream with SPF 20 in Medium is a lightweight, hydrating cream that provides natural-looking coverage while correcting skin imperfections. With its blend of Arctic Cloudberry and Vitamin C, it brightens and evens out skin tone, leaving a radiant finish. The added SPF 20 protects skin from harmful UV rays, making it a perfect choice for daily use. This product is easy to apply and blends seamlessly, making it a go-to for busy mornings. It is suitable for all skin types and comes in a convenient 1-ounce tube. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 20 protection, Evens out skin tone, Moisturizing formula Cons Limited shade range

10 NIFEISHI CC Cream for Mature Skin NIFEISHI CC Cream for Mature Skin View on Amazon 7.1 NIFEISHI CC Cream is a skin tone adjusting CC cream that is perfect for mature skin. This super active cream is designed to correct color while providing SPF 50 protection for both your face and body. At 1.00 Fl Oz, it's the perfect size for on-the-go use. The self-adjusting formula ensures that the cream blends seamlessly into your skin, leaving you with a natural and flawless finish. Say goodbye to uneven skin tone and hello to a more radiant complexion with NIFEISHI CC Cream. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros SPF 50 protection, Color-correcting formula, Suitable for face and body Cons May not work for all skin types

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between CC creams and BB creams?

A: CC creams are designed to color correct and even out skin tone, while BB creams provide both coverage and skincare benefits like hydration and brightening. CC creams also typically have a lighter texture than BB creams.

Q: Can tinted sunscreens replace traditional foundation?

A: Yes, tinted sunscreens can provide light coverage and protection from the sun's harmful rays. However, if you need more coverage, you may want to use a foundation in addition to your tinted sunscreen.

Q: Are CC creams and tinted sunscreens suitable for all skin types?

A: Yes, both CC creams and tinted sunscreens can be formulated for different skin types. If you have oily skin, look for a product labeled as oil-free or mattifying. If you have dry skin, look for a product that contains moisturizing ingredients. Always patch test new products before applying them to your whole face.

Conclusions

In conclusion, CC creams offer a convenient and effective solution for those seeking a multi-functional product that provides skincare benefits and coverage. Our reviews of various CC creams revealed that these products can cater to a wide range of skin types and concerns, from mature skin to oil control and brightening. Additionally, the inclusion of SPF in many of these products provides added sun protection. Overall, we encourage readers to explore the CC cream category and find a product that suits their individual needs and preferences.